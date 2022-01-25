openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
qp

qier-progress

by chen xin
1.0.4 (see all)

💃 Look at me, I am a slim progress bar and very colorful / 支持彩色或单色的顶部进度条

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

139

GitHub Stars

351

Maintenance

Last Commit

25d ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Slim progress bars for anywhere you want to use

npm version package size download Build Status Coverage Status

简体中文 | English

Introduction

qier-progress is a progress bar. It can be used for some watting time like jump links, request data, and load or upload files and images to give us feedback and reduce our anxiety. Also if you have used nprogress, then you must know what I am talking about ~

💃check demo

Quick Start

🛠 Install

npm install --save qier-progress

📦 Use

Firstly, import module in Vue, React, Angular wherever es6 module is supported .

import QProgress from 'qier-progress'

Secondly, create instance.

const qprogress = new QProgress()

Thirdly, simply call start() and finish() to control the progress bar.

qprogress.start()
qprogress.finish()

Advanced usage

📌 Set progress value:

Use .set(n) to set a progress percentage, where is a number between 0..1 .

qprogress.set(0.0)     // same as .start()
qprogress.set(0.6)
qprogress.set(1.0)     // same as .finish()

🎢 Increase manually:

Use .inc(n) to increment the progress bar, but it will stop increasing after reaching the threshold, means it will never reach 100% .

qprogress.inc()
qprogress.inc(0.2)  // specific value you want

🥣 Forced finished:

Use .finish() to unmount the progress var, of course, there will also have an end process animation.

qprogress.finish()

🧮 Get current progress value:

Use .status to get current value  where is a number between 0..1 .

qprogress.status

Configuration

🤔 How to customize

When creating an instance, you can customize some parameters like this：

const qprogress = new QProgress({
  minimum: 0.08,
  height: 3,
  color: '#17829f'
})

📕 Configuration list

ParameterDescriptionTypeDefault
minimumMinimum percentage used upon starting.number(0..1)0.12
heightProgress bar's height, unit is px .number2
colorProgress bar's color, support RGB.string'#1890ff'
colorfulColorful mode switch.booleantrue
easingCss transition property time-function .string'ease'
speedCss transition property duration , unit is ms .number400
trickleAutomatic incrementing behavior switch.booleantrue
trickleSpeedAutomatic incrementing speed, means increment interval, unit is ms .number400
parentNodeSpecify this to change the parent container.Element | string'body'

Contribution

Welcome to participate in this project, please read CONTRIBUTING carefully.