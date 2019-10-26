Qoa

💬 Minimal interactive command-line prompts

Description

Lightweight and without any external dependencies qoa enables you to receive various types of user input through a set of intuitive, interactive & verbose command-line prompts. The library utilizes a simple & minimal usage syntax and contains 7 configurable console interfaces, such as plain text, confirmation & password/secret prompts as well as single keypress, quiz & multiple-choice navigable menus.

Highlights

7 out-of-the-box interactive prompts

Zero dependencies

Lightweight & fast 8.8kB / 71ms

Clean & concise output

Simple & minimal usage syntax

Navigation, quiz & keypress menus

Secure & hidden input interfaces

Utilizes async/await expressions

Configurable & customizable

Install

npm install qoa

Usage

Import qoa and start using any of the available prompts:

confirm

hidden

input

interactive

keypress

quiz

secure

In order to sequentially create & display a series of prompts, the asynchronous unary qoa.prompt function can be used. The function accepts as input an array of objects, where each object contains the configuration of its corresponding prompt. The display order of the prompts is based on the order in which the configuration objects are defined inside the array. A new object containing the user's response to each prompt is finally returned by the function.

const qoa = require ( 'qoa' ); const {log} = console ; const ps = [ { type : 'input' , query : 'Type your username:' , handle : 'username' }, { type : 'secure' , query : 'Type your password:' , handle : 'password' } ]; qoa.prompt(ps).then(log);

Alternatively, for non sequential use-cases, each prompt can be individually initialized through its respective asynchronous unary function, where each function accepts as input an object containing the prompt's properties/configuration.

const qoa = require ( 'qoa' ); const {log} = console ; const login = async () => { const username = await qoa.input({ query : 'Type your username:' , handle : 'username' }); const password = await qoa.secure({ query : 'Type your password:' , handle : 'password' }); return Object .assign({}, username, password); } login().then(log);

Prompts

Confirm Prompt

Initializes a text based input prompt with two accept & deny options. Based on the input provided by the user, the query displayed by the prompt is confirmed or rejected. In order for the query to be confirmed, thus return true , the user must provide exactly the indicated accept string (strict equality). On any other input the query is rejected & false is returned. The return value is a new object with the prompt result stored under the specified handle property.

const qoa = require ( 'qoa' ); const {log} = console ; const confirm = { type : 'confirm' , query : 'Update Qoa to latest version?' , handle : 'update' , accept : 'Y' , deny : 'n' }; qoa.prompt([confirm]).then(log); qoa.confirm(confirm).then(log);

Hidden Prompt

Initializes a text based prompt, where each character typed by the user is automatically hidden. The return value is a new object with the prompt result stored under the specified handle property.

const qoa = require ( 'qoa' ); const {log} = console ; const hidden = { type : 'hidden' , query : '[sudo] password for admin:' , handle : 'sudo' }; qoa.prompt([hidden]).then(log); qoa.hidden(hidden).then(log);

Input Prompt

Initializes a text based prompt, where input can be freely provided by the user. The return value is a new object with the prompt result stored under the specified handle property.

const qoa = require ( 'qoa' ); const {log} = console ; const input = { type : 'input' , query : 'Select your username:' , handle : 'username' }; qoa.prompt([input]).then(log); qoa.input(input).then(log);

Interactive Prompt

Initializes an interactive navigable menu based prompt, where the user can navigate within a set of options and select only one of them. The options can be defined in the menu array while the navigation indicator can be customized through the symbol option and if omitted the default string '>' will be used. The return value is new object with the selected option stored under the specified handle property. The interactive menu can be navigated through the up arrow / k & down arrow / j keys.

const qoa = require ( 'qoa' ); const {log} = console ; const interactive = { type : 'interactive' , query : 'What is your favorite treat?' , handle : 'treat' , symbol : '>' , menu : [ 'Chocolate' , 'Cupcakes' , 'Ice-Cream' ] }; qoa.prompt([interactive]).then(log); qoa.interactive(interactive).then(log);

