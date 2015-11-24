qp

Efficient queue manager/processor in node.js.

Has a server/admin interface, available at qp-server.

Install

$ npm install --save qp

Basic Usage

var QP = require ( 'qp' ); var qp = new QP(); var q = qp.getQueue( 'my-queue' ); var job = q.create({ any : 'data' }); job.id = Math .random().toString().slice( 2 ); job.save(); var jobs = [ { qp : 'does it really work?' }, { any : 'data' }, { cango : 'here' } ]; q.multiSave(jobs, function ( e,r ) { }); q.process( 3 , function ( job, done ) { setTimeout(done, 5000 ); }); q.process( function ( job, done ) { setTimeout(done, 1000 ); }); q.stop( function ( ) { console .log( 'stopped' ); });

Options