openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
qr

qrcode-reader

by Edgar Hipp
1.0.4 (see all)

[deprecated] Lazarsoft's jsqrcode as a node module, object oriented, and with tests

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

86K

GitHub Stars

276

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

15

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript QR Code Scanner

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

JavaScript QRCode reader for HTML5 enabled browser.

This project is no more maintained. Explanation : Lazarsoft's qrcode reader is not maintained since 2 years, so I decided to fork it one year ago to fix some issues. However, there are many things missing on this project, such as proper test cases. Also, I still haven't had the time to understand how the qrcode processing really works under the hood. On the other side, a new library called : https://github.com/cozmo/jsQR exists for over a year, is maintained and has multiple test cases. I have personally moved to this library instead.

I'm letting the README as it was before below.

This was started as a port of Lazarsoft’s qrcode reader.

Build Status

Installation

npm install qrcode-reader

Usage

var QrCode = require('qrcode-reader');

Create a new instance of QrCode:

var qr = new QrCode();

Set its callback to a custom function:

qr.callback = function(error, result) {
  if(error) {
    console.log(error)
    return;
  }
  console.log(result)
}

Passing image data in node

You have to use an external imageparser

  1. You can use npm install --save jimp which doesn't have any dependency (runs in pure node).

    var Jimp = require("jimp");
var buffer = fs.readFileSync(__dirname + '/image.png');
Jimp.read(buffer, function(err, image) {
    if (err) {
        console.error(err);
        // TODO handle error
    }
    var qr = new QrCode();
    qr.callback = function(err, value) {
        if (err) {
            console.error(err);
            // TODO handle error
        }
        console.log(value.result);
        console.log(value);
    };
    qr.decode(image.bitmap);
});

  2. You can use npm install --save image-parser, which depends on lwip or graphicsmagick

    var ImageParser = require("image-parser");
var buffer = fs.readFileSync(__dirname + '/image.png');
var img = new ImageParser(img);
img.parse(function(err) {
    if (err) {
        console.error(err);
        // TODO handle error
    }
    var qr = new QrCode();
    qr.callback = function(err, value) {
        if (err) {
            console.error(err);
            // TODO handle error
            return done(err);
        }
        console.log(value.result);
        console.log(value);
    };
    qr.decode({width: img.width(), height: img.height()}, img._imgBuffer);
});

Passing image data in the browser

Since the browser contains the Image global, we can use it to open images with URL, Data URI, ...

Decode an image by its URL or Data URI:


qr.decode(url or DataURL);

Decode an image by context.getImageData: Works with web workers.


var context = canvas.getContext("2d"); var data = context.getImageData(0, 0, width, height);

qr.decode(data);

====================

If you want, you can build the script yourself.

First clone the repository, then from the directory of this repository, do:


npm install

To run the build process and generate a JavaScript file called dist/index.js you can run from node:


npm run build

To minify dist/index.js and generate dist/index.min.js you should run:


npm run minify

To run the tests:


npm test

Make it work in the browser

The generated file dist/index.js works in the browser.

You will have access to the global variable QrCode if you do the following in your HTML:

```

\`\`\`

See examples/browser-upload/index.html for a very basic example using a file upload.

Changelog

See CHANGELOG.md.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

@zxing/libraryMulti-format 1D/2D barcode image processing library, usable in JavaScript ecosystem.
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
74K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
qr-scannerLightweight Javascript QR Code Scanner
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
6K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
hq
html5-qrcodeA cross platform HTML5 QR code reader. See end to end implementation at: https://scanapp.org
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
9K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
ss
scandit-sdkScandit Barcode Scanner SDK for the Web
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
21K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Highly Customizable
@zxing/browserZXing for JS's browser layer with decoding implementations for browser.
GitHub Stars
74
Weekly Downloads
24K
See 9 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial