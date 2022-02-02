JavaScript image viewer.

Website

jquery-viewer - A jQuery plugin wrapper for Viewer.js.

Features

Supports 52 options

Supports 23 methods

Supports 17 events

Supports modal and inline modes

Supports touch

Supports move

Supports zoom

Supports rotation

Supports scale (flip)

Supports keyboard

Cross-browser support

Main files

dist/ ├── viewer.css ├── viewer.min.css (compressed) ├── viewer.js (UMD) ├── viewer.min.js (UMD, compressed) ├── viewer.common.js (CommonJS, default) └── viewer.esm.js (ES Module)

Getting started

Installation

npm install viewerjs

In browser:

< link href = "/path/to/viewer.css" rel = "stylesheet" > < script src = "/path/to/viewer.js" > </ script >

The cdnjs provides CDN support for Viewer.js's CSS and JavaScript. You can find the links here.

Usage

Syntax

new Viewer(element[, options])

element Type: HTMLElement The target image or container of images for viewing.

options (optional) Type: Object The options for viewing. Check out the available options.



Example

< div > < img id = "image" src = "picture.jpg" alt = "Picture" > </ div > < div > < ul id = "images" > < li > < img src = "picture-1.jpg" alt = "Picture 1" > </ li > < li > < img src = "picture-2.jpg" alt = "Picture 2" > </ li > < li > < img src = "picture-3.jpg" alt = "Picture 3" > </ li > </ ul > </ div >

import Viewer from 'viewerjs' ; const viewer = new Viewer( document .getElementById( 'image' ), { inline : true , viewed() { viewer.zoomTo( 1 ); }, }); const gallery = new Viewer( document .getElementById( 'images' ));

Keyboard support

Only available in modal mode.

Esc : Exit full screen or close the viewer or exit modal mode or stop play.

: Exit full screen or close the viewer or exit modal mode or stop play. Space : Stop play.

: Stop play. Tab : Switch the focus state on the buttons in the viewer.

: Switch the focus state on the buttons in the viewer. Enter : Trigger the click event handler on the button.

: Trigger the click event handler on the button. ← : View the previous image.

: View the previous image. → : View the next image.

: View the next image. ↑ : Zoom in the image.

: Zoom in the image. ↓ : Zoom out the image.

: Zoom out the image. Ctrl + 0 : Zoom out to initial size.

: Zoom out to initial size. Ctrl + 1 : Zoom in to natural size.

Options

You may set viewer options with new Viewer(image, options) . If you want to change the global default options, You may use Viewer.setDefaults(options) .

backdrop

Type: Boolean or String

or Default: true

Enable the modal backdrop, specify static for the backdrop that will not close the modal on click.

button

Type: Boolean

Default: true

Show the button on the top-right of the viewer.

Type: Boolean or Number

or Default: true

Options: 0 or false : hide the navbar 1 or true : show the navbar 2 : show the navbar only when the screen width is greater than 768 pixels 3 : show the navbar only when the screen width is greater than 992 pixels 4 : show the navbar only when the screen width is greater than 1200 pixels



Specify the visibility of the navbar.

title

Type: Boolean or Number or Function or Array

or or or Default: true

Options: 0 or false : hide the title 1 or true or Function or Array : show the title 2 : show the title only when the screen width is greater than 768 pixels 3 : show the title only when the screen width is greater than 992 pixels 4 : show the title only when the screen width is greater than 1200 pixels Function : customize the title content [Number, Function] : the first element indicate the visibility, the second element customize the title content



Specify the visibility and the content of the title.

The name comes from the alt attribute of an image element or the image name parsed from its URL.

For example, title: 4 equals to:

new Viewer(image, { title : [ 4 , (image, imageData) => ` ${image.alt} ( ${imageData.naturalWidth} × ${imageData.naturalHeight} )` ] });

toolbar

Type: Boolean or Number or Object

or or Default: true

Options: 0 or false : hide the toolbar. 1 or true : show the toolbar. 2 : show the toolbar only when the screen width is greater than 768 pixels. 3 : show the toolbar only when the screen width is greater than 992 pixels. 4 : show the toolbar only when the screen width is greater than 1200 pixels. { key: Boolean | Number } : show or hide the toolbar. { key: String } : customize the size of the button. { key: Function } : customize the click handler of the button. { key: { show: Boolean | Number, size: String, click: Function } : customize each property of the button. Available built-in keys: "zoomIn", "zoomOut", "oneToOne", "reset", "prev", "play", "next", "rotateLeft", "rotateRight", "flipHorizontal", "flipVertical". Available built-in sizes: "small", "medium" (default) and "large".



