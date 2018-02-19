qjobs

Efficient queue job manager module for nodejs.

Features

Concurrency limiter

Dynamic queue, a job can be added while the queue is running

Optional delay before continuing after max concurrency has been reached

Support of pause/unpause

Events emitter based: start, end, sleep, continu, jobStart, jobEnd

Quick statistic function, so you can know where the queue is, at regular interval

For what it can be usefull ?

Jobs which needs to run in parallels, but in a controled maner, example:

Network scanners

Parallels monitoring jobs

Images/Videos related jobs

Compatibility :

not tested with nodejs < 0.10

Examples

(take a look at tests directory if you are looking for running samples)