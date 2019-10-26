Lightweight and without any external dependencies qoa enables you to receive various types of user input through a set of intuitive, interactive & verbose command-line prompts. The library utilizes a simple & minimal usage syntax and contains 7 configurable console interfaces, such as plain text, confirmation & password/secret prompts as well as single keypress, quiz & multiple-choice navigable menus.
npm install qoa
Import qoa and start using any of the available prompts:
confirm
hidden
input
interactive
keypress
quiz
secure
In order to sequentially create & display a series of prompts, the asynchronous unary
qoa.prompt function can be used. The function accepts as input an array of objects, where each object contains the configuration of its corresponding prompt. The display order of the prompts is based on the order in which the configuration objects are defined inside the array. A new object containing the user's response to each prompt is finally returned by the function.
const qoa = require('qoa');
const {log} = console;
const ps = [
{
type: 'input',
query: 'Type your username:',
handle: 'username'
},
{
type: 'secure',
query: 'Type your password:',
handle: 'password'
}
];
qoa.prompt(ps).then(log);
//=> { username: 'klaussinani', password: 'token' }
Alternatively, for non sequential use-cases, each prompt can be individually initialized through its respective asynchronous unary function, where each function accepts as input an object containing the prompt's properties/configuration.
const qoa = require('qoa');
const {log} = console;
const login = async () => {
const username = await qoa.input({
query: 'Type your username:',
handle: 'username'
});
const password = await qoa.secure({
query: 'Type your password:',
handle: 'password'
});
return Object.assign({}, username, password);
}
login().then(log);
//=> { username: 'klaussinani', password: 'token' }
Initializes a text based input prompt with two
accept &
deny options. Based on the input provided by the user, the query displayed by the prompt is confirmed or rejected. In order for the query to be confirmed, thus return
true, the user must provide exactly the indicated
accept string (strict equality). On any other input the query is rejected &
false is returned. The return value is a new object with the prompt result stored under the specified
handle property.
const qoa = require('qoa');
const {log} = console;
const confirm = {
type: 'confirm',
query: 'Update Qoa to latest version?',
handle: 'update',
accept: 'Y',
deny: 'n'
};
// using the `prompt` async method
qoa.prompt([confirm]).then(log);
//=> { update: true }
// using the `confirm` async method
qoa.confirm(confirm).then(log);
//=> { update: true }
Initializes a text based prompt, where each character typed by the user is automatically hidden. The return value is a new object with the prompt result stored under the specified
handle property.
const qoa = require('qoa');
const {log} = console;
const hidden = {
type: 'hidden',
query: '[sudo] password for admin:',
handle: 'sudo'
};
// using the `prompt` async method
qoa.prompt([hidden]).then(log);
//=> { sudo: 'admin' }
// using the `hidden` async method
qoa.hidden(hidden).then(log);
//=> { sudo: 'admin' }
Initializes a text based prompt, where input can be freely provided by the user. The return value is a new object with the prompt result stored under the specified
handle property.
const qoa = require('qoa');
const {log} = console;
const input = {
type: 'input',
query: 'Select your username:',
handle: 'username'
};
// using the `prompt` async method
qoa.prompt([input]).then(log);
//=> { username: 'klaussinani' }
// using the `input` async method
qoa.input(input).then(log);
//=> { username: 'klaussinani' }
Initializes an interactive navigable menu based prompt, where the user can navigate within a set of options and select only one of them. The options can be defined in the
menu array while the navigation indicator can be customized through the
symbol option and if omitted the default string
'>' will be used. The return value is new object with the selected option stored under the specified
handle property. The interactive menu can be navigated through the
up arrow/
k &
down arrow/
j keys.
