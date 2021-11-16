Node.js globbing for amqp-like topics.
Note: Version 5.0.0 adds async and worker thread support when used on Node 12+.
Example:
var assert = require('assert');
var Qlobber = require('qlobber').Qlobber;
var matcher = new Qlobber();
matcher.add('foo.*', 'it matched!');
assert.deepEqual(matcher.match('foo.bar'), ['it matched!']);
assert(matcher.test('foo.bar', 'it matched!'));
The API is described here.
qlobber is implemented using a trie, as described in the RabbitMQ blog posts here and here.
npm install qlobber
A more advanced example using topics from the RabbitMQ topic tutorial:
var assert = require('assert');
var Qlobber = require('qlobber').Qlobber;
var matcher = new Qlobber();
matcher.add('*.orange.*', 'Q1');
matcher.add('*.*.rabbit', 'Q2');
matcher.add('lazy.#', 'Q2');
assert.deepEqual(['quick.orange.rabbit',
'lazy.orange.elephant',
'quick.orange.fox',
'lazy.brown.fox',
'lazy.pink.rabbit',
'quick.brown.fox',
'orange',
'quick.orange.male.rabbit',
'lazy.orange.male.rabbit'].map(function (topic)
{
return matcher.match(topic).sort();
}),
[['Q1', 'Q2'],
['Q1', 'Q2'],
['Q1'],
['Q2'],
['Q2', 'Q2'],
[],
[],
[],
['Q2']]);
Same as the first example but using
await:
const assert = require('assert');
const { Qlobber } = require('qlobber').set_native(require('qlobber-native'));
const matcher = new Qlobber.nativeString();
(async () => {
await matcher.addP('foo.*', 'it matched!');
assert.deepEqual(await matcher.matchP('foo.bar'), ['it matched!']);
assert(await matcher.testP('foo.bar', 'it matched!'));
})();
Same again but the matching is done on a separate thread:
const { Qlobber } = require('qlobber').set_native(require('qlobber-native'));
const {
Worker, isMainThread, parentPort, workerData
} = require('worker_threads');
if (isMainThread) {
const matcher = new Qlobber.nativeString();
matcher.add('foo.*', 'it matched!');
const worker = new Worker(__filename, {
workerData: matcher.state_address
});
worker.on('message', msg => {
const assert = require('assert');
assert.deepEqual(msg, [['it matched!'], true]);
});
} else {
const matcher = new Qlobber.nativeString(workerData);
parentPort.postMessage([
matcher.match('foo.bar'),
matcher.test('foo.bar', 'it matched!')
]);
}
qlobber passes the RabbitMQ topic tests (I converted them from Erlang to Javascript).
To run the tests:
npm test
grunt lint
npm run coverage
c8 results are available here.
Coveralls page is here.
grunt bench
qlobber is also benchmarked in ascoltatori.
The Javascript Qlobbers don't support asynchronous calls and worker threads because Javascript values can't be shared between threads.
In order to support asynchronous calls and worker threads, a native C++ implementation is available in the qlobber-native module.
Add qlobber-native as a dependency to your project and then add it to qlobber like this:
require('qlobber').set_native(require('qlobber-native'));
Note that
set_native returns qlobber's exports so you can do something like
this:
const { Qlobber } = require('qlobber').set_native(require('qlobber-native'));
Note that qlobber-native requires Gnu C++ version 9+ and Boost 1.70+,
including the
boost_context runtime library.
Once's you've added it to qlobber, the following classes will be available alongside the Javascript classes:
Qlobber.nativeString
Qlobber.nativeNumber
QlobberDedup.nativeString
QlobberDedup.nativeNumber
QlobberTrue.native
They can only hold values of a single type (currently strings or numbers).
The native classes support the same API as the Javascript classes but have the following additional methods:
addP
removeP
matchP
match_iterP
testP
clearP
visitP
get_restorerP
They correspond to their namesakes but return Promises. Note that
match_iterP
and
visitP return async iterators.
Source: lib/qlobber.js
Creates a new qlobber.
Parameters:
{Object} [options] Configures the qlobber. Use the following properties:
{String} separator The character to use for separating words in topics. Defaults to '.'. MQTT uses '/' as the separator, for example.
{String} wildcard_one The character to use for matching exactly one non-empty word in a topic. Defaults to '*'. MQTT uses '+', for example.
{String} wildcard_some The character to use for matching zero or more words in a topic. Defaults to '#'. MQTT uses '#' too.
{Boolean} match_empty_levels If
true then
wilcard_one also matches an empty word in a topic. Defaults to
false.
{Boolean|Map} cache_adds Whether to cache topics when adding topic matchers. This will make adding multiple matchers for the same topic faster at the cost of extra memory usage. Defaults to
false. If you supply a
Map then it will be used to cache the topics (use this to enumerate all the topics in the qlobber).
