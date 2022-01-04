A React component to generate QR codes.
npm install qrcode.react
var React = require('react');
var QRCode = require('qrcode.react');
React.render(
<QRCode value="http://facebook.github.io/react/" />,
mountNode
);
|prop
|type
|default value
value
string
renderAs
string (
'canvas' 'svg')
'canvas'
size
number
128
bgColor
string (CSS color)
"#FFFFFF"
fgColor
string (CSS color)
"#000000"
level
string (
'L' 'M' 'Q' 'H')
'L'
includeMargin
boolean
false
imageSettings
object (see below)
imageSettings
|field
|type
|default value
src
string
x
number
|none, will center
y
number
|none, will center
height
number
|10% of
size
width
number
|10% of
size
excavate
boolean
false
qrcode.react will pass through any additional props to the underlying DOM node (
<svg> or
<canvas>). This allows the use of inline
style or custom
className to customize the rendering. One common use would be to support a responsive layout.
Note: In order to render QR Codes in
<canvas> on high density displays, we scale the canvas element to contain an appropriate number of pixels and then use inline styles to scale back down. We will merge any additional styles, with custom
height and
width overriding our own values. This allows scaling to percentages but if scaling beyond the
size, you will encounter blurry images. I recommend detecting resizes with something like react-measure to detect and pass the appropriate size when rendering to
<canvas>.
I've used it in several projects and it is cool and easier to use. One of the best and simple packages to generate QR Codes. Not sure about how secured it is but we can easily integrate it to generate QR codes for public URLs.