qTypes

This is a real simple rule based question classifier inspired by this paper.

http://cogcomp.cs.illinois.edu/Data/QA/QC/definition.html

Using Trec 10 Labled questions from : http://cogcomp.cs.illinois.edu/Data/QA/QC/

Usage

npm install qtypes

API

classify ( "How many steps from here to Alaska?" ); questionType ( "How many steps from here to Alaska?" ); Returns - CH : Choice or Alternate Question - WH : QWord Question - YN : Yes / No Question - TG : Tag Question assert ( "file" , callback)

See the test file for an example.

Results in sample questions are roughtly 80+% on course features and 75% on finer sub categories