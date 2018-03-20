Going where no QRCode has gone before.
Can be installed with:
$ npm install qrcode-terminal
and used:
var qrcode = require('qrcode-terminal');
To display some data to the terminal just call:
qrcode.generate('This will be a QRCode, eh!');
You can even specify the error level (default is 'L'):
qrcode.setErrorLevel('Q');
qrcode.generate('This will be a QRCode with error level Q!');
If you don't want to display to the terminal but just want to string you can provide a callback:
qrcode.generate('http://github.com', function (qrcode) {
console.log(qrcode);
});
If you want to display small output, provide
opts with
small:
qrcode.generate('This will be a small QRCode, eh!', {small: true});
qrcode.generate('This will be a small QRCode, eh!', {small: true}, function (qrcode) {
console.log(qrcode)
});
$ npm install -g qrcode-terminal
$ qrcode-terminal --help
$ qrcode-terminal 'http://github.com'
$ echo 'http://github.com' | qrcode-terminal
node-qrcode is a popular server-side QRCode generator that
renders to a
canvas object.
To setup the development envrionment run
npm install
To run tests run
npm test
Gord Tanner <gtanner@gmail.com>
Micheal Brooks <michael@michaelbrooks.ca>