qcs

qr-code-styling

by Denys Kozak
1.6.0-rc.1

Automaticly generate your styled QR code in your web app.

Overview

Readme

QR Code Styling

Version

JavaScript library for generating QR codes with a logo and styling.

Try it here https://qr-code-styling.com

If you have issues / suggestions / notes / questions, please open an issue or contact me. Let's create a cool library together.

Examples

Installation

npm install qr-code-styling

Usage

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
    <meta charset="UTF-8">
    <title>QR Code Styling</title>
    <script type="text/javascript" src="https://unpkg.com/qr-code-styling@1.5.0/lib/qr-code-styling.js"></script>
</head>
<body>
<div id="canvas"></div>
<script type="text/javascript">

    const qrCode = new QRCodeStyling({
        width: 300,
        height: 300,
        type: "svg",
        data: "https://www.facebook.com/",
        image: "https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/5/51/Facebook_f_logo_%282019%29.svg",
        dotsOptions: {
            color: "#4267b2",
            type: "rounded"
        },
        backgroundOptions: {
            color: "#e9ebee",
        },
        imageOptions: {
            crossOrigin: "anonymous",
            margin: 20
        }
    });

    qrCode.append(document.getElementById("canvas"));
    qrCode.download({ name: "qr", extension: "svg" });
</script>
</body>
</html>

React example (Codesandbox)

Angular example (Codesandbox)

React example (source)

Angular example (source)

Vue example (source)

API Documentation

QRCodeStyling instance

new QRCodeStyling(options) => QRCodeStyling

ParamTypeDescription
optionsobjectInit object

options structure

PropertyTypeDefault ValueDescription
widthnumber300Size of canvas
heightnumber300Size of canvas
typestring ('canvas' 'svg')canvasThe type of the element that will be rendered
datastringThe date will be encoded to the QR code
imagestringThe image will be copied to the center of the QR code
marginnumber0Margin around canvas
qrOptionsobjectOptions will be passed to qrcode-generator lib
imageOptionsobjectSpecific image options, details see below
dotsOptionsobjectDots styling options
cornersSquareOptionsobjectSquare in the corners styling options
cornersDotOptionsHelperobjectDots in the corners styling options
backgroundOptionsobjectQR background styling options

options.qrOptions structure

PropertyTypeDefault Value
typeNumbernumber (0 - 40)0
modestring ('Numeric' 'Alphanumeric' 'Byte' 'Kanji')
errorCorrectionLevelstring ('L' 'M' 'Q' 'H')'Q'

options.imageOptions structure

PropertyTypeDefault ValueDescription
hideBackgroundDotsbooleantrueHide all dots covered by the image
imageSizenumber0.4Coefficient of the image size. Not recommended to use ove 0.5. Lower is better
marginnumber0Margin of the image in px
crossOriginstring('anonymous' 'use-credentials')Set "anonymous" if you want to download QR code from other origins.

options.dotsOptions structure

PropertyTypeDefault ValueDescription
colorstring'#000'Color of QR dots
gradientobjectGradient of QR dots
typestring ('rounded' 'dots' 'classy' 'classy-rounded' 'square' 'extra-rounded')'square'Style of QR dots

options.backgroundOptions structure

PropertyTypeDefault Value
colorstring'#fff'
gradientobject

options.cornersSquareOptions structure

PropertyTypeDefault ValueDescription
colorstringColor of Corners Square
gradientobjectGradient of Corners Square
typestring ('dot' 'square' 'extra-rounded')Style of Corners Square

options.cornersDotOptions structure

PropertyTypeDefault ValueDescription
colorstringColor of Corners Dot
gradientobjectGradient of Corners Dot
typestring ('dot' 'square')Style of Corners Dot

Gradient structure

options.dotsOptions.gradient

options.backgroundOptions.gradient

options.cornersSquareOptions.gradient

options.cornersDotOptions.gradient

PropertyTypeDefault ValueDescription
typestring ('linear' 'radial')"linear"Type of gradient spread
rotationnumber0Rotation of gradient in radians (Math.PI === 180 degrees)
colorStopsarray of objectsGradient colors. Example [{ offset: 0, color: 'blue' }, { offset: 1, color: 'red' }]

Gradient colorStops structure

options.dotsOptions.gradient.colorStops[]

options.backgroundOptions.gradient.colorStops[]

options.cornersSquareOptions.gradient.colorStops[]

options.cornersDotOptions.gradient.colorStops[]

PropertyTypeDefault ValueDescription
offsetnumber (0 - 1)Position of color in gradient range
colorstringColor of stop in gradient range

QRCodeStyling methods

QRCodeStyling.append(container) => void

ParamTypeDescription
containerDOM elementThis container will be used for appending of the QR code

QRCodeStyling.getRawData(extension) => Promise<Blob>

ParamTypeDefault ValueDescription
extensionstring ('png' 'jpeg' 'webp' 'svg')'png'Blob type

QRCodeStyling.update(options) => void

ParamTypeDescription
optionsobjectThe same options as for initialization

QRCodeStyling.download(downloadOptions) => Promise<void>

ParamTypeDescription
downloadOptionsobjectOptions with extension and name of file (not required)

downloadOptions structure

PropertyTypeDefault ValueDescription
namestring'qr'Name of the downloaded file
extensionstring ('png' 'jpeg' 'webp' 'svg')'png'File extension

License

MIT License. Copyright (c) 2021 Denys Kozak

