Quality Payment Program Measures Data Repository

This is the source of truth for QPP measures data. The previous measures data API is no longer available (qpp.cms.gov/api). The transition to using qpp-measures-data as a source of truth for CMS is ongoing and this data may be subject to modifications. Stability in the API contract for qpp-measures-data is prioritized but not guaranteed.

How to Use qpp-measures-data

Measures and benchmark data can be accessed by installing the qpp-measures-data NPM repository.

The measures data JSON schema is described in measures/$YEAR/measures-schema.yaml ; $YEAR refers to the performance year. The measures data here combines existing data from the QPP API, with supplementary data found in util . To access measures data without installing the NPM repository, run git clone git@github.com:CMSgov/qpp-measures-data.git and navigate to measures/$YEAR/measures-data.json .

The benchmarks data JSON schema is described in benchmarks/benchmarks-schema.yaml .

To access the benchmarks data without installing the NPM repository, run git clone git@github.com:CMSgov/qpp-measures-data.git and navigate to benchmarks/ . Benchmarks data is organized by performance year. For example, benchmarks/2017.json contains the benchmarks for performance year 2017 (benchmark year 2015).

Importing the qpp-measures-data module

Functions take a string version argument and return the appropriate YAML schema or JSON data.

The module can be used with the following pattern:

const qppMeasuresData = require ( 'qpp-measures-data' ); const measuresData = qppMeasuresData.getMeasuresData($YEAR); const measuresSchema = qppMeasuresData.getMeasuresSchema($YEAR); const benchmarksData = qppMeasuresData.getBenchmarksData(); const benchmarkData$YEAR = benchmarksData[$YEAR]; const benchmarksSchema = qppMeasuresData.getBenchmarksSchema();

Contributing

Before creating pull requests, please make sure to review CONTRIBUTING.md.