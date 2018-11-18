openbase logo
quantize

by Olivier Lesnicki
1.0.2 (see all)

A node.js module for color quantization, based on Leptonica.

Overview

136K

GitHub Stars

116

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

quantize

Node.js module for color quantization, based on Leptonica.

Install

npm install quantize

Quick Overview

Usage

var quantize = require('quantize');

var arrayOfPixels = [[190,197,190], [202,204,200], [207,214,210], [211,214,211], [205,207,207]];
var maximumColorCount = 4;

var colorMap = quantize(arrayOfPixels, maximumColorCount);
  • arrayOfPixels - An array of pixels (represented as [R,G,B arrays]) to quantize
  • maxiumColorCount - The maximum number of colours allowed in the reduced palette
Reduced Palette

The .palette() method returns an array that contains the reduced color palette.

// Returns the reduced palette
colorMap.palette(); 
// [[204, 204, 204], [208,212,212], [188,196,188], [212,204,196]]
Reduced pixel

The .map(pixel) method maps an individual pixel to the reduced color palette.

// Returns the reduced pixel
colorMap.map(arrayOfPixels[0]);
// [188,196,188]

Author

Contributors

License

Licensed under the MIT License.

