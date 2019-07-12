openbase logo
qqj

qqjs

by Jeff Dickey
0.3.11 (see all)

useful functions for writing node scripts

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

qqjs

A bunch of wrappers for various utilites. Ideal for writing shell scripts in node.

Usage

It's best to look at the code to see what all is available, but here is an example of using it:

const qq = require('qqjs')

// qq.run(fn) is just fn().catch(qq.handleError)
// this helps skip a couple of steps when running async functions in scripts
qq.run(async () => {
  // turn silent mode to log all commands
  // can also see output with DEBUG=qq
  // qq.config.silent = false

  // run a command with qq.x this runs synchronously using execa
  // by default it will echo out to the screen the commmand, stdout/stderr and connect to stdin
  // can send either a string
  await qq.x('git --version')

  // or specify the arguments
  await qq.x('git' ['--version'])

  await qq.cd('newdir')

  await qq.cp('from', 'to')

  const pjson = await qq.readJSON('package.json')
  await qq.writeJSON('package.json', {})

  // for almost any command, if it takes a string you can also pass an array and it will automatically path.join()
  await qq.writeJSON(['mydir', 'package.json'], {})
})

Status

  • x (exec)
  • readJSON
  • writeJSON
  • path
  • mkdirp
  • env
  • globby
  • read file
  • write file
  • cd
  • ls
  • cp (use cpy)
  • mv
  • rm
  • cwd
  • file exists
  • homedir
  • chmod
  • download files
  • emptyDir
  • ln
  • is file/directory/symlink/etc
  • batch rename
  • sed
  • upload files
  • aws s3
  • resolve-from
  • open-editor
  • hasha
  • temp dirs
  • temp files
  • git stuff?
  • find-up
  • read-pkg
  • which
  • pushd/popd

