QRCode Terminal Edition

Going where no QRCode has gone before.

Node Library

Install

Can be installed with:

npm install qrcode-terminal

and used:

var qrcode = require ( 'qrcode-terminal' );

Usage

To display some data to the terminal just call:

qrcode .generate ( 'This will be a QRCode, eh!' );

You can even specify the error level (default is 'L'):

qrcode .setErrorLevel ( 'Q' ); qrcode .generate ( 'This will be a QRCode with error level Q!' );

If you don't want to display to the terminal but just want to string you can provide a callback:

qrcode.generate( 'http://github.com' , function ( qrcode ) { console .log(qrcode); });

If you want to display small output, provide opts with small :

qrcode.generate( 'This will be a small QRCode, eh!' , { small : true }); qrcode.generate( 'This will be a small QRCode, eh!' , { small : true }, function ( qrcode ) { console .log(qrcode) });

Install

npm install -g qrcode-terminal

Usage

qrcode-terminal -- help qrcode-terminal 'http://github.com' echo 'http://github.com' | qrcode-terminal

Support

OS X

Linux

Windows

node-qrcode is a popular server-side QRCode generator that renders to a canvas object.

Developing

To setup the development envrionment run npm install

To run tests run npm test

Contributers