QR code generating with vanilla js (SVG Element, Data URI SVG String, Data URI PNG String, HTML Table Element). Based on lifthrasiir/qr.js
generateSVG now works in Edge 13 and IE 11
generateSVG supports different colors for same page SVGs
textcolor and
fillcolor options introduced
innerHTML replaced with
document.createDocumentFragment()
https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/englishextra/qrjs2@latest/js/qrjs2.min.js
https://unpkg.com/qrjs2@latest/js/qrjs2.js
npm install qrjs2
var div = document.createElement("div"),
text = "https://github.com",
qr = QRCode.generateSVG(text, {
ecclevel: "M",
fillcolor: "#F2F2F2",
textcolor: "#D13438",
margin: 4,
modulesize: 8
});
div.appendChild(qr);
document.body.appendChild(div);
Will add an SVG element to parent DIV:
<svg viewBox="0 0 264 264" style="shape-rendering:crispEdges">
<style scoped="scoped">.bg{fill:#F2F2F2}.fg{fill:#D13438}</style>
<rect class="bg" fill="none" x="0" y="0" width="264" height="264"></rect>
<rect class="fg" fill="none" x="32" y="32" width="8" height="8"></rect>
...
</svg>
var img = document.createElement("img"),
text = "https://github.com";
if (document.implementation.hasFeature("http://www.w3.org/2000/svg","1.1")) {
var qr = QRCode.generateSVG(text, {
ecclevel: "M",
fillcolor: "#E6E6E6",
textcolor: "#486860",
margin: 4,
modulesize: 8
});
var XMLS = new XMLSerializer();
qr = XMLS.serializeToString(qr);
qr = "data:image/svg+xml;base64," + window.btoa(unescape(encodeURIComponent(qr)));
} else {
var qr = QRCode.generatePNG(text, {
ecclevel: "M",
format: "html",
fillcolor: "#CCCCCC",
textcolor: "#006F94",
margin: 4,
modulesize: 8
});
}
img.src = qr;
document.body.appendChild(img);
Will add a Data URI SVG string to IMG element's SRC attribute:
<img src="data:image/svg+xml;base64,...">
Or a Data URI PNG string to IMG element's SRC attribute:
<img src="data:image/png;base64,...">
var div = document.createElement("div"),
text = "https://github.com",
qr = QRCode.generateHTML(text, {
ecclevel: "M",
fillcolor: "#DCDCDC",
textcolor: "#5C2E91",
margin: 4,
modulesize: 8
});
div.appendChild(qr);
document.body.appendChild(div);
Will add an HTML table element to parent DIV:
<table style="border:32px solid #DCDCDC;background:#DCDCDC" cellspacing="0" cellpadding="0" border="0">
<tbody>
<tr>
<td style="width:8px;height:8px;background:#5C2E91"></td>
...
</tr>
</tbody>
</table>
Available under MIT license.