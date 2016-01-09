openbase logo
qtypes

by superscriptjs
0.1.6 (see all)

Rule based Answer Type classification system in Node.js

Readme

qTypes

This is a real simple rule based question classifier inspired by this paper.

http://cogcomp.cs.illinois.edu/Data/QA/QC/definition.html

Using Trec 10 Labled questions from : http://cogcomp.cs.illinois.edu/Data/QA/QC/

Usage

npm install qtypes

API

classify("How many steps from here to Alaska?"); 
// NUM:count

questionType("How many steps from here to Alaska?"); 
// WH
Returns 
    - CH: Choice or Alternate Question
  - WH: QWord Question
  - YN: Yes/No Question
  - TG: Tag Question

assert("file", callback)

See the test file for an example.

Results in sample questions are roughtly 80+% on course features and 75% on finer sub categories

{ coarse: 80.19603920784157, fine: 71.37427485497099 }

