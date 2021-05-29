JavaScript library for generating QR codes with a logo and styling.
Try it here https://qr-code-styling.com
If you have issues / suggestions / notes / questions, please open an issue or contact me. Let's create a cool library together.
npm install qr-code-styling
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="UTF-8">
<title>QR Code Styling</title>
<script type="text/javascript" src="https://unpkg.com/qr-code-styling@1.5.0/lib/qr-code-styling.js"></script>
</head>
<body>
<div id="canvas"></div>
<script type="text/javascript">
const qrCode = new QRCodeStyling({
width: 300,
height: 300,
type: "svg",
data: "https://www.facebook.com/",
image: "https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/5/51/Facebook_f_logo_%282019%29.svg",
dotsOptions: {
color: "#4267b2",
type: "rounded"
},
backgroundOptions: {
color: "#e9ebee",
},
imageOptions: {
crossOrigin: "anonymous",
margin: 20
}
});
qrCode.append(document.getElementById("canvas"));
qrCode.download({ name: "qr", extension: "svg" });
</script>
</body>
</html>
new QRCodeStyling(options) => QRCodeStyling
|Param
|Type
|Description
|options
|object
|Init object
options structure
|Property
|Type
|Default Value
|Description
|width
|number
300
|Size of canvas
|height
|number
300
|Size of canvas
|type
|string (
'canvas' 'svg')
canvas
|The type of the element that will be rendered
|data
|string
|The date will be encoded to the QR code
|image
|string
|The image will be copied to the center of the QR code
|margin
|number
0
|Margin around canvas
|qrOptions
|object
|Options will be passed to
qrcode-generator lib
|imageOptions
|object
|Specific image options, details see below
|dotsOptions
|object
|Dots styling options
|cornersSquareOptions
|object
|Square in the corners styling options
|cornersDotOptionsHelper
|object
|Dots in the corners styling options
|backgroundOptions
|object
|QR background styling options
options.qrOptions structure
|Property
|Type
|Default Value
|typeNumber
|number (
0 - 40)
0
|mode
|string (
'Numeric' 'Alphanumeric' 'Byte' 'Kanji')
|errorCorrectionLevel
|string (
'L' 'M' 'Q' 'H')
'Q'
options.imageOptions structure
|Property
|Type
|Default Value
|Description
|hideBackgroundDots
|boolean
true
|Hide all dots covered by the image
|imageSize
|number
0.4
|Coefficient of the image size. Not recommended to use ove 0.5. Lower is better
|margin
|number
0
|Margin of the image in px
|crossOrigin
|string(
'anonymous' 'use-credentials')
|Set "anonymous" if you want to download QR code from other origins.
options.dotsOptions structure
|Property
|Type
|Default Value
|Description
|color
|string
'#000'
|Color of QR dots
|gradient
|object
|Gradient of QR dots
|type
|string (
'rounded' 'dots' 'classy' 'classy-rounded' 'square' 'extra-rounded')
'square'
|Style of QR dots
options.backgroundOptions structure
|Property
|Type
|Default Value
|color
|string
'#fff'
|gradient
|object
options.cornersSquareOptions structure
|Property
|Type
|Default Value
|Description
|color
|string
|Color of Corners Square
|gradient
|object
|Gradient of Corners Square
|type
|string (
'dot' 'square' 'extra-rounded')
|Style of Corners Square
options.cornersDotOptions structure
|Property
|Type
|Default Value
|Description
|color
|string
|Color of Corners Dot
|gradient
|object
|Gradient of Corners Dot
|type
|string (
'dot' 'square')
|Style of Corners Dot
Gradient structure
options.dotsOptions.gradient
options.backgroundOptions.gradient
options.cornersSquareOptions.gradient
options.cornersDotOptions.gradient
|Property
|Type
|Default Value
|Description
|type
|string (
'linear' 'radial')
|"linear"
|Type of gradient spread
|rotation
|number
|0
|Rotation of gradient in radians (Math.PI === 180 degrees)
|colorStops
|array of objects
|Gradient colors. Example
[{ offset: 0, color: 'blue' }, { offset: 1, color: 'red' }]
Gradient colorStops structure
options.dotsOptions.gradient.colorStops[]
options.backgroundOptions.gradient.colorStops[]
options.cornersSquareOptions.gradient.colorStops[]
options.cornersDotOptions.gradient.colorStops[]
|Property
|Type
|Default Value
|Description
|offset
|number (
0 - 1)
|Position of color in gradient range
|color
|string
|Color of stop in gradient range
QRCodeStyling.append(container) => void
|Param
|Type
|Description
|container
|DOM element
|This container will be used for appending of the QR code
QRCodeStyling.getRawData(extension) => Promise<Blob>
|Param
|Type
|Default Value
|Description
|extension
|string (
'png' 'jpeg' 'webp' 'svg')
'png'
|Blob type
QRCodeStyling.update(options) => void
|Param
|Type
|Description
|options
|object
|The same options as for initialization
QRCodeStyling.download(downloadOptions) => Promise<void>
|Param
|Type
|Description
|downloadOptions
|object
|Options with extension and name of file (not required)
downloadOptions structure
|Property
|Type
|Default Value
|Description
|name
|string
'qr'
|Name of the downloaded file
|extension
|string (
'png' 'jpeg' 'webp' 'svg')
'png'
|File extension
MIT License. Copyright (c) 2021 Denys Kozak