Specify the visibility and layout of the toolbar its buttons.

For example, toolbar: 4 equals to:

new Viewer(image, { toolbar : { zoomIn : 4 , zoomOut : 4 , oneToOne : 4 , reset : 4 , prev : 4 , play : { show : 4 , size : 'large' , }, next : 4 , rotateLeft : 4 , rotateRight : 4 , flipHorizontal : 4 , flipVertical : 4 , }, });

see more for custom toolbar.

className

Type: String

Default: ''

Custom class name(s) to add to the viewer's root element.

container

Type: Element or String

or Default: 'body'

An element or a valid selector for Document.querySelector

Container to place the viewer in the modal mode.

Only available when the inline option is set to false .

filter

Type: Function

Default: null

Filter the images for viewing (should return true if the image is viewable, return false to ignore the image).

For example:

new Viewer(image, { filter(image) { return image.complete; }, });

Note that images without the src attribute set will be ignored by default.

fullscreen

Type: Boolean or FullscreenOptions

or Default: true

Enable to request full screen when play.

Requires the browser supports Fullscreen API.

inheritedAttributes

Type: Array

Default: ['crossOrigin', 'decoding', 'isMap', 'loading', 'referrerPolicy', 'sizes', 'srcset', 'useMap']

Define the extra attributes to inherit from the original image.

Note that the basic attributes src and alt will always inherit from the original image.

initialViewIndex

Type: Number

Default: 0

Define the initial index of the image for viewing.

Also used as the default parameter value of the view method.

inline

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Enable inline mode.

interval

Type: Number

Default: 5000

The amount of time to delay between automatically cycling an image when playing.

keyboard

Type: Boolean

Default: true

Enable keyboard support.

focus

Type: Boolean

Default: true

Focus the active item in the navbar when initialized.

Requires the keyboard option set to true .

loading

Type: Boolean

Default: true

Indicate if showing a loading spinner when loading the image or not.

loop

Type: Boolean

Default: true

Indicate if enabling loop viewing or not.

If the current image is the last one, then the next one to view is the first one, and vice versa.

minWidth

Type: Number

Default: 200

Define the minimum width of the viewer.

Only available in inline mode (set the inline option to true ).

minHeight

Type: Number

Default: 100

Define the minimum height of the viewer.

Only available in inline mode (set the inline option to true ).

movable

Type: Boolean

Default: true

Enable to move the image.

rotatable

Type: Boolean

Default: true

Enable to rotate the image.

scalable

Type: Boolean

Default: true

Enable to scale the image.

zoomable

Type: Boolean

Default: true

Enable to zoom the image.

zoomOnTouch

Type: Boolean

Default: true

Enable to zoom the current image by dragging on the touch screen.

zoomOnWheel

Type: Boolean

Default: true

Enable to zoom the image by wheeling the mouse.

slideOnTouch

Type: Boolean

Default: true

Enable to slide to the next or previous image by swiping on the touch screen.

toggleOnDblclick

Type: Boolean

Default: true

Indicate if toggle the image size between its natural size and initial size when double click on the image or not.

In other words, call the toggle method automatically when double click on the image.

Requires dblclick event support.

tooltip

Type: Boolean

Default: true

Show the tooltip with image ratio (percentage) when zooming in or zooming out.

transition

Type: Boolean

Default: true

Enable CSS3 Transition for some special elements.

zIndex

Type: Number

Default: 2015

Define the CSS z-index value of the viewer in modal mode.

zIndexInline

Type: Number

Default: 0

Define the CSS z-index value of the viewer in inline mode.

zoomRatio

Type: Number

Default: 0.1

Define the ratio when zooming the image by wheeling the mouse.

minZoomRatio

Type: Number

Default: 0.01

Define the min ratio of the image when zooming out.

maxZoomRatio

Type: Number

Default: 100

Define the max ratio of the image when zooming in.

url

Type: String or Function

or Default: 'src'

Define where to get the original image URL for viewing.

If it is a string, it should be one of the attributes of each image element. If it is a function, it should return a valid image URL.

