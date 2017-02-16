qsocks was born to provide a lightweight promise layer around the Engine API. Shortening the time to implemention without limiting the developer in what she or he can accomplish.
The aim of qsocks is to mimic the functionality in the Engine API bringing the capabilities to node and the browser.
qsocks currently uses browserify to package up qsocks and promises to bring consistency to the browser landscape.
With the release of enigma.js qsocks will be deprecated.
Support for new QIX methods will be provided for 12 months (2017-12-19) and after that support will end.
npm install qsocks --save
Or just grab qsocks.bundle.js and drop it into your page and you are good to go.
Then join our Slack channel http://qlikbranch-slack-invite.herokuapp.com/ and ping
Alex Karlsson or open a issue on GitHub.
Be sure to check out the examples!
const qsocks = require('qsocks');
var config = {
host: 'sense-demo.qlik.com',
isSecure: true,
origin: 'localhost'
};
qsocks.Connect(config).then(global => {
console.log(global);
})
<script src="https://rawgit.com/mindspank/qsocks/master/qsocks.bundle.js"></script>
<script>
var config = {
host: 'sense-demo.qlik.com',
isSecure: true
};
qsocks.Connect(config).then(global => {
console.log(global)
});
</script>
<body></body>
<script src="https://rawgit.com/mindspank/qsocks/master/qsocks.bundle.js"></script>
<script>
// Calling Connect() without a config object automatically
// assumes a desktop connection, i.e localhost:4848
qsocks.Connect().then(global => {
console.log(global)
});
</script>
<body></body>
###Documentation
####Config
host - (String) Hostname of server
appname - (String) Scoped connection to app.
isSecure - (Boolean) If true uses wss and port 443, otherwise ws and port 80
port - (Integer) Port of connection, defaults 443/80
prefix - (String) Virtual Proxy, defaults to '/'
origin - (String) Origin of requests, node only.
rejectUnauthorized - (Boolean) False will ignore unauthorized self-signed certs.
headers - (Object) HTTP headers
ticket - (String) Qlik Sense ticket, consumes ticket on Connect()
key - (String) Client Certificate key for QIX connections
cert - (String) Client certificate for QIX connections
ca - (Array of String) CA root certificates for QIX connections
identity - (String) Session identity
debug - (Boolean || Function) Will pipe socket messages to console.log or pipe to supplied function
disconnect - (Function) Called if socket is closed
For more documentation on available methods refer to the Engine API documentation
Or see the examples in the examples directory
All models will emit events for
change and
close.
Change events will notify you that the model has been invalidated on the server and needs to validate with a
GetLayout or
GetProperties call.
Close events will notify you that the model has been closed by the server.
Example of Change event
qsocks.Connect().then(global => {
return global.openDoc('TestApp.qvf')
})
.then(app => {
app.createSessionObject({
qInfo: {
qId: 'mysessionobject',
qType: 'list'
},
qListObjectDef: {
qDef: {
qFieldDefs: ['[Case Owner]']
},
qInitialDataFetch: [{
qWidth: 1,
qHeight: 1000,
qLeft: 0,
qTop: 0
}]
},
myproperty: 'Hello World'
})
.then(model => {
model.getLayout().then(layout => {
console.log(layout)
})
model.on('change', () => {
model.getLayout().then(layout => {
console.log(layout)
})
})
model.on('close', () => {
app.destroySessionObject('mysessionobject')
})
})
})
###Projects built with qsocks
SenseIt - Extension for Google Chrome to easily load web data
Service Charges - Interactive Web App by Axis Group & https://github.com/skokenes
Generate Qlik Sense apps from ElasticSearch
Chrome Extension - lets you create calculations on the fly
Architeqt - Inheritance Engine for Apps
Chartcacher - Render Qlik charts disconnected from QIX
Qlik-utils - Abstraction layer for Qlik APIs
SerializeApp - Serializes a Qlik app into JSON
Diplomatic Pulse - A custom web UI for QIX
Sense Search Components - Drop in search components