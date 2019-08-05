A tiny (305B) browser utility for stringifying a query Object.
You should only consider using this within a browser context since Node's built-in
querystring.stringify is much faster and should be used in a Node environment! An ideal use case is serializing a query object before an API request is sent.
This module exposes three module definitions:
dist/qss.mjs
dist/qss.js
dist/qss.min.js
$ npm install --save qss
import { encode, decode } from 'qss';
encode({ foo:'hello', bar:[1,2,3], baz:true });
//=> 'foo=hello&bar=1&bar=2&bar=3&baz=true'
encode({ foo:123 }, '?');
//=> '?foo=123'
encode({ bar:'world' }, 'foo=hello&');
//=> 'foo=hello&bar=world'
decode('foo=hello&bar=1&bar=2&bar=3&baz=true');
//=> { foo:'hello', bar:[1,2,3], baz:true };
Returns:
String
Returns the formatted querystring.
Type:
Object
The object that contains all query parameter keys & their values.
Type:
String
Default:
''
An optional prefix. The stringified
params will be appended to this value, so it must end with your desired joiner; eg
?.
Important: No checks or validations will run on your
prefix. Similarly, no character is used to "glue" the query string to your
prefixstring.
Returns:
Object
Returns an Object with decoded keys and values.
Repetitive keys will form an Array of its values. Also,
qss will attempt to typecast
Boolean and
Number values.
Type:
String
The query string, without its leading
? character.
qss.decode(
location.search.substring(1) // removes the "?"
);
Running Node v10.13.0
Encode
qss x 1,104,287 ops/sec ±0.18% (96 runs sampled)
native x 5,420,126 ops/sec ±0.21% (94 runs sampled)
querystringify x 958,591 ops/sec ±0.64% (95 runs sampled)
query-string x 347,465 ops/sec ±1.05% (91 runs sampled)
qs x 729,840 ops/sec ±0.62% (92 runs sampled)
Decode
qss x 454,177 ops/sec ±0.17% (93 runs sampled)
native x 189,677 ops/sec ±0.45% (94 runs sampled)
querystringify x 300,793 ops/sec ±0.15% (96 runs sampled)
query-string x 197,520 ops/sec ±0.71% (97 runs sampled)
qs x 178,188 ops/sec ±0.34% (97 runs sampled)
MIT © Luke Edwards