const qoa = require('qoa');
const {log} = console;
const interactive = {
type: 'interactive',
query: 'What is your favorite treat?',
handle: 'treat',
symbol: '>',
menu: [
'Chocolate',
'Cupcakes',
'Ice-Cream'
]
};
// using the `prompt` async method
qoa.prompt([interactive]).then(log);
//=> { treat: 'Cupcakes' }
// using the `interactive` async method
qoa.interactive(interactive).then(log);
//=> { treat: 'Cupcakes' }
Initializes an non-navigable menu based prompt, where the user can select one of the options defined in the
menu array, by pressing the unique key corresponding to it. The options can be up to
9, and the keys are integers
x where
1 <= x <= 9. The return value is new object with the selected option stored under the specified
handle property.
const qoa = require('qoa');
const {log} = console;
const keypress = {
type: 'keypress',
query: 'How useful are the new features?',
handle: 'features',
menu: [
'Meh',
'Averagely',
'Very',
'Super'
]
};
// using the `prompt` async method
qoa.prompt([keypress]).then(log);
//=> { features: 'Very' }
// using the `keypress` async method
qoa.keypress(keypress).then(log);
//=> { features: 'Very' }
Initializes an interactive navigable menu based prompt, where the user can navigate within a set options and select only one of them. The displayed menu is consisted of a number
amount of options, of which the value of
answer is by default one of them, corresponding to the correct answer to the query, and the rest
amount - 1 are randomly selected from the
choices array. The navigation indicator can be customized through the
symbol option and if omitted the default string
'>' is used. The return value is new object containing the selected option, stored under the specified
handle property, and a boolean
isCorrect attribute, indicating whether the choice made by the user was the
answer one. The quiz menu can be navigated through the
up arrow/
k &
down arrow/
j keys.
const qoa = require('qoa');
const {log} = console;
const quiz = {
type: 'quiz',
query: 'How far is the moon from Earth?',
handle: 'distance',
answer: '333400 km',
symbol: '>',
amount: 4,
choices: [
'190000 km',
'280500 km',
'333400 km',
'560000 km',
'890500 km'
]
};
// using the `prompt` async method
qoa.prompt([quiz]).then(log);
//=> { distance: { answer: '333400 km', isCorrect: true } }
// using the `quiz` async method
qoa.quiz(quiz).then(log);
//=> { distance: { answer: '333400 km', isCorrect: true } }
Initializes a text based prompt, where each character typed by the user is automatically replaced with the
* symbol. The return value is an object with the prompt result stored under the specified
handle property.
const qoa = require('qoa');
const {log} = console;
const secure = {
type: 'secure',
query: 'What\'s your password:',
handle: 'password'
};
// using the `prompt` async method
qoa.prompt([secure]).then(log);
//=> { password: 'password' }
// using the `secure` async method
qoa.secure(secure).then(log);
//=> { password: 'password' }
Qoa can be collectively configured through the unary
qoa.config() function, which accepts an object containing the following two attributes:
prefix &
underlineQuery. The configuration is applied to all prompts belonging to the targeted qoa instance.
prefix
String
''
A string to be included as prefix to the query of each prompt.
underlineQuery
Boolean
false
Underline the query of each prompt.
const qoa = require('qoa');
qoa.config({
prefix: '>', // Use the `>` string as prefix to all queries
underlineQuery: false // Do not underline queries
})
qoa.secure({
type: 'secure',
query: 'Type your password:',
handle: 'password'
});
//=> > Type your password: ******
Additionally, for individual customization the unary
prefix &
underlineQuery functions are available.
const qoa = require('qoa');
// Use the `>` string as prefix to all queries
qoa.prefix('>');
// Do not underline queries
qoa.underlineQuery(false);
qoa.secure({
type: 'secure',
query: 'Type your password:',
handle: 'password'
});
//=> > Type your password: ******
prompt([, configObj])
Function
True
Object
Sequentially create & display a series of prompts.
configObj
Object
Object containing the configuration of a prompt. Can hold any of the documented options.
confirm({ type, query, handle, accept, deny })
Function
True
Object
Create and display a
confirm prompt.
type
String
'confirm'
Indicates the type of the prompt. The option is mandatory when it is part of the configuration object inside the array passed to
qoa.prompt() function. Can be considered optional when it is part of the object passed to the
qoa.confirm() function.
query
String
The query to be displayed by the prompt.
