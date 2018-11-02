A comprehensive tutorial how to create Qlik Sense Visualization Extensions.
In this tutorial you'll learn how to use Qlik Sense' Extension concept to bring new visualizations into the Qlik Sense Client.
This project is work in progress and will and should always remain in this status, that's part of the concept and the idea of creating a living tutorial. As soon as there are now capabilities exposed in Qlik Sense' Extension API, I will update the appropriate sections here.
If you want to follow the progress of this project there are some options:
These are the chapters I am about to write ... and some of them are already finished ;-)
If you have any questions, found errors, etc., please create an issue here on GitHub.
