qwl

qrcode-with-logos

by suporka
1.0.3

A plugin for creating a qrcode with logo, Demo

Readme

qrcode-with-logos

QRcode-with-logos

Introduction

QRcode-with-logos is a tool for creating a QRcode with a logo in your object.

It depend on qrcode dependence and be more powerful than qrcode.

It can create a canvas or a image for the QRcode and even you can use the method to download the file you want.

Usage

  • Install the module
npm install qrcode-with-logos --save

Options

content(required)

Type: String

QR Code content.

width

Type: Number

Default: 0

QR Code width.

canvas

Type: DomElement

Default: a new canvas tag

A canvas tag to show the QR code.

image

Type: DomElement

Default: a new img tag

A img tag to show the QR code.

download

Type: Boolean

Default: false

You can set the value to be true to download the file immediately, the premise is that you have use the toImage() methods.

Examplate

new QrCodeWithLogo({
  canvas: document.getElementById("canvas"),
  content: "https://github.com/zxpsuper",
  width: 380,
  download: true,
  image: document.getElementById("image"),
  logo: {
    src: "https://avatars1.githubusercontent.com/u/28730619?s=460&v=4"
  }
}).toImage();

downloadName

Type: String

Default: qr-code.png

Set the download file name, should be used with the download property.

nodeQrCodeOptions

Type: Object

nodeQrCodeOptions.margin:

Type Number -- qrcode margin

nodeQrCodeOptions.errorCorrectionLevel:

Type String-- qrcode errorCorrectionLevel, such as "M", "Q", "H"

nodeQrCodeOptions.scale:

Type Number-- qrcode scale

nodeQrCodeOptions.color:

Type Object-- qrcode color

nodeQrCodeOptions.color.dark:

Type String-- qrcode color value of dark

nodeQrCodeOptions.color.light:

Type String-- qrcode color value of light

Type: Object

logo.src(required):

Type String-- logo url or logo module

logo.logoRadius:

Type Number -- Default: 0

logo.logoSize:

Type Number -- Default: 0.15, is the scale to qrcode

logo.borderRadius:

Type Number -- Default: 8

logo.borderColor:

Type String -- Default: "#ffffff"

logo.borderSize:

Type Number -- Default: 0.05 , is the scale to qrcode

logo.bgColor:

Type String -- Default: "#ffffff", the logo background color

logo.crossOrigin:

Type String -- Default: "Anonymous"

Methods

toCanvas() ———— Return Promise, show the qrcode by canvas tag

new QrCodeWithLogo({
  canvas: document.getElementById("canvas"),
  content: "https://github.com/zxpsuper",
  width: 380,
  //   download: true,
  image: document.getElementById("image"),
  logo: {
    src: "https://avatars1.githubusercontent.com/u/28730619?s=460&v=4"
  }
})
  .toCanvas()
  .then(() => {});

toImage() ———— Return Promise, show the qrcode by img tag

new QrCodeWithLogo({
  canvas: document.getElementById("canvas"),
  content: "https://github.com/zxpsuper",
  width: 380,
  //   download: true,
  image: document.getElementById("image"),
  logo: {
    src: "https://avatars1.githubusercontent.com/u/28730619?s=460&v=4"
  }
})
  .toImage()
  .then(() => {});

downloadImage(name: string) ———— Return Promise, set the filename and download the image, should be use after toImage() method.

let qrcode = new QrCodeWithLogo({
  canvas: document.getElementById("canvas"),
  content: "https://github.com/zxpsuper",
  width: 380,
  //   download: true,
  image: document.getElementById("image"),
  logo: {
    src: "https://avatars1.githubusercontent.com/u/28730619?s=460&v=4"
  }
});

qrcode.downloadImage("hello world");

getCanvas() ———— Return Promise<HTMLCanvasElement>, you can use the HTMLCanvasElement to do more things with canvas.

let qrcode = new QrCodeWithLogo({
  canvas: document.getElementById("canvas"),
  content: "https://github.com/zxpsuper",
  width: 380,
  //   download: true,
  image: document.getElementById("image"),
  logo: {
    src: "https://avatars1.githubusercontent.com/u/28730619?s=460&v=4"
  }
});

qrcode.getCanvas().then(canvas => {
  canvas.toDataURL()
  // or do ohter things with canvas
});

Example

<canvas id="canvas"></canvas> <img src="" alt="" id="image" />
<img id="image" alt="">

import QrCodeWithLogo from "qrcode-with-logos";
let qrcode = new QrCodeWithLogo({
  canvas: document.getElementById("canvas"),
  content: "https://github.com/zxpsuper",
  width: 380,
  //   download: true,
  image: document.getElementById("image"),
  logo: {
    src: "https://avatars1.githubusercontent.com/u/28730619?s=460&v=4"
  }
});

qrcode.toCanvas().then(() => {
  qrcode.toImage().then(() => {
    qrcode.downloadImage("hello world");
  });
});

Ecosystem

ProjectStatusDescription
qrcodeqrcode-statusQR code/2d barcode generator.

Questions or advise

If you have some question or advise, you can send me a E-mail(zxpscau@163.com).