For example:

< img src = "picture.jpg?size=160" >

new Viewer(image, { url(image) { return image.src.replace( '?size=160' , '' ); }, });

ready

Type: Function

Default: null

Shortcut of the ready event.

show

Type: Function

Default: null

Shortcut of the show event.

shown

Type: Function

Default: null

Shortcut of the shown event.

hide

Type: Function

Default: null

Shortcut of the hide event.

hidden

Type: Function

Default: null

Shortcut of the hidden event.

view

Type: Function

Default: null

Shortcut of the view event.

viewed

Type: Function

Default: null

Shortcut of the viewed event.

move

Type: Function

Default: null

Shortcut of the move event.

moved

Type: Function

Default: null

Shortcut of the moved event.

rotate

Type: Function

Default: null

Shortcut of the rotate event.

rotated

Type: Function

Default: null

Shortcut of the rotated event.

scale

Type: Function

Default: null

Shortcut of the scale event.

scaled

Type: Function

Default: null

Shortcut of the scaled event.

zoom

Type: Function

Default: null

Shortcut of the zoom event.

zoomed

Type: Function

Default: null

Shortcut of the zoomed event.

play

Type: Function

Default: null

Shortcut of the play event.

stop

Type: Function

Default: null

Shortcut of the stop event.

Methods

All methods allow chain composition.

As there are some asynchronous processes when start the viewer, you should call a method only when it is available, see the following lifecycle:

new Viewer(image, { ready() { }, shown() { }, viewed() { this .viewer.zoomTo( 1 ).rotateTo( 180 ); } });

immediate (optional): Type: Boolean Default: false Indicates if show the viewer immediately or not.

(optional):

Show the viewer.

Only available in modal mode.

immediate (optional): Type: Boolean Default: false Indicates if hide the viewer immediately or not.

(optional):

Hide the viewer.

Only available in modal mode.

index (optional): Type: Number Default: 0 (inherits from the initialViewIndex option) The index of the image for viewing

(optional):

View one of the images with the image index. If the viewer is hidden, it will be shown first.

viewer.view( 1 );

loop (optional): Type: Boolean Default: false Indicate if turn to view the last one when it is the first one at present.

(optional):

View the previous image.

loop (optional): Type: Boolean Default: false Indicate if turn to view the first one when it is the last one at present.

(optional):

View the next image.

move(x[, y = x])

x : Type: Number The moving distance in the horizontal direction.

y (optional): Type: Number The moving distance in the vertical direction. If not present, its default value is x



Move the image with relative offsets.

viewer.move( 1 ); viewer.move( -1 , 0 ); viewer.move( 1 , 0 ); viewer.move( 0 , -1 ); viewer.move( 0 , 1 );

moveTo(x[, y = x])

x : Type: Number The new position in the horizontal direction.

y (optional): Type: Number The new position in the vertical direction. If not present, its default value is x .



Move the image to an absolute point.

degree : Type: Number Rotate right: requires a positive number (degree > 0) Rotate left: requires a negative number (degree < 0)

:

Rotate the image with a relative degree.

viewer.rotate( 90 ); viewer.rotate( -90 );

degree : Type: Number

:

Rotate the image to an absolute degree.

viewer.rotateTo( 0 ); viewer.rotateTo( 360 );

scaleX : Type: Number Default: 1 The scaling factor to apply on the abscissa of the image When equal to 1 it does nothing.

scaleY (optional): Type: Number The scaling factor to apply on the ordinate of the image If not present, its default value is scaleX .



Scale the image.

viewer.scale( -1 ); viewer.scale( -1 , 1 ); viewer.scale( 1 , -1 );

scaleX : Type: Number Default: 1 The scaling factor to apply on the abscissa of the image When equal to 1 it does nothing

:

Scale the abscissa of the image.

viewer.scaleX( -1 );

scaleY : Type: Number Default: 1 The scaling factor to apply on the ordinate of the image When equal to 1 it does nothing

:

Scale the ordinate of the image.

viewer.scaleY( -1 );

ratio : Type: Number Zoom in: requires a positive number (ratio > 0) Zoom out: requires a negative number (ratio < 0)

hasTooltip (optional): Type: Boolean Default: false Show tooltip



Zoom the image with a relative ratio

viewer.zoom( 0.1 ); viewer.zoom( -0.1 );

ratio : Type: Number Requires a positive number (ratio > 0)

hasTooltip (optional): Type: Boolean Default: false Show tooltip



Zoom the image to an absolute ratio.

viewer.zoomTo( 0 ); viewer.zoomTo( 1 );

fullscreen (optional): Type: Boolean or FullscreenOptions Default: false Indicate if request fullscreen or not.

(optional):

Play the images.

Stop play.

Enter the modal mode.

Only available in inline mode.

Exit the modal mode.

Only available in inline mode.

Show the current ratio of the image by percentage.

Requires the tooltip option set to true .

Toggle the image size between its current size and natural size.

Used by the toggleOnDblclick option.

Reset the image to its initial state.

Update the viewer instance when the source images changed (added, removed, or sorted).

If you load images dynamically (with XMLHTTPRequest), you can use this method to add the new images to the viewer instance.

