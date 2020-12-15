QRcode-with-logos is a tool for creating a QRcode with a logo in your object.
It depend on
qrcode dependence and be more powerful than
qrcode.
It can create a canvas or a image for the QRcode and even you can use the method to download the file you want.
npm install qrcode-with-logos --save
content(required)
Type:
String
QR Code content.
width
Type:
Number
Default:
0
QR Code width.
canvas
Type:
DomElement
Default: a new canvas tag
A canvas tag to show the QR code.
image
Type:
DomElement
Default: a new img tag
A img tag to show the QR code.
download
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
You can set the value to be true to download the file immediately, the premise is that you have use the
toImage() methods.
Examplate
new QrCodeWithLogo({
canvas: document.getElementById("canvas"),
content: "https://github.com/zxpsuper",
width: 380,
download: true,
image: document.getElementById("image"),
logo: {
src: "https://avatars1.githubusercontent.com/u/28730619?s=460&v=4"
}
}).toImage();
downloadName
Type:
String
Default:
qr-code.png
Set the download file name, should be used with the
download property.
nodeQrCodeOptions
Type:
Object
nodeQrCodeOptions.margin:
Type
Number -- qrcode margin
nodeQrCodeOptions.errorCorrectionLevel:
Type
String-- qrcode errorCorrectionLevel, such as "M", "Q", "H"
nodeQrCodeOptions.scale:
Type
Number-- qrcode scale
nodeQrCodeOptions.color:
Type
Object-- qrcode color
nodeQrCodeOptions.color.dark:
Type
String-- qrcode color value of dark
nodeQrCodeOptions.color.light:
Type
String-- qrcode color value of light
logo
Type:
Object
logo.src(required):
Type
String-- logo url or logo module
logo.logoRadius:
Type
Number -- Default:
0
logo.logoSize:
Type
Number -- Default:
0.15, is the scale to qrcode
logo.borderRadius:
Type
Number -- Default:
8
logo.borderColor:
Type
String -- Default:
"#ffffff"
logo.borderSize:
Type
Number -- Default:
0.05 , is the scale to qrcode
logo.bgColor:
Type
String -- Default:
"#ffffff", the logo background color
logo.crossOrigin:
Type
String -- Default:
"Anonymous"
toCanvas() ———— Return
Promise, show the qrcode by canvas tag
new QrCodeWithLogo({
canvas: document.getElementById("canvas"),
content: "https://github.com/zxpsuper",
width: 380,
// download: true,
image: document.getElementById("image"),
logo: {
src: "https://avatars1.githubusercontent.com/u/28730619?s=460&v=4"
}
})
.toCanvas()
.then(() => {});
toImage() ———— Return
Promise, show the qrcode by img tag
new QrCodeWithLogo({
canvas: document.getElementById("canvas"),
content: "https://github.com/zxpsuper",
width: 380,
// download: true,
image: document.getElementById("image"),
logo: {
src: "https://avatars1.githubusercontent.com/u/28730619?s=460&v=4"
}
})
.toImage()
.then(() => {});
downloadImage(name: string) ———— Return
Promise, set the filename and download the image, should be use after
toImage() method.
let qrcode = new QrCodeWithLogo({
canvas: document.getElementById("canvas"),
content: "https://github.com/zxpsuper",
width: 380,
// download: true,
image: document.getElementById("image"),
logo: {
src: "https://avatars1.githubusercontent.com/u/28730619?s=460&v=4"
}
});
qrcode.downloadImage("hello world");
getCanvas() ———— Return
Promise<HTMLCanvasElement>, you can use the HTMLCanvasElement to do more things with canvas.
let qrcode = new QrCodeWithLogo({
canvas: document.getElementById("canvas"),
content: "https://github.com/zxpsuper",
width: 380,
// download: true,
image: document.getElementById("image"),
logo: {
src: "https://avatars1.githubusercontent.com/u/28730619?s=460&v=4"
}
});
qrcode.getCanvas().then(canvas => {
canvas.toDataURL()
// or do ohter things with canvas
});
<canvas id="canvas"></canvas> <img src="" alt="" id="image" />
<img id="image" alt="">
import QrCodeWithLogo from "qrcode-with-logos";
let qrcode = new QrCodeWithLogo({
canvas: document.getElementById("canvas"),
content: "https://github.com/zxpsuper",
width: 380,
// download: true,
image: document.getElementById("image"),
logo: {
src: "https://avatars1.githubusercontent.com/u/28730619?s=460&v=4"
}
});
qrcode.toCanvas().then(() => {
qrcode.toImage().then(() => {
qrcode.downloadImage("hello world");
});
});
|Project
|Status
|Description
|qrcode
|QR code/2d barcode generator.
If you have some question or advise, you can send me a E-mail(zxpscau@163.com).