qv

qrcanvas-vue

by Gerald
3.0.0 (see all)

A QRCode component for use with Vue.js

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

640

GitHub Stars

61

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

2

License

ISC

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Vue QR Code Generator

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews

Top Feedback

1Buggy

Readme

qrcanvas-vue

NPM License Downloads

This a QRCode component for use with Vue.js, based on qrcanvas.

Usage

Note: qrcanvas-vue@2 works with vue@2, qrcanvas-vue@3 works with vue@3.

  1. With bundlers:

    # Installation
$ npm i vue@next qrcanvas-vue

  2. In browser:

    <script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/combine/npm/qrcanvas@3,npm/qrcanvas-vue@3"></script>
<div id="root">
  <qr-canvas :options="options" @updated="onUpdated"></qr-canvas>
</div>

See examples for more usage.

Props

  • options is passed to qrcanvas. For more details, see qrcanvas docs.

  • Be sure to pass a new options object if data is updated:

    this.options = Object.assign({}, this.options, {
  data: 'new data',
});

Events

  • beforeUpdate

    Fired before the canvas is updated. The only parameter is the canvas.

  • updated

    Fired after the canvas is updated. The only parameter is the canvas.

Alternatives

qv
qrcode.vueA Vue.js component to generate qrcode.
GitHub Stars
351
Weekly Downloads
41K
vq
@chenfengyuan/vue-qrcodeQR code component for Vue.js
GitHub Stars
841
Weekly Downloads
21K
vq
vue-qrThe Vue Component for Awesome-qr.js
GitHub Stars
645
Weekly Downloads
6K
@syncfusion/ej2-vue-barcode-generatorSyncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.
GitHub Stars
222
Weekly Downloads
197
qi
qr-imageYet another QR code generator
GitHub Stars
964
Weekly Downloads
96K
Tutorials

qrcanvas-vue examples - CodeSandbox
codesandbox.ioqrcanvas-vue examples - CodeSandboxLearn how to use qrcanvas-vue by viewing and forking qrcanvas-vue example apps on CodeSandbox
A QRCode Generator Component for Use with Vue.js - Web Code Flow
webcodeflow.com3 months agoA QRCode Generator Component for Use with Vue.js - Web Code Flowqrcanvas-vue is a QRCode component for use with Vue.js, based on qrcanvas. javascript qr code generator with logo, nuxt qr code generator.
qrcanvas-vue Examples
gera2ld.github.ioqrcanvas-vue ExamplesThis a QRCode component for use with vue@3, based on qrcanvas.
Package - qrcanvas-vue
npmmirror.comPackage - qrcanvas-vue