quaff is now a pure ESM package. It can no longer be
require()'d from CommonJS. If this functionality is still needed please continue to use
quaff@^4.
parse-json (for better JSON error support),
js-yaml and
d3-dsv to read files efficiently
npm install quaff --save-dev
quaff requires Node.js 12.20.0 or later.
Assume a folder with this structure.
data/
mammals/
cats.json
dogs.json
bears.csv
birds/
parrots.yml
story.aml
After
import'ing
quaff:
import { load } from 'quaff';
const data = await load('./data/');
console.log(data);
And the results...
{
"mammals": {
"cats": ["Marty", "Sammy"],
"dogs": ["Snazzy", "Cally"],
"bears": [
{
"name": "Steve",
"type": "Polar bear"
},
{
"name": "Angelica",
"type": "Sun bear"
}
]
},
"birds": {
"parrots": {
"alive": ["Buzz"],
"dead": ["Moose"]
},
"story": {
"title": "All about birds",
"prose": [
{ "type": "text", "value": "Do you know how great birds are?" },
{ "type": "text", "value": "Come with me on this journey." }
]
}
}
}
As of
5.0.0 it's now possible to load a single file at a time, enabling more custom approaches in case
load doesn't work exactly the way you'd like.
import { loadFile } from 'quaff';
const data = await loadFile('./data/mammals/bears.csv');
console.log(data);
And the results...
[
{
"name": "Steve",
"type": "Polar bear"
},
{
"name": "Angelica",
"type": "Sun bear"
}
]
One of the biggest features added in
quaff 4.0 is the ability to load JavaScript files. But how exactly does that work?
JavaScript files that are consumed by
quaff have to follow one simple rule - they must
export default a function, an async function or value. All three of these are valid and return the same value:
export default [
{
name: 'Pudge',
instagram: 'https://instagram.com/pudgethecorgi/',
},
];
export default () => [
{
name: 'Pudge',
instagram: 'https://instagram.com/pudgethecorgi/',
},
];
export default async () => [
{
name: 'Pudge',
instagram: 'https://instagram.com/pudgethecorgi/',
},
];
The final example above is the most interesting one -
async functions also work! This means you can write code to hit API endpoints, or do other asynchronous work, and
quaff will wait for those to resolve.
import fetch from 'node-fetch';
export default async () => {
const res = await fetch('https://my-cool-api/');
const data = await res.json();
// whatever the API returned will be added to the quaff object!
return data;
};
Don't have a
Promise to do async work with? Working with a callback interface? Just wrap it in one!
import {apiHelper } from 'my-callback-api';
export default () => {
return new Promise((resolve, reject) => {
apiHelper('people', (err, data) => {
if (err) return reject(err);
// quaff will take it from here!
resolve(data);
});
});
};
By Ryan Murphy.
Available under the MIT license.