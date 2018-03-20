openbase logo
qt

qrcode-terminal

by Gord Tanner
0.12.0 (see all)

QRCodes in your terminal, cause thats hot.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.8M

GitHub Stars

1.1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

QRCode Terminal Edition Build Status

Going where no QRCode has gone before.

Basic Example

Node Library

Install

Can be installed with:

$ npm install qrcode-terminal

and used:

var qrcode = require('qrcode-terminal');

Usage

To display some data to the terminal just call:

qrcode.generate('This will be a QRCode, eh!');

You can even specify the error level (default is 'L'):

qrcode.setErrorLevel('Q');
qrcode.generate('This will be a QRCode with error level Q!');

If you don't want to display to the terminal but just want to string you can provide a callback:

qrcode.generate('http://github.com', function (qrcode) {
    console.log(qrcode);
});

If you want to display small output, provide opts with small:

qrcode.generate('This will be a small QRCode, eh!', {small: true});

qrcode.generate('This will be a small QRCode, eh!', {small: true}, function (qrcode) {
    console.log(qrcode)
});

Command-Line

Install

$ npm install -g qrcode-terminal

Usage

$ qrcode-terminal --help
$ qrcode-terminal 'http://github.com'
$ echo 'http://github.com' | qrcode-terminal

Support

  • OS X
  • Linux
  • Windows

Server-side

node-qrcode is a popular server-side QRCode generator that renders to a canvas object.

Developing

To setup the development envrionment run npm install

To run tests run npm test

Contributers

Gord Tanner <gtanner@gmail.com>
Micheal Brooks <michael@michaelbrooks.ca>

