QMiner is an analytics platform for large-scale real-time streams containing structured and unstructured data. It is designed for scaling to millions of data points on high-end commodity hardware, providing efficient storage, retrieval and analytics mechanisms with real-time response.
node --version and
npm --version. Not compatible with nodejs v0.10 or older.
To Install the qminer package run:
npm install qminer
Test. To test if the package was successfully installed run:
node -e "require('qminer'); console.log('OK')"
If you wish to compile the package from source, please address the instructions.
The package has a full documentation available online:
