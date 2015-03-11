Qretry

Qretry creates a Promise from the call function with a retry strategy.

Installation

bower install qretry

Also available on NPM.

Usage

Qretry takes an action function and returns a Promise of result where result is the first successful value resulting from the action call or a failure if the retry reached his limit (this failure Promise is the last failed Promise from call).

Qretry(action: (=> R or Promise[R]), options: Object) => Promise[R]

options is an object with optional parameters:

maxRetry (Number) optional: set the maximum retry (default is 5)

Simple example

var promise = Qretry( function ( ) { return eventuallyResult(); });

Example with Qajax

Qretry( function ( ) { return Qajax.getJSON( "/item.json" ); }, { maxRetry : 3 }) .then( function ( item ) { console .log(item); });

Random example

var startTime = new Date (); Qretry( function ( ) { console .log( "action at " +(( new Date ()-startTime)/ 1000 )+ "s" ); if ( Math .random()< 0.8 ) throw "failure" ; return "<success!>" ; }, { maxRetry : 8 , interval : 100 , intervalMultiplicator : 2 }) .then( function ( item ) { console .log(item); }, function ( err ) { console .error(err); });

will eventually log:

action at 0 s action at 0 .101s action at 0 .303s action at 0 .704s action at 1 .506s action at 3 .108s action at 6 .31s < success !>

if action fail 6 times and succeed at the 7th time.