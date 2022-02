QRCanvas

This is a QRCode generator written in pure javascript.

Based on Kazuhiko Arase's QRCode.

The only requirement is that the browser works with a canvas , which is supported by most modern browsers.

Usage

With bundlers

Install as a dependency:

$ yarn add qrcanvas $ npm install qrcanvas -S

Use as a module:

import { qrcanvas } from 'qrcanvas' ; const canvas = qrcanvas({ data : 'hello, world' }); document .body.appendChild(canvas);

Browser

Load from CDN:

< div id = "qrcode" > </ div > < script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/qrcanvas@3" > </ script >

The module is mounted to a global variable named qrcanvas :

const canvas = qrcanvas.qrcanvas({ data : 'hello, world' }); document .getElementById( 'qrcode' ).appendChild(canvas);

node-canvas is required in Node.js.

Install dependencies:

$ yarn add qrcanvas canvas

const fs = require ( 'fs' ); const { qrcanvas, setCanvasModule } = require ( 'qrcanvas' ); setCanvasModule( require ( 'canvas' )); const canvas = qrcanvas({ data : 'hello, world' }); canvas.pngStream().pipe(fs.createWriteStream( 'qrcode.png' ));

Documents

