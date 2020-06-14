Introducing… qTip2. The second generation of the advanced qTip plugin for the ever popular jQuery framework.
Building on 1.0's user friendly, yet feature rich base, qTip2 provides you with tonnes of features like speech bubble tips and imagemap support, and best of all... it's completely free under the MIT license!
More documentation and information is available at the official site.
Grab the latest releases of qTip2 from the cdnjs or jsDelivr CDNs.
Take a look at the documentation for extensive docs and guides.
See the official Changelog
I don't actively maintain this project anymore. Make sure to check out the thorough documentation.
Copyright (c) 2011-2020 Craig Michael Thompson. Licensed under the MIT license. See here for more details.
Big shout-out to "Cowboy" Ben Alman for providing the grunt build system used by qTip2