Destroy the viewer and remove the instance.

Events

All events can access the viewer instance with this.viewer in its handler.

Be careful to use these events with other components which have the same event names, e.g.: Bootstrap's modal.

let viewer; image.addEventListener( 'viewed' , function ( ) { console .log( this .viewer === viewer); }); viewer = new Viewer(image);

ready

event.bubbles : true

: event.cancelable : true

: event.detail: null

This event fires when a viewer instance is ready for viewing.

In modal mode, this event will not be triggered until you click on one of the images.

show

event.bubbles : true

: event.cancelable : true

: event.detail: null

This event fires when the viewer modal starts to show.

Only available in modal mode.

shown

event.bubbles : true

: event.cancelable : true

: event.detail: null

This event fires when the viewer modal has shown.

Only available in modal mode.

hide

event.bubbles : true

: event.cancelable : true

: event.detail: null

This event fires when the viewer modal starts to hide.

Only available in modal mode.

hidden

event.bubbles : true

: event.cancelable : false

: event.detail: null

This event fires when the viewer modal has hidden.

Only available in modal mode.

view

event.bubbles : true

: event.cancelable : true

: event.detail.index : Type: Number The index of the original image.

: event.detail.image : Type: HTMLImageElement The current image (a clone of the original image).

: event.detail.originalImage : Type: HTMLImageElement The original image.

:

This event fires when a viewer starts to show (view) an image.

viewed

event.bubbles : true

: event.cancelable : false

: event.detail: the same as the view event.

This event fires when a viewer has shown (viewed) an image.

move

event.bubbles : true

: event.cancelable : true

: event.detail.x : Type: Number The new position in the horizontal direction.

: event.detail.y : Type: Number The new position in the vertical direction.

: event.detail.oldX : Type: Number The old position in the horizontal direction.

: event.detail.oldY : Type: Number The old position in the vertical direction.

: event.detail.originalEvent : Type: Event or null Options: pointermove , touchmove , and mousemove .

:

This event fires when a viewer starts to move an image.

moved

event.bubbles : true

: event.cancelable : false

: event.detail: the same as the move event.

This event fires when a viewer has moved an image.

rotate

event.bubbles : true

: event.cancelable : true

: event.detail.degree : Type: Number The new rotation degrees.

: event.detail.oldDegree : Type: Number The old rotation degrees.

:

This event fires when a viewer starts to rotate an image.

rotated

event.bubbles : true

: event.cancelable : false

: event.detail: the same as the rotate event.

This event fires when a viewer has rotated an image.

scale

event.bubbles : true

: event.cancelable : true

: event.detail.scaleX : Type: Number The new scaling factor in the horizontal direction.

: event.detail.scaleY : Type: Number The new scaling factor in the vertical direction.

: event.detail.oldScaleX : Type: Number The old scaling factor in the horizontal direction.

: event.detail.oldScaleY : Type: Number The old scaling factor in the vertical direction.

:

This event fires when a viewer starts to scale an image.

scaled

event.bubbles : true

: event.cancelable : false

: event.detail: the same as the scale event.

This event fires when a viewer has scaled an image.

zoom

event.bubbles : true

: event.cancelable : true

: event.detail.ratio : Type: Number The new (next) ratio of the image ( imageData.width / imageData.naturalWidth ).

: event.detail.oldRatio : Type: Number The old (current) ratio of the image.

: event.detail.originalEvent : Type: Event or null Options: wheel , pointermove , touchmove , and mousemove .

:

This event fires when a viewer starts to zoom (in or out) an image.

zoomed

event.bubbles : true

: event.cancelable : false

: event.detail: the same as the zoom event.

This event fires when a viewer has zoomed (in or out) an image.

play

event.bubbles : true

: event.cancelable : true

: event.detail: null

This event fires when the viewer starts to play.

You can abort the playing process by calling event.preventDefault() .

stop

event.bubbles : true

: event.cancelable : true

: event.detail: null

This event fires when the viewer starts to stop.

You can abort the stopping process by calling event.preventDefault() .

No conflict

If you have to use another viewer with the same namespace, call the Viewer.noConflict static method to revert to it.

< script src = "other-viewer.js" > </ script > < script src = "viewer.js" > </ script > < script > Viewer.noConflict(); </ script >

Browser support

Chrome (latest)

Firefox (latest)

Safari (latest)

Opera (latest)

Edge (latest)

Internet Explorer 9+

Contributing

Please read through our contributing guidelines.

Versioning

Maintained under the Semantic Versioning guidelines.

License

MIT © Chen Fengyuan

