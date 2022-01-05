openbase logo
Analytic platform for real-time large-scale streams containing structured and unstructured data.

Readme

QMiner

Join the chat at https://gitter.im/qminer/qminer NPM Version NPM Downloads Linux Build Linux Build Windows Build Testing Workflow

QMiner is an analytics platform for large-scale real-time streams containing structured and unstructured data. It is designed for scaling to millions of data points on high-end commodity hardware, providing efficient storage, retrieval and analytics mechanisms with real-time response.

Project homepage

Examples

Prerequisites

  • node.js v14.x, v12.x, v10.x and npm 5.3 or higher To test that your node.js version is correct, run node --version and npm --version. Not compatible with nodejs v0.10 or older.

Windows

Install

To Install the qminer package run:

npm install qminer

Test. To test if the package was successfully installed run:

node -e "require('qminer'); console.log('OK')"

Compile from Source

If you wish to compile the package from source, please address the instructions.

Documentation

The package has a full documentation available online:

Acknowledgments

QMiner is developed by Department of Artificial Intelligence at Jozef Stefan Institute, Quintelligence, Qlector and other contributors.

The authors would like to acknowledge funding from the European Union Seventh Framework Programme, under Grant Agreements 288342 (XLike), 611346 (XLime), 611875 (Symphony), 317534 (Sophocles), 318452 (Mobis), 600074 (NRG4Cast), 619437 (Sunseed), 632840 (FI-Impact) and 612329 (ProaSense).

This project has received funding from the European Union's Horizon 2020 research and innovation programme under grant agreement No 636160-2 (Optimum).