handle
String
The name of the attribute under which the prompt result will be saved, inside the returned object.
accept
String
'Y'
The string to be typed in order for the prompt to be confirmed.
deny
String
'n'
The string to be typed in order for the prompt to be rejected.
hidden({ type, query, handle })
Function
True
Object
Create and display a
hidden prompt.
type
String
'hidden'
Indicates the type of the prompt. The option is mandatory when it is part of the configuration object inside the array passed to
qoa.prompt() function. Can be considered optional when it is part of the object passed to the
qoa.hidden() function.
query
String
The query to be displayed by the prompt.
handle
String
The name of the attribute under which the prompt result will be saved, inside the returned object.
input({ type, query, handle })
Function
True
Object
Create and display an
input prompt.
type
String
'input'
Indicates the type of the prompt. The option is mandatory when it is part of the configuration object inside the array passed to
qoa.prompt() function. Can be considered optional when it is part of the object passed to the
qoa.input() function.
query
String
The query to be displayed by the prompt.
handle
String
The name of the attribute under which the prompt result will be saved, inside the returned object.
interactive({ type, query, handle, symbol, menu })
Function
True
Object
Create and display an
interactive prompt.
type
String
'interactive'
Indicates the type of the prompt. The option is mandatory when it is part of the configuration object inside the array passed to
qoa.prompt() function. Can be considered optional when it is part of the object passed to the
qoa.interactive() function.
query
String
The query to be displayed by the prompt.
handle
String
The name of the attribute under which the prompt result will be saved, inside the returned object.
symbol
String
'>'
The string to be used as the navigation indicator for the menu. can be customized through the symbol option and if omitted the default string '>' will be used.
menu
String[]
The array containing the menu options.
keypress({ type, query, handle, menu })
Function
True
Object
Create and display a
keypress prompt.
type
String
'keypress'
Indicates the type of the prompt. The option is mandatory when it is part of the configuration object inside the array passed to
qoa.prompt() function. Can be considered optional when it is part of the object passed to the
qoa.keypress() function.
query
String
The query to be displayed by the prompt.
handle
String
The name of the attribute under which the prompt result will be saved, inside the returned object.
menu
String[]
The array containing the menu options.
quiz({ type, query, handle, answer, symbol, amount, choices })
Function
True
Object
Create and display a
quiz prompt.
type
String
'quiz'
Indicates the type of the prompt. The option is mandatory when it is part of the configuration object inside the array passed to
qoa.prompt() function. Can be considered optional when it is part of the object passed to the
qoa.quiz() function.
query
String
The query to be displayed by the prompt.
handle
String
The name of the attribute under which the prompt result will be saved, inside the returned object.
answer
String
The correct answer to the quiz.
symbol
String
'>'
The string to be used as the navigation indicator for the menu.
amount
Number
3
The number of options to be included to the menu.
choices
String[]
The array containing the candidate menu options.
secure({ type, query, handle })
Function
True
Object
Create and display a
secure prompt.
type
String
'secure'
Indicates the type of the prompt. The option is mandatory when it is part of the configuration object inside the array passed to
qoa.prompt() function. Can be considered optional when it is part of the object passed to the
qoa.secure() function.
query
String
The query to be displayed by the prompt.
handle
String
The name of the attribute under which the prompt result will be saved, inside the returned object.
config({ prefix, underlineQuery })
Function
False
Collectively configure a qoa instance.
prefix
String
''
A string to be included as prefix to the query of each prompt.
underlineQuery
Boolean
false
Underline the query of each prompt.
prefix(str)
Function
False
Add a string as prefix to the query of each prompt belonging to the targeted qoa instance.
str
String
A string to be included as prefix to the query of each prompt.
underlineQuery(status)
Function
False
Underline the query of each prompt belonging to the targeted qoa instance.
status
Boolean
Underline the query of each prompt.
clearScreen()
Function
False
Move the cursor to the top-right corner of the console and clear everything below it.
For more info on how to contribute to the project, please read the contributing guidelines.
cd qoa
npm install or
yarn install
npm test or
yarn test