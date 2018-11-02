openbase logo
qet

qliksense-extension-tutorial

by Stefan Walther
0.14.1 (see all)

A comprehensive tutorial how to create Qlik Sense Visualization Extensions.

Documentation
Categories

Readme

Qlik Sense Extension Tutorial

A comprehensive tutorial how to create Qlik Sense Visualization Extensions.

About this Tutorial

In this tutorial you'll learn how to use Qlik Sense' Extension concept to bring new visualizations into the Qlik Sense Client.

Work in Progress, Always

This project is work in progress and will and should always remain in this status, that's part of the concept and the idea of creating a living tutorial. As soon as there are now capabilities exposed in Qlik Sense' Extension API, I will update the appropriate sections here.

If you want to follow the progress of this project there are some options:

Chapters

These are the chapters I am about to write ... and some of them are already finished ;-)

Comments, Feedback & Questions

If you have any questions, found errors, etc., please create an issue here on GitHub.

Contributing

Found a bug? Have a request? Have a question? Please create an issue on GitHub.

Errata

Due to the nature of this project there is no errata section necessary: This is living tutorial, so as soon as I find errors or mistakes or just want to improve something, I'll just fix it and push it to GitHub.

By doing so, you'll always have access to the latest version.

If you want to follow changes, follow the Change Log.

Author

Stefan Walther

Thx for contributing:

License

Copyright & License

Copyright © 2016, Stefan Walther.
Licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International (CC-BY-4.0) Open Source license.

Tutorials

