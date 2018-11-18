Node.js module for color quantization, based on Leptonica.
npm install quantize
var quantize = require('quantize');
var arrayOfPixels = [[190,197,190], [202,204,200], [207,214,210], [211,214,211], [205,207,207]];
var maximumColorCount = 4;
var colorMap = quantize(arrayOfPixels, maximumColorCount);
arrayOfPixels - An array of pixels (represented as [R,G,B arrays]) to quantize
maxiumColorCount - The maximum number of colours allowed in the reduced palette
The
.palette() method returns an array that contains the reduced color palette.
// Returns the reduced palette
colorMap.palette();
// [[204, 204, 204], [208,212,212], [188,196,188], [212,204,196]]
The
.map(pixel) method maps an individual pixel to the reduced color palette.
// Returns the reduced pixel
colorMap.map(arrayOfPixels[0]);
// [188,196,188]
Licensed under the MIT License.