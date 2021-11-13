This a QRCode component for use with Vue.js, based on qrcanvas.
Note:
qrcanvas-vue@2 works with
vue@2,
qrcanvas-vue@3 works with
vue@3.
With bundlers:
# Installation
$ npm i vue@next qrcanvas-vue
In browser:
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/combine/npm/qrcanvas@3,npm/qrcanvas-vue@3"></script>
<div id="root">
<qr-canvas :options="options" @updated="onUpdated"></qr-canvas>
</div>
See examples for more usage.
options is passed to qrcanvas. For more details, see qrcanvas docs.
Be sure to pass a new
options object if data is updated:
this.options = Object.assign({}, this.options, {
data: 'new data',
});
beforeUpdate
Fired before the canvas is updated. The only parameter is the canvas.
updated
Fired after the canvas is updated. The only parameter is the canvas.