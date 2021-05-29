QR Code Styling

JavaScript library for generating QR codes with a logo and styling.

Try it here https://qr-code-styling.com

If you have issues / suggestions / notes / questions, please open an issue or contact me. Let's create a cool library together.

Examples

Installation

npm install qr-code-styling

Usage

< html lang = "en" > < head > < meta charset = "UTF-8" > < title > QR Code Styling </ title > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "https://unpkg.com/qr-code-styling@1.5.0/lib/qr-code-styling.js" > </ script > </ head > < body > < div id = "canvas" > </ div > < script type = "text/javascript" > const qrCode = new QRCodeStyling({ width : 300 , height : 300 , type : "svg" , data : "https://www.facebook.com/" , image : "https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/5/51/Facebook_f_logo_%282019%29.svg" , dotsOptions : { color : "#4267b2" , type : "rounded" }, backgroundOptions : { color : "#e9ebee" , }, imageOptions : { crossOrigin : "anonymous" , margin : 20 } }); qrCode.append( document .getElementById( "canvas" )); qrCode.download({ name : "qr" , extension : "svg" }); </ script > </ body > </ html >

API Documentation

QRCodeStyling instance

new QRCodeStyling(options) => QRCodeStyling

Param Type Description options object Init object

options structure

Property Type Default Value Description width number 300 Size of canvas height number 300 Size of canvas type string ( 'canvas' 'svg' ) canvas The type of the element that will be rendered data string The date will be encoded to the QR code image string The image will be copied to the center of the QR code margin number 0 Margin around canvas qrOptions object Options will be passed to qrcode-generator lib imageOptions object Specific image options, details see below dotsOptions object Dots styling options cornersSquareOptions object Square in the corners styling options cornersDotOptionsHelper object Dots in the corners styling options backgroundOptions object QR background styling options

options.qrOptions structure

Property Type Default Value typeNumber number ( 0 - 40 ) 0 mode string ( 'Numeric' 'Alphanumeric' 'Byte' 'Kanji' ) errorCorrectionLevel string ( 'L' 'M' 'Q' 'H' ) 'Q'

options.imageOptions structure

Property Type Default Value Description hideBackgroundDots boolean true Hide all dots covered by the image imageSize number 0.4 Coefficient of the image size. Not recommended to use ove 0.5. Lower is better margin number 0 Margin of the image in px crossOrigin string( 'anonymous' 'use-credentials' ) Set "anonymous" if you want to download QR code from other origins.

options.dotsOptions structure

Property Type Default Value Description color string '#000' Color of QR dots gradient object Gradient of QR dots type string ( 'rounded' 'dots' 'classy' 'classy-rounded' 'square' 'extra-rounded' ) 'square' Style of QR dots

options.backgroundOptions structure

Property Type Default Value color string '#fff' gradient object

options.cornersSquareOptions structure

Property Type Default Value Description color string Color of Corners Square gradient object Gradient of Corners Square type string ( 'dot' 'square' 'extra-rounded' ) Style of Corners Square

options.cornersDotOptions structure

Property Type Default Value Description color string Color of Corners Dot gradient object Gradient of Corners Dot type string ( 'dot' 'square' ) Style of Corners Dot

Gradient structure

options.dotsOptions.gradient

options.backgroundOptions.gradient

options.cornersSquareOptions.gradient

options.cornersDotOptions.gradient

Property Type Default Value Description type string ( 'linear' 'radial' ) "linear" Type of gradient spread rotation number 0 Rotation of gradient in radians (Math.PI === 180 degrees) colorStops array of objects Gradient colors. Example [{ offset: 0, color: 'blue' }, { offset: 1, color: 'red' }]

Gradient colorStops structure

options.dotsOptions.gradient.colorStops[]

options.backgroundOptions.gradient.colorStops[]

options.cornersSquareOptions.gradient.colorStops[]

options.cornersDotOptions.gradient.colorStops[]

Property Type Default Value Description offset number ( 0 - 1 ) Position of color in gradient range color string Color of stop in gradient range

QRCodeStyling methods

QRCodeStyling.append(container) => void

Param Type Description container DOM element This container will be used for appending of the QR code

QRCodeStyling.getRawData(extension) => Promise<Blob>

Param Type Default Value Description extension string ( 'png' 'jpeg' 'webp' 'svg' ) 'png' Blob type

QRCodeStyling.update(options) => void

Param Type Description options object The same options as for initialization

QRCodeStyling.download(downloadOptions) => Promise<void>

Param Type Description downloadOptions object Options with extension and name of file (not required)

downloadOptions structure

Property Type Default Value Description name string 'qr' Name of the downloaded file extension string ( 'png' 'jpeg' 'webp' 'svg' ) 'png' File extension

License

MIT License. Copyright (c) 2021 Denys Kozak