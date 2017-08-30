If you are already familiar with quadtrees, then you should perfectly understand how to use this library.
Otherwise, there are many online articles (wikipedia does the job) which explain the advantages of using the quadtree datastructure in certain situations.
If you want to see the library in action :
From the command line :
npm install quadtree-lib or
yarn add quadtree-lib
bower install quadtree-lib
In your favorite terminal :
# 1°clone the repo
git clone https://github.com/elbywan/quadtree-lib
# 2° change dir
cd quadtree-lib
# 3° build the library
gulp
# 4° build the documentation
gulp doc
# 5° run performance tests
gulp perf
# 6° profit
This library is bundled in UMD format.
Examples :
Quadtree = require("quadtree-lib")
<script src="path/to/quadtree-lib.min.js"></script>
First step is to initialize a new Quadtree object.
var quadtree = new Quadtree({
width: 500,
height: 500,
maxElements: 5 //Optional
})
width and
height are mandatory attributes.
maxElements (default 1) is the maximum number of elements contained in a leaf before it
splits into child trees.
A set of declaration files (.d.ts) is included, which means that you have access to auto-completion and embedded documentation in your favorite IDE.
If you are using the library globally with a
<script> tag, add the following declaration import :
/// <reference types="quadtree-lib" />
Otherwise, if you are using the commonjs way :
import * as Quadtree from "quadtree-lib"
Elements must be objects, with coordinates set.
Optionally, you can pass a boolean argument which, if set to
true, will
remove/push the object into the quadtree each time its coordinates or dimensions
are set (ex: item.x = ... or item.width = ...).
Without this flag, x / y / width / height properties should not be changed after insertion.
quadtree.push({
x: 10, //Mandatory
y: 10, //Mandatory
width: 1, //Optional, defaults to 1
height: 2 //Optional, defaults to 1
}, true) //Optional, defaults to false
To insert an array of elements, use the pushAll method which is faster than inserting each element with push.
quadtree.pushAll([
{x: 1, y: 1},
{x: 2, y: 2}
// ... //
])
Removes an item by reference.
quadtree.remove(item)
Removes the tree contents and restores it to pristine state.
quatree.clear()
Filters the quadtree and returns a clone containing only the elements determined by a predicate function.
var filtered = quadtree.filter(function(element){
return element.x > 50
})
Opposite: quadtree.reject
Gets every element that collides with the parameter 2d object.
var colliding = quadtree.colliding({
x: 10,
y: 10,
width: 5, //Optional
height: 5 //Optional
})
The default collision function is a basic bounding box algorithm. You can change it by providing a function as a second argument.
var colliding = quadtree.colliding({
x: 10,
y: 10
}, function(element1, element2){
return // Place collision algorithm here //
})
Performs an action on every element that collides with the parameter 2d object.
onCollision({
x: 10,
y: 20
}, function(item) {
/* Action on colliding item */
// As with all iterative methods, modifying the quadtree or its contents is discouraged. //
}, function(element1, element2){
/* Optional custom collision algorithm */
return // Place predicate here //
})
Gets every element that match the parameter properties.
quadtree.push({x: 0, y: 0, animal: 'rabbit'})
var match = quadtree.where({
animal: 'rabbit'
})
Alias : quadtree.get
Gets every element that validate the given predicate.
quadtree.find(function(element){
return element.color === 'red' //Example
})
Performs an action on each element of the Quadtree (breadth first traversal).
quadtree.each(function(element){
console.log(element.color)
// As with all iterative methods, modifying the quadtree or its contents is discouraged. //
})
Like some other data structures, it is strongly discouraged to update Quadtree elements (especially coordinates / dimensions) or the Quadtree itself while iterating on it.
Visits each node of the quadtree. (meaning subtrees)
quadtree.visit(function(){
// This function is called once for each node.
// *this* is a pointer to the current node.
console.log(this.contents)
// As with all iterative methods, modifying the quadtree or its contents is discouraged. //
})
Outputs the tree and its contents in an eye friendly format.
var quadtree = new Quadtree({
width: 10,
height: 10,
maxElements: 1
});
var elementArray = [
element0 = {
x: 0,
y: 0,
toString: function() {
return 0;
}
}, element1 = {
x: 3,
y: 3,
toString: function() {
return 1;
}
}
];
quadtree.pushAll(elementArray);
console.log(quadtree.pretty());
Console output :
| ROOT
| ------------
└──┐
| NW
| ------------
└──┐
| SE
| ------------
| * Leaf content *
| 1
| NW
| ------------
| * Leaf content *
| 0
You can find the annotated source code here.
Generated with Docco.
Copyright (c) 2015 Julien Elbaz
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.