quantize

Node.js module for color quantization, based on Leptonica.

Install

npm install quantize

Quick Overview

Usage

var quantize = require ( 'quantize' ); var arrayOfPixels = [[ 190 , 197 , 190 ], [ 202 , 204 , 200 ], [ 207 , 214 , 210 ], [ 211 , 214 , 211 ], [ 205 , 207 , 207 ]]; var maximumColorCount = 4 ; var colorMap = quantize(arrayOfPixels, maximumColorCount);

arrayOfPixels - An array of pixels (represented as [R,G,B arrays]) to quantize

maxiumColorCount - The maximum number of colours allowed in the reduced palette

Reduced Palette

The .palette() method returns an array that contains the reduced color palette.

colorMap.palette();

Reduced pixel

The .map(pixel) method maps an individual pixel to the reduced color palette.

colorMap.map(arrayOfPixels[ 0 ]);

