This library has been written to generate a SVG image of QR Code in Node.js, goals:
Install the package:
npm install qrcode-svg
Inline example:
var QRCode = require("qrcode-svg");
var svg = new QRCode("Hello World!").svg();
More options:
var qrcode = new QRCode({
content: "http://github.com/",
padding: 4,
width: 256,
height: 256,
color: "#000000",
background: "#ffffff",
ecl: "M",
});
qrcode.save("sample.svg", function(error) {
if (error) throw error;
console.log("Done!");
});
List of options:
4 modules by default,
0 for no border
#000000
white
L,
M,
H,
Q
path element, recommended for web and responsive use, default:
false
false, see the output examples below
true
false
<?xml version="1.0" standalone="yes"?>, default:
true
svg, see below
Container options:
width and
height attriute, recommended for converting to raster images or PDF where QR Code is being static (exact size)
viewBox attriute, recommended for responsive web pages
g element, useful when you need to put multiple QR Codes in a single SVG document
This mode is useful for designers to manipulate with particular squares. Thus, one can open the QR Code in an editor, select particular modules, move around, change color, etc. However, some old SVG viewers may generate minor gaps between the squares - the side effect when rendering an image at certain zoom level.
Default options
var qrcode = new QRCode({
content: "Pretty Fox",
join: false,
predefined: false
});
Output with
rect elements
<?xml version="1.0" standalone="yes"?>
<svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" version="1.1" width="256" height="256">
<rect x="0" y="0" width="256" height="256" style="fill:#ffffff;shape-rendering:crispEdges;"/>
<rect x="16" y="16" width="8" height="8" style="fill:#000000;shape-rendering:crispEdges;"/>
<rect x="24" y="16" width="8" height="8" style="fill:#000000;shape-rendering:crispEdges;"/>
<rect x="32" y="16" width="8" height="8" style="fill:#000000;shape-rendering:crispEdges;"/>
...
</svg>
Squares joined into one
path shape produce a compact file size, i.e. 4-5x reduced compared with
rect elements.
A single
path element will result in an optimized rendering, thus not producing any minor gaps between the squares.
Also using the container with
viewBox attribute may contribute to the responsive scaling on the web.
Set
join to
true
var qrcode = new QRCode({
content: "Pretty Fox",
join: true,
container: "svg-viewbox" //Useful but not required
});
Output with
path element
<?xml version="1.0" standalone="yes"?>
<svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" version="1.1" viewBox="0 0 256 256">
<rect x="0" y="0" width="256" height="256" style="fill:beige;shape-rendering:crispEdges;"/>
<path x="0" y="0" style="fill:blue;shape-rendering:crispEdges;" d="M35.31,35.31 V44.14 H44.14 V35.31 H35.31 Z..." />
</svg>
Algorithm defines the square pattern once before populating a canvas. Useful if you want to generate QR Code with candies.
However, some SVG software and converters do not support
defs or
use elements.
Set
predefined to
true
var qrcode = new QRCode({
content: "Pretty Fox",
predefined: true
});
Output with
defs and
use elements
<?xml version="1.0" standalone="yes"?>
<svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" version="1.1" width="256" height="256">
<defs><path id="qrmodule" d="M0 0 h8.827586206896552 v8.827586206896552 H0 z" style="fill:maroon;shape-rendering:crispEdges;" /></defs>
<rect x="0" y="0" width="256" height="256" style="fill:beige;shape-rendering:crispEdges;"/>
<use x="35.310344827586206" y="35.310344827586206" href="#qrmodule" />
<use x="44.13793103448276" y="35.310344827586206" href="#qrmodule" />
<use x="52.96551724137931" y="35.310344827586206" href="#qrmodule" />
<use x="61.79310344827586" y="35.310344827586206" href="#qrmodule" />
<use x="70.62068965517241" y="35.310344827586206" href="#qrmodule" />
...
</svg>
Usage:
qrcode-svg [options] <content>
Options:
--help Print this message
--version, -v Print version number
--padding , -p [value] Offset in number of modules
--width, -w [px] Image width in pixels
--height, -h [px] Image height in pixels
--color, -fg [color] Foreground color, hex or name
--background [color] Background color, hex or name
--ecl [value] Error correction level: L, M, H, Q
--join Join modules into one SVG path, i.e. for crisp rendering
--predefined Use 'defs' and 'use' elements in SVG, i.e. for compact output
--no-prettify Avoid indenting and new lines in SVG, i.e. for compact output
--viewbox Use 'viewBox' instead of 'width' and 'height' attributes
--swap-fix Swap X and Y modules to fix issues with some QR readers
--output, -o [file] Output file name
--force, -f Force overwrite
Examples:
qrcode-svg http://github.com
qrcode-svg -f -o hello.svg "Hello World"
qrcode-svg -p 4 -w 256 -h 256 --join --viewbox "Responsive..."
qrcode-svg --padding 2 --width 120 --height 120 "Little fox..."
qrcode-svg --color blue --background #ececec "...jumps over"
Using html-pdf to convert SVG to PDF (or PNG or JPEG)
var QRCode = require('qrcode-svg');
var svg = new QRCode('hello').svg();
...
var pdf = require('html-pdf');
pdf.create(svg, { border: 0, type: 'pdf' }).toFile('output.pdf', function(err, res) {
...
});
QR Code in ASCII to output in a shell
var QRCode = require('qrcode-svg');
var hello = new QRCode("Hello World!");
var modules = hello.qrcode.modules;
var ascii = '';
var length = modules.length;
for (var y = 0; y < length; y++) {
for (var x = 0; x < length; x++) {
var module = modules[x][y];
ascii += (module ? 'x' : ' ');
}
ascii += '\r\n';
}
console.log(ascii);
xxxxxxx xx x x xxxxxxx
x x xxxx x x x x
x xxx x xx xx x x xxx x
x xxx x xx x xxx x
x xxx x x x x x xxx x
x x x xx xx x x
xxxxxxx x x x x x xxxxxxx
xx xx
x x xx x x xx x x
x x xx x xx x xx x
x x xx x x x xx xx
x xx xxx xx x x x x x
xx xxxx xxxx x
x x x xx x xx xx x xx xx
x xx xxxx xxxx
xx xx x x x x xx x
xxxx xxxx xxxxxx x
x x x
xxxxxxx x xxx x x x x
x x xxx x xx x x
x xxx x xxxxxxxxxx
x xxx x xxxxxxxxx x xx
x xxx x xxx xx x x x
x x x x x
xxxxxxx xxx xxx x x x
Use on a HTML page with JavaScript
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<body>
<div id="container"></div>
<script src="dist/qrcode.min.js"></script>
<script>
var qrcode = new QRCode({
content: "Hello World!",
container: "svg-viewbox", //Responsive use
join: true //Crisp rendering and 4-5x reduced file size
});
var svg = qrcode.svg();
document.getElementById("container").innerHTML = svg;
</script>
</body>
</html>
Thanks to davidshimjs for the base library.
Thanks to Kazuhiko Arase for the original QR Code in JavaScript algorithm.
Thanks to all contributors on the GitHub.
Licensed under the MIT license:
http://www.opensource.org/licenses/mit-license.php
The word "QR Code" is registered trademark of DENSO WAVE INCORPORATED
http://www.denso-wave.com/qrcode/faqpatent-e.html