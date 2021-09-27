openbase logo
quantified-self-lib

by sports-alliance
3.7.0 (see all)

A Library for processing GPX, TCX, FIT and JSON files from services such as Strava, Movescount, Garmin, Polar etc

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

Sports Lib

A Library for processing GPX, TCX, FIT and JSON files from services such as Strava, Movescount, Garmin, Polar etc

About

Sports Lib tries to achieve a common domain model and lib for sport activity formats such as GPX, TCX, FIT and other popular formats.

Currently the support is limited to the main formats: GPX, TCX, FIT and JSON*

*JSON is for specific services while GPX, TCX, FIT should be compatible with the move common services, such as Strava, Movescount, Garmin, Polar and any other service that supports the above formats.

Install

  • Install via npm

    npm install @sports-alliance/sports-lib --save

Examples

GPX

import {SportsLib} from '@sports-alliance/sports-lib';

// For GPX you need a string 
const gpxString = 'Some string from a file etc';
SportsLib.importFromGPX(gpxString).then((event)=>{
  // do Stuff with the file
  const distance = event.getDistance();
  const duration = event.getDuration();
});

TCX

import {SportsLib} from '@sports-alliance/sports-lib';

// For TCX you need a string 
const tcxString = 'Some string from a file etc';
SportsLib.importFromTCX((new DOMParser()).parseFromString(tcxString, 'application/xml')).then((event)=>{
  // do Stuff with the file
  const distance = event.getDistance();
  const duration = event.getDuration();
});

FIT

import {SportsLib} from '@sports-alliance/sports-lib';

// For FIT you need an ArrayBuffer (binary) 
SportsLib.importFromFit(arrayBuffer).then((event)=>{
  // do Stuff with the file
  const distance = event.getDistance();
  const duration = event.getDuration();
});

Export

// Get an event as seen above
const gpxString = await new EventExporterGPX().getAsString(event);
// Send the blob
const blob = new Blob(
  [jsonString],
  {type: new EventExporterGPX().fileType},
);

Example converting a FIT file to GPX

Thanks to @guikeller

import fs from 'fs';
import sportsLibPkg from '@sports-alliance/sports-lib';
import exporterPkg from '@sports-alliance/sports-lib/lib/events/adapters/exporters/exporter.gpx.js'

const { SportsLib } = sportsLibPkg;
const { EventExporterGPX } = exporterPkg;

// Input and output file path
const inputFilePath = '/tmp/test.fit';
const outputGpxFilePath = '/tmp/test.gpx';

// reads the FIT file into memory
const inputFile = fs.readFileSync(inputFilePath, null);
if (!inputFile || !inputFile.buffer) {
    console.error('Ooops, could not read the inputFile or it does not exists, see details below');
    console.error(JSON.stringify(inputFilePath));
    return;
}
const inputFileBuffer = inputFile.buffer;
// uses lib to read the FIT file
SportsLib.importFromFit(inputFileBuffer).then((event) => {
    // convert to gpx
    const gpxPromise = new EventExporterGPX().getAsString(event);
    gpxPromise.then((gpxString) => {
        // writes the gpx to file
        fs.writeFileSync(outputGpxFilePath, gpxString, (wError) => {
            if (wError) {
                console.error('Ooops, something went wrong while saving the GPX file, see details below.');
                console.error(JSON.stringify(wError));
            }
        });
        // all done, celebrate!
        console.log('Converted FIT file to GPX successfully!');
        console.log('GPX file saved here: ' + outputGpxFilePath);
    }).catch((cError) => {
        console.error('Ooops, something went wrong while converting the FIT file, see details below');
        console.error(JSON.stringify(cError));
    });
});

