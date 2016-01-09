This is a real simple rule based question classifier inspired by this paper.
http://cogcomp.cs.illinois.edu/Data/QA/QC/definition.html
Using Trec 10 Labled questions from : http://cogcomp.cs.illinois.edu/Data/QA/QC/
npm install qtypes
classify("How many steps from here to Alaska?");
// NUM:count
questionType("How many steps from here to Alaska?");
// WH
Returns
- CH: Choice or Alternate Question
- WH: QWord Question
- YN: Yes/No Question
- TG: Tag Question
assert("file", callback)
See the test file for an example.
Results in sample questions are roughtly 80+% on course features and 75% on finer sub categories
{ coarse: 80.19603920784157, fine: 71.37427485497099 }