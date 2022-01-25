简体中文 | English
qier-progress is a progress bar. It can be used for some watting time like jump links, request data, and load or upload files and images to give us feedback and reduce our anxiety. Also if you have used nprogress, then you must know what I am talking about ~
npm install --save qier-progress
Firstly, import module in Vue, React, Angular wherever es6 module is supported .
import QProgress from 'qier-progress'
Secondly, create instance.
const qprogress = new QProgress()
Thirdly, simply call
start() and
finish() to control the progress bar.
qprogress.start()
qprogress.finish()
Use
.set(n) to set a progress percentage, where is a number between
0..1 .
qprogress.set(0.0) // same as .start()
qprogress.set(0.6)
qprogress.set(1.0) // same as .finish()
Use
.inc(n) to increment the progress bar, but it will stop increasing after reaching the threshold, means it will never reach
100% .
qprogress.inc()
qprogress.inc(0.2) // specific value you want
Use
.finish() to unmount the progress var, of course, there will also have an end process animation.
qprogress.finish()
Use
.status to get current value where is a number between
0..1 .
qprogress.status
When creating an instance, you can customize some parameters like this：
const qprogress = new QProgress({
minimum: 0.08,
height: 3,
color: '#17829f'
})
|Parameter
|Description
|Type
|Default
minimum
|Minimum percentage used upon starting.
|number(0..1)
|0.12
height
|Progress bar's height, unit is
px .
|number
|2
color
|Progress bar's color, support RGB.
|string
|'#1890ff'
colorful
|Colorful mode switch.
|boolean
|true
easing
|Css transition property
time-function .
|string
|'ease'
speed
|Css transition property
duration , unit is
ms .
|number
|400
trickle
|Automatic incrementing behavior switch.
|boolean
|true
trickleSpeed
|Automatic incrementing speed, means increment interval, unit is
ms .
|number
|400
parentNode
|Specify this to change the parent container.
|Element | string
|'body'
Welcome to participate in this project, please read CONTRIBUTING carefully.
First of all, I am a beginner of
typescript . When I enjoy the convenience brought by nprogress, I hope that I can learn a little bit from it, so I retyped this plugin using
typescript and added some other features. I learned a lot of coding knowledge in the process, and finally I sincerely thank the nprogress contributors very much, respect!