{Integer} cache_splits How many
topic.split results to cache. When you pass in a topic, it has to be split on the
separator. Caching the results will make using the same topics multiple times faster at the cost of extra memory usage. Defaults to
0 (no caching). The number of split results cached is limited by the value you pass here.
{Integer} max_words Maximum number of words to allow in a topic. Defaults to 100.
{Integer} max_wildcard_somes Maximum number of
wildcard_some words in a topic. Defaults to 3.
Add a topic matcher to the qlobber.
Note you can match more than one value against a topic by calling
add multiple times with the same topic and different values.
Parameters:
{String} topic The topic to match against.
{Any} val The value to return if the topic is matched.
Return:
{Qlobber} The qlobber (for chaining).
Remove a topic matcher from the qlobber.
Parameters:
{String} topic The topic that's being matched against.
{Any} [val] The value that's being matched. If you don't specify
val then all matchers for
topic are removed.
Return:
{Qlobber} The qlobber (for chaining).
Match a topic.
Parameters:
{String} topic The topic to match against.
Return:
{Array} List of values that matched the topic. This may contain duplicates. Use a
QlobberDedup if you don't want duplicates.
Match a topic, returning the matches one at a time.
Return:
{Iterator} An iterator on the values that match the topic. There may be duplicate values, even if you use a
QlobberDedup.
Test whether a topic match contains a value. Faster than calling
matchand searching the result for the value. Values are tested using
test_values.
Parameters:
{String} topic The topic to match against.
{Any} val The value being tested for.
Return:
{Boolean} Whether matching against
topic contains
val.
Test whether values found in a match contain a value passed to
test. You can override this to provide a custom implementation. Defaults to using
indexOf.
Parameters:
{Array} vals The values found while matching.
{Any} val The value being tested for.
Return:
{Boolean} Whether
vals contains
val.
Reset the qlobber.
Removes all topic matchers from the qlobber.
Return:
{Qlobber} The qlobber (for chaining).
Visit each node in the qlobber's trie in turn.
Return:
{Iterator} An iterator on the trie. The iterator returns objects which, if fed (in the same order) to the function returned by
get_restorer on a different qlobber, will build that qlobber's trie to the same state. The objects can be serialized using
JSON.stringify, if the values you store in the qlobber are also serializable.
Get a function which can restore the qlobber's trie to a state you retrieved by calling
visiton this or another qlobber.
Parameters:
{Object} [options] Options for restoring the trie.
{Boolean} cache_adds Whether to cache topics when rebuilding the trie. This only applies if you also passed
cache_adds as true in the constructor.
Return:
{Function} Function to call in order to rebuild the qlobber's trie. You should call this repeatedly with the objects you received from a call to
visit. If you serialized the objects, remember to deserialize them first (e.g. with
JSON.parse)!
Creates a new de-duplicating qlobber.
Inherits from
Qlobber.
Parameters:
{Object} [options] Same options as Qlobber.
Test whether values found in a match contain a value passed to
test. You can override this to provide a custom implementation. Defaults to using
has.
Parameters:
{Set} vals The values found while matching (ES6 Set).
{Any} val The value being tested for.
Return:
{Boolean} Whether
vals contains
val.
Match a topic.
Parameters:
{String} topic The topic to match against.
Return:
{Set} ES6 Set of values that matched the topic.
Creates a new qlobber which only stores the value
true.
Whatever value you
add to this qlobber
(even
undefined), a single, de-duplicated
true will be stored. Use this
qlobber if you only need to test whether topics match, not about the values
they match to.
Inherits from
Qlobber.
Parameters:
{Object} [options] Same options as Qlobber.
This override of
test_valuesalways returns
true. When you call
teston a
QlobberTrueinstance, the value you pass is ignored since it only cares whether a topic is matched.
Return:
{Boolean} Always
true.
Match a topic.
Since
QlobberTrue only cares whether a topic is matched and not about values
it matches to, this override of
match just
calls
test (with value
undefined).
Parameters:
{String} topic The topic to match against.
Return:
{Boolean} Whether the
QlobberTrue instance matches the topic.
Creates a new
Readablestream, in object mode, which calls
visiton a qlobber to generate its data.
You could
pipe this to a
JSONStream.stringify stream, for instance, to serialize the qlobber to JSON. See this test for an example.
Inherits from
Readable.
Parameters:
{Qlobber} qlobber The qlobber to call
visit on.
Creates a new
Writablestream, in object mode, which passes data written to it into the function returned by calling
get_restoreron a qlobber.
You could
pipe a
JSONStream.parse stream to this, for instance, to deserialize the qlobber from JSON. See this test for an example.
Inherits from
Writable.
Parameters:
{Qlobber} qlobber The qlobber to call
get_restorer on.
Add qlobber-native to qlobber.
Parameters:
{Object} qlobber_native The qlobber-native module, obtained using
require('qlobber-native').
Return:
{Object} The qlobber exports with the following native classes added:
Qlobber.nativeString
Qlobber.nativeNumber
QlobberDedup.nativeString
QlobberDedup.nativeNumber
QlobberTrue.native
