ql.io is a declarative, data-retrieval and aggregation gateway for quickly consuming HTTP APIs. See ql.io for docs, demos and examples.

How to Build ql.io

To build ql.io on your own, you need node (version 0.8.0 or later) and npm. In Ubuntu, you need libexpat-dev additionally. Once you have these set up, do the following:

git clone git://github.com/ql-io/ql.io.git cd ql.io make install

Note If you get "ERR! Error: EACCES, Permission denied" errors, please take a look at npm issue #194 and what-no-sudo.

These steps will link ql.io modules locally so can you refer to those modules from your apps using npm link .

To run tests

make test

ql.io source is organized into several modules that you can test independently.

cd modules/engine make test

Using ql.io as a Stand-Alone Server

If you are interested in using ql.io as a stand-alone server, setup a new ql.io app and start the server.

mkdir myapp cd myapp curl https://raw.github.com/ql-io/ql.io/master/modules/template/init.sh | bash bin/start.sh

Using latest versions of Firefox or Chrome, go to http://localhost:3000 to see ql.io's Web Console. See the Quickstart Guide for more details.

Using ql.io in a Node App

If you are interested in using ql.io in your node app, use

npm install ql .io-engine

After that you can simply execute the core engine.

var Engine = require ( 'ql.io-engine' ); var engine = new Engine({ connection : 'close' }); var script = "create table geocoder " + " on select get from 'http://maps.googleapis.com/maps/api/geocode/json?address={address}&sensor=true' " + " resultset 'results.geometry.location'" + "select lat as lattitude, lng as longitude from geocoder where address='Mt. Everest'" ; engine.execute(script, function ( emitter ) { emitter.on( 'end' , function ( err, res ) { console .log(res.body[ 0 ]); }); });

Making Contributions

Fixes and features via pull requests are welcome as long as the contributor agrees to the Contributor License Agreement. Print, sign, and email a scanned copy to subbu/AT/ebaysf/DOT/com before submitting the first pull request.

To help move pull requests quickly, consider socializing your idea in the email group.

Discussions

Subscribe to the google group.