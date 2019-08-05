qss

A tiny (305B) browser utility for stringifying a query Object.

You should only consider using this within a browser context since Node's built-in querystring.stringify is much faster and should be used in a Node environment! An ideal use case is serializing a query object before an API request is sent.

This module exposes three module definitions:

ES Module : dist/qss.mjs

: CommonJS : dist/qss.js

: UMD: dist/qss.min.js

Install

$ npm install

Usage

import { encode, decode } from 'qss' ; encode({ foo : 'hello' , bar :[ 1 , 2 , 3 ], baz : true }); encode({ foo : 123 }, '?' ); encode({ bar : 'world' }, 'foo=hello&' ); decode( 'foo=hello&bar=1&bar=2&bar=3&baz=true' );

API

Returns: String

Returns the formatted querystring.

params

Type: Object

The object that contains all query parameter keys & their values.

prefix

Type: String

Default: ''

An optional prefix. The stringified params will be appended to this value, so it must end with your desired joiner; eg ? .

Important: No checks or validations will run on your prefix . Similarly, no character is used to "glue" the query string to your prefix string.

Returns: Object

Returns an Object with decoded keys and values.

Repetitive keys will form an Array of its values. Also, qss will attempt to typecast Boolean and Number values.

query

Type: String

The query string, without its leading ? character.

qss.decode( location.search.substring( 1 ) );

Benchmarks

Running Node v10.13.0

Encode

qss x 1 , 104 , 287 ops / sec ± 0 .18 % ( 96 runs sampled) native x 5 , 420 , 126 ops / sec ± 0 .21 % ( 94 runs sampled) querystringify x 958 , 591 ops / sec ± 0 .64 % ( 95 runs sampled) query-string x 347 , 465 ops / sec ± 1 .05 % ( 91 runs sampled) qs x 729 , 840 ops / sec ± 0 .62 % ( 92 runs sampled)

Decode

qss x 454 , 177 ops / sec ± 0 .17 % ( 93 runs sampled) native x 189 , 677 ops / sec ± 0 .45 % ( 94 runs sampled) querystringify x 300 , 793 ops / sec ± 0 .15 % ( 96 runs sampled) query-string x 197 , 520 ops / sec ± 0 .71 % ( 97 runs sampled) qs x 178 , 188 ops / sec ± 0 .34 % ( 97 runs sampled)

License

MIT © Luke Edwards