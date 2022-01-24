This is a project for building a standalone Web Component for the Qima Widget using Stencil.
Node ~v8.0 - 10.0, 12 has a lot of breaking changes.
Stencil is a compiler for building fast web apps using Web Components.
Stencil combines the best concepts of the most popular frontend frameworks into a compile-time rather than run-time tool. Stencil takes TypeScript, JSX, a tiny virtual DOM layer, efficient one-way data binding, an asynchronous rendering pipeline (similar to React Fiber), and lazy-loading out of the box, and generates 100% standards-based Web Components that run in any browser supporting the Custom Elements v1 spec.
Stencil components are just Web Components, so they work in any major framework or with no framework at all.
To start building a new web component using Stencil, clone this repo to a new directory and run:
npm install
npm start
To build the component for production, run:
npm run build
Need help? Check out our docs here.
<script src='https://unpkg.com/qima-widget@^1/dist/qima-widget.js'></script> in the head of your index.html
Example
<div style="width: 600px;">
<qima-widget aff-id="1234"></qima-widget>
</div>