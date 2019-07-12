qqjs

A bunch of wrappers for various utilites. Ideal for writing shell scripts in node.

Usage

It's best to look at the code to see what all is available, but here is an example of using it:

const qq = require ( 'qqjs' ) qq.run( async () => { await qq.x( 'git --version' ) await qq.x( 'git' [ '--version' ]) await qq.cd( 'newdir' ) await qq.cp( 'from' , 'to' ) const pjson = await qq.readJSON( 'package.json' ) await qq.writeJSON( 'package.json' , {}) await qq.writeJSON([ 'mydir' , 'package.json' ], {}) })

Status