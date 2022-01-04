A React component to generate QR codes.

Installation

npm install qrcode.react

Usage

var React = require ( 'react' ); var QRCode = require ( 'qrcode.react' ); React.render( < QRCode value = "http://facebook.github.io/react/" /> , mountNode );

Available Props

prop type default value value string renderAs string ( 'canvas' 'svg' ) 'canvas' size number 128 bgColor string (CSS color) "#FFFFFF" fgColor string (CSS color) "#000000" level string ( 'L' 'M' 'Q' 'H' ) 'L' includeMargin boolean false imageSettings object (see below)

imageSettings

field type default value src string x number none, will center y number none, will center height number 10% of size width number 10% of size excavate boolean false

Custom Styles

qrcode.react will pass through any additional props to the underlying DOM node ( <svg> or <canvas> ). This allows the use of inline style or custom className to customize the rendering. One common use would be to support a responsive layout.