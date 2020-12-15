Introduction

QRcode-with-logos is a tool for creating a QRcode with a logo in your object.

It depend on qrcode dependence and be more powerful than qrcode .

It can create a canvas or a image for the QRcode and even you can use the method to download the file you want.

Usage

Install the module

npm install qrcode- with -logos

Options

content (required)

Type: String

QR Code content.

width

Type: Number

Default: 0

QR Code width.

canvas

Type: DomElement

Default: a new canvas tag

A canvas tag to show the QR code.

image

Type: DomElement

Default: a new img tag

A img tag to show the QR code.

download

Type: Boolean

Default: false

You can set the value to be true to download the file immediately, the premise is that you have use the toImage() methods.

Examplate

new QrCodeWithLogo({ canvas : document .getElementById( "canvas" ), content : "https://github.com/zxpsuper" , width : 380 , download : true , image : document .getElementById( "image" ), logo : { src : "https://avatars1.githubusercontent.com/u/28730619?s=460&v=4" } }).toImage();

downloadName

Type: String

Default: qr-code.png

Set the download file name, should be used with the download property.

nodeQrCodeOptions

Type: Object

nodeQrCodeOptions.margin :

Type Number -- qrcode margin

nodeQrCodeOptions.errorCorrectionLevel :

Type String -- qrcode errorCorrectionLevel, such as "M", "Q", "H"

nodeQrCodeOptions.scale :

Type Number -- qrcode scale

nodeQrCodeOptions.color :

Type Object -- qrcode color

nodeQrCodeOptions.color.dark :

Type String -- qrcode color value of dark

nodeQrCodeOptions.color.light :

Type String -- qrcode color value of light

logo

Type: Object

logo.src (required):

Type String -- logo url or logo module

logo.logoRadius :

Type Number -- Default: 0

logo.logoSize :

Type Number -- Default: 0.15 , is the scale to qrcode

logo.borderRadius :

Type Number -- Default: 8

logo.borderColor :

Type String -- Default: "#ffffff"

logo.borderSize :

Type Number -- Default: 0.05 , is the scale to qrcode

logo.bgColor :

Type String -- Default: "#ffffff" , the logo background color

logo.crossOrigin :

Type String -- Default: "Anonymous"

Methods

toCanvas() ———— Return Promise , show the qrcode by canvas tag

new QrCodeWithLogo({ canvas : document .getElementById( "canvas" ), content : "https://github.com/zxpsuper" , width : 380 , image : document .getElementById( "image" ), logo : { src : "https://avatars1.githubusercontent.com/u/28730619?s=460&v=4" } }) .toCanvas() .then( () => {});

toImage() ———— Return Promise , show the qrcode by img tag

new QrCodeWithLogo({ canvas : document .getElementById( "canvas" ), content : "https://github.com/zxpsuper" , width : 380 , image : document .getElementById( "image" ), logo : { src : "https://avatars1.githubusercontent.com/u/28730619?s=460&v=4" } }) .toImage() .then( () => {});

downloadImage(name: string) ———— Return Promise , set the filename and download the image, should be use after toImage() method.

let qrcode = new QrCodeWithLogo({ canvas : document .getElementById( "canvas" ), content : "https://github.com/zxpsuper" , width : 380 , image : document .getElementById( "image" ), logo : { src : "https://avatars1.githubusercontent.com/u/28730619?s=460&v=4" } }); qrcode.downloadImage( "hello world" );

getCanvas() ———— Return Promise<HTMLCanvasElement> , you can use the HTMLCanvasElement to do more things with canvas.

let qrcode = new QrCodeWithLogo({ canvas : document .getElementById( "canvas" ), content : "https://github.com/zxpsuper" , width : 380 , image : document .getElementById( "image" ), logo : { src : "https://avatars1.githubusercontent.com/u/28730619?s=460&v=4" } }); qrcode.getCanvas().then( canvas => { canvas.toDataURL() });

Example

< canvas id = "canvas" > </ canvas > < img src = "" alt = "" id = "image" /> < img id = "image" alt = "" >

import QrCodeWithLogo from "qrcode-with-logos" ; let qrcode = new QrCodeWithLogo({ canvas : document .getElementById( "canvas" ), content : "https://github.com/zxpsuper" , width : 380 , image : document .getElementById( "image" ), logo : { src : "https://avatars1.githubusercontent.com/u/28730619?s=460&v=4" } }); qrcode.toCanvas().then( () => { qrcode.toImage().then( () => { qrcode.downloadImage( "hello world" ); }); });

Ecosystem

Project Status Description qrcode QR code/2d barcode generator.

Questions or advise

If you have some question or advise, you can send me a E-mail(zxpscau@163.com).