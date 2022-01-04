openbase logo
qrcode.react

by Paul O’Shannessy
1.0.1 (see all)

A <QRCode/> component for use with React.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

416K

GitHub Stars

2.7K

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

3

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React QR Code Generator

Readme

qrcode.react

A React component to generate QR codes.

Installation

npm install qrcode.react

Usage

var React = require('react');
var QRCode = require('qrcode.react');

React.render(
  <QRCode value="http://facebook.github.io/react/" />,
  mountNode
);

Available Props

proptypedefault value
valuestring
renderAsstring ('canvas' 'svg')'canvas'
sizenumber128
bgColorstring (CSS color)"#FFFFFF"
fgColorstring (CSS color)"#000000"
levelstring ('L' 'M' 'Q' 'H')'L'
includeMarginbooleanfalse
imageSettingsobject (see below)

imageSettings

fieldtypedefault value
srcstring
xnumbernone, will center
ynumbernone, will center
heightnumber10% of size
widthnumber10% of size
excavatebooleanfalse

Custom Styles

qrcode.react will pass through any additional props to the underlying DOM node (<svg> or <canvas>). This allows the use of inline style or custom className to customize the rendering. One common use would be to support a responsive layout.

Note: In order to render QR Codes in <canvas> on high density displays, we scale the canvas element to contain an appropriate number of pixels and then use inline styles to scale back down. We will merge any additional styles, with custom height and width overriding our own values. This allows scaling to percentages but if scaling beyond the size, you will encounter blurry images. I recommend detecting resizes with something like react-measure to detect and pass the appropriate size when rendering to <canvas>.

LICENSE ISC

Alternatives

rqc
react-qr-codeA QR code generator for React and React Native.
GitHub Stars
277
Weekly Downloads
62K
rqs
react-qr-svgDeprecated in favor of qrcode.react which now has SVG support too. React component for rendering SVG QR codes
GitHub Stars
142
Weekly Downloads
20K
rql
react-qrcode-logoReact + Typescript component to generate a QR Code with custom colors and logo
GitHub Stars
106
Weekly Downloads
8K
eas
easyqrcodejsEasyQRCodeJS is a feature-rich cross-browser pure JavaScript QRCode generation library. Support Canvas, SVG and Table drawing methods. Support Dot style, Logo, Background image, Colorful, Title etc. settings. Support Angular, Vue.js, React, Next.js, Svelte framework. Support binary(hex) data mode.(Running with DOM on client side)
GitHub Stars
359
Weekly Downloads
4K
rq
react-qrcodesReact hooks for generating QRCode for your next React apps.
GitHub Stars
52
Weekly Downloads
898
