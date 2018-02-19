openbase logo
qjo

qjobs

by franck34
1.2.0 (see all)

qjobs is a simple and stupid queue job manager for nodejs.

Overview

Readme

Build Status

qjobs

Efficient queue job manager module for nodejs.

Features

  • Concurrency limiter
  • Dynamic queue, a job can be added while the queue is running
  • Optional delay before continuing after max concurrency has been reached
  • Support of pause/unpause
  • Events emitter based: start, end, sleep, continu, jobStart, jobEnd
  • Quick statistic function, so you can know where the queue is, at regular interval

For what it can be usefull ?

Jobs which needs to run in parallels, but in a controled maner, example:

  • Network scanners
  • Parallels monitoring jobs
  • Images/Videos related jobs

Compatibility :

  • not tested with nodejs < 0.10

Examples

(take a look at tests directory if you are looking for running samples)

var qjobs = new require('./qjobs');
                                
// My non blocking main job     
var myjob = function(args,next) {
    setTimeout(function() {
        console.log('Do something interesting here',args);
        next();
    },1000);
}

var q = new qjobs({maxConcurrency:10});

// Let's add 30 job to the queue
for (var i = 0; i<30; i++) {
    q.add(myjob,[i,'test '+i]);
}

q.on('start',function() {
    console.log('Starting ...');
});

q.on('end',function() {
    console.log('... All jobs done');
});

q.on('jobStart',function(args) {
    console.log('jobStart',args);
});

q.on('jobEnd',function(args) {

    console.log('jobend',args);

    // If i'm jobId 10, then make a pause of 5 sec

    if (args._jobId == 10) {
        q.pause(true);
        setTimeout(function() {
            q.pause(false);
        },5000);
    }
});

q.on('pause',function(since) {
    console.log('in pause since '+since+' milliseconds');
});

q.on('unpause',function() {
    console.log('pause end, continu ..');
});

q.run();

//q.abort() will empty jobs list