Keypress Prompt

Initializes an non-navigable menu based prompt, where the user can select one of the options defined in the menu array, by pressing the unique key corresponding to it. The options can be up to 9 , and the keys are integers x where 1 <= x <= 9 . The return value is new object with the selected option stored under the specified handle property.

const qoa = require ( 'qoa' ); const {log} = console ; const keypress = { type : 'keypress' , query : 'How useful are the new features?' , handle : 'features' , menu : [ 'Meh' , 'Averagely' , 'Very' , 'Super' ] }; qoa.prompt([keypress]).then(log); qoa.keypress(keypress).then(log);

Quiz Prompt

Initializes an interactive navigable menu based prompt, where the user can navigate within a set options and select only one of them. The displayed menu is consisted of a number amount of options, of which the value of answer is by default one of them, corresponding to the correct answer to the query, and the rest amount - 1 are randomly selected from the choices array. The navigation indicator can be customized through the symbol option and if omitted the default string '>' is used. The return value is new object containing the selected option, stored under the specified handle property, and a boolean isCorrect attribute, indicating whether the choice made by the user was the answer one. The quiz menu can be navigated through the up arrow / k & down arrow / j keys.

const qoa = require ( 'qoa' ); const {log} = console ; const quiz = { type : 'quiz' , query : 'How far is the moon from Earth?' , handle : 'distance' , answer : '333400 km' , symbol : '>' , amount : 4 , choices : [ '190000 km' , '280500 km' , '333400 km' , '560000 km' , '890500 km' ] }; qoa.prompt([quiz]).then(log); qoa.quiz(quiz).then(log);

Secure Prompt

Initializes a text based prompt, where each character typed by the user is automatically replaced with the * symbol. The return value is an object with the prompt result stored under the specified handle property.

const qoa = require ( 'qoa' ); const {log} = console ; const secure = { type : 'secure' , query : 'What\'s your password:' , handle : 'password' }; qoa.prompt([secure]).then(log); qoa.secure(secure).then(log);

Configuration

Qoa can be collectively configured through the unary qoa.config() function, which accepts an object containing the following two attributes: prefix & underlineQuery . The configuration is applied to all prompts belonging to the targeted qoa instance.

prefix

Type: String

Default: ''

A string to be included as prefix to the query of each prompt.

underlineQuery

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Underline the query of each prompt.

const qoa = require ( 'qoa' ); qoa.config({ prefix : '>' , underlineQuery : false }) qoa.secure({ type : 'secure' , query : 'Type your password:' , handle : 'password' });

Additionally, for individual customization the unary prefix & underlineQuery functions are available.

const qoa = require ( 'qoa' ); qoa.prefix( '>' ); qoa.underlineQuery( false ); qoa.secure({ type : 'secure' , query : 'Type your password:' , handle : 'password' });

API

Type: Function

Async: True

Returns: Object

Sequentially create & display a series of prompts.

configObj

Type: Object

Object containing the configuration of a prompt. Can hold any of the documented options.

qoa. confirm({ type, query, handle, accept, deny })

Type: Function

Async: True

Returns: Object

Create and display a confirm prompt.

type

Type: String

Default: 'confirm'

Indicates the type of the prompt. The option is mandatory when it is part of the configuration object inside the array passed to qoa.prompt() function. Can be considered optional when it is part of the object passed to the qoa.confirm() function.

query

Type: String

The query to be displayed by the prompt.

handle

Type: String

The name of the attribute under which the prompt result will be saved, inside the returned object.

accept

Type: String

Default: 'Y'

The string to be typed in order for the prompt to be confirmed.

deny

Type: String

Default: 'n'

The string to be typed in order for the prompt to be rejected.

qoa. hidden({ type, query, handle })

Type: Function

Async: True

Returns: Object

Create and display a hidden prompt.

type

Type: String

Default: 'hidden'

Indicates the type of the prompt. The option is mandatory when it is part of the configuration object inside the array passed to qoa.prompt() function. Can be considered optional when it is part of the object passed to the qoa.hidden() function.

query

Type: String

The query to be displayed by the prompt.

handle

Type: String

The name of the attribute under which the prompt result will be saved, inside the returned object.

qoa. input({ type, query, handle })

Type: Function

Async: True

Returns: Object

Create and display an input prompt.

type

Type: String

Default: 'input'

Indicates the type of the prompt. The option is mandatory when it is part of the configuration object inside the array passed to qoa.prompt() function. Can be considered optional when it is part of the object passed to the qoa.input() function.

query

Type: String

The query to be displayed by the prompt.

handle

Type: String

The name of the attribute under which the prompt result will be saved, inside the returned object.

qoa. interactive({ type, query, handle, symbol, menu })

Type: Function

Async: True

Returns: Object

Create and display an interactive prompt.

type

Type: String

Default: 'interactive'

Indicates the type of the prompt. The option is mandatory when it is part of the configuration object inside the array passed to qoa.prompt() function. Can be considered optional when it is part of the object passed to the qoa.interactive() function.

query

Type: String

The query to be displayed by the prompt.

handle

Type: String

The name of the attribute under which the prompt result will be saved, inside the returned object.

symbol

Type: String

Default: '>'

The string to be used as the navigation indicator for the menu. can be customized through the symbol option and if omitted the default string '>' will be used.

menu

Type: String[]

The array containing the menu options.

qoa. keypress({ type, query, handle, menu })

Type: Function

Async: True

Returns: Object

Create and display a keypress prompt.

type

Type: String

Default: 'keypress'

Indicates the type of the prompt. The option is mandatory when it is part of the configuration object inside the array passed to qoa.prompt() function. Can be considered optional when it is part of the object passed to the qoa.keypress() function.

query

Type: String

The query to be displayed by the prompt.

handle

Type: String

The name of the attribute under which the prompt result will be saved, inside the returned object.

menu

Type: String[]

The array containing the menu options.

qoa. quiz({ type, query, handle, answer, symbol, amount, choices })

Type: Function

Async: True

Returns: Object

Create and display a quiz prompt.

type

Type: String

Default: 'quiz'

Indicates the type of the prompt. The option is mandatory when it is part of the configuration object inside the array passed to qoa.prompt() function. Can be considered optional when it is part of the object passed to the qoa.quiz() function.

query

Type: String

The query to be displayed by the prompt.

handle

Type: String

The name of the attribute under which the prompt result will be saved, inside the returned object.

answer

Type: String

The correct answer to the quiz.

symbol

Type: String

Default: '>'

The string to be used as the navigation indicator for the menu.

amount

Type: Number

Default: 3

The number of options to be included to the menu.

choices

Type: String[]

The array containing the candidate menu options.

qoa. secure({ type, query, handle })

Type: Function

Async: True

Returns: Object

Create and display a secure prompt.

type

Type: String

Default: 'secure'

Indicates the type of the prompt. The option is mandatory when it is part of the configuration object inside the array passed to qoa.prompt() function. Can be considered optional when it is part of the object passed to the qoa.secure() function.

query

Type: String

The query to be displayed by the prompt.

handle

Type: String

The name of the attribute under which the prompt result will be saved, inside the returned object.

qoa. config({ prefix, underlineQuery })

Type: Function

Async: False

Collectively configure a qoa instance.

prefix

Type: String

Default: ''

A string to be included as prefix to the query of each prompt.

underlineQuery

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Underline the query of each prompt.

Type: Function

Async: False

Add a string as prefix to the query of each prompt belonging to the targeted qoa instance.

str

Type: String

A string to be included as prefix to the query of each prompt.

Type: Function

Async: False

Underline the query of each prompt belonging to the targeted qoa instance.

status

Type: Boolean

Underline the query of each prompt.

Type: Function

Async: False

Move the cursor to the top-right corner of the console and clear everything below it.

Development

For more info on how to contribute to the project, please read the contributing guidelines.

Fork the repository and clone it to your machine

Navigate to your local fork: cd qoa

Install the project dependencies: npm install or yarn install

or Lint code for errors: npm test or yarn test

