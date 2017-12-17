This project is no more maintained. Explanation : Lazarsoft's qrcode reader is not maintained since 2 years, so I decided to fork it one year ago to fix some issues. However, there are many things missing on this project, such as proper test cases. Also, I still haven't had the time to understand how the qrcode processing really works under the hood. On the other side, a new library called : https://github.com/cozmo/jsQR exists for over a year, is maintained and has multiple test cases. I have personally moved to this library instead.
I'm letting the README as it was before below.
This was started as a port of Lazarsoft’s qrcode reader.
npm install qrcode-reader
var QrCode = require('qrcode-reader');
Create a new instance of QrCode:
var qr = new QrCode();
Set its callback to a custom function:
qr.callback = function(error, result) {
if(error) {
console.log(error)
return;
}
console.log(result)
}
You have to use an external imageparser
You can use
npm install --save jimp which doesn't have any dependency (runs in pure node).
var Jimp = require("jimp");
var buffer = fs.readFileSync(__dirname + '/image.png');
Jimp.read(buffer, function(err, image) {
if (err) {
console.error(err);
// TODO handle error
}
var qr = new QrCode();
qr.callback = function(err, value) {
if (err) {
console.error(err);
// TODO handle error
}
console.log(value.result);
console.log(value);
};
qr.decode(image.bitmap);
});
You can use
npm install --save image-parser, which depends on lwip or graphicsmagick
var ImageParser = require("image-parser");
var buffer = fs.readFileSync(__dirname + '/image.png');
var img = new ImageParser(img);
img.parse(function(err) {
if (err) {
console.error(err);
// TODO handle error
}
var qr = new QrCode();
qr.callback = function(err, value) {
if (err) {
console.error(err);
// TODO handle error
return done(err);
}
console.log(value.result);
console.log(value);
};
qr.decode({width: img.width(), height: img.height()}, img._imgBuffer);
});
Since the browser contains the Image global, we can use it to open images with URL, Data URI, ...
Decode an image by its URL or Data URI:
qr.decode(url or DataURL);
Decode an image by context.getImageData: Works with web workers.
var context = canvas.getContext("2d"); var data = context.getImageData(0, 0, width, height);
qr.decode(data);
If you want, you can build the script yourself.
First clone the repository, then from the directory of this repository, do:
npm install
To run the build process and generate a JavaScript file called
dist/index.js you can run from node:
npm run build
To minify
dist/index.js and generate
dist/index.min.js you should run:
npm run minify
To run the tests:
npm test
The generated file
dist/index.js works in the browser.
You will have access to the global variable
QrCode if you do the following in your HTML:
```
See examples/browser-upload/index.html for a very basic example using a file upload.
See
CHANGELOG.md.