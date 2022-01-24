openbase logo
qima-widget

by ionic-team
1.16.0 (see all)

Minimal starter project for building shareable web components with Stencil https://github.com/ionic-team/stencil

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

247

GitHub Stars

256

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Readme

Built With Stencil

Qima Widget

This is a project for building a standalone Web Component for the Qima Widget using Stencil.

What you need

Node ~v8.0 - 10.0, 12 has a lot of breaking changes.

Stencil

Stencil is a compiler for building fast web apps using Web Components.

Stencil combines the best concepts of the most popular frontend frameworks into a compile-time rather than run-time tool. Stencil takes TypeScript, JSX, a tiny virtual DOM layer, efficient one-way data binding, an asynchronous rendering pipeline (similar to React Fiber), and lazy-loading out of the box, and generates 100% standards-based Web Components that run in any browser supporting the Custom Elements v1 spec.

Stencil components are just Web Components, so they work in any major framework or with no framework at all.

Getting Started

To start building a new web component using Stencil, clone this repo to a new directory and run:

npm install
npm start

To build the component for production, run:

npm run build

Need help? Check out our docs here.

Using this component

Script tag

  • Publish to NPM
  • Put a script tag similar to this <script src='https://unpkg.com/qima-widget@^1/dist/qima-widget.js'></script> in the head of your index.html
  • Then you can use the element anywhere in your template, JSX, html etc

Example

<div style="width: 600px;">
    <qima-widget aff-id="1234"></qima-widget>
</div>

