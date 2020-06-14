qTip2 is no longer maintained. Consider moving to a newer library if you need support or new features!

qTip2 - Pretty powerful tooltips

Introducing… qTip2. The second generation of the advanced qTip plugin for the ever popular jQuery framework.

Building on 1.0's user friendly, yet feature rich base, qTip2 provides you with tonnes of features like speech bubble tips and imagemap support, and best of all... it's completely free under the MIT license!

More documentation and information is available at the official site.

Browser support

Getting qTip2

Grab the latest releases of qTip2 from the cdnjs or jsDelivr CDNs.

Documentation

Take a look at the documentation for extensive docs and guides.

Release History

See the official Changelog

Questions or problems?

I don't actively maintain this project anymore. Make sure to check out the thorough documentation.

License

Copyright (c) 2011-2020 Craig Michael Thompson. Licensed under the MIT license. See here for more details.

Special thanks

Big shout-out to "Cowboy" Ben Alman for providing the grunt build system used by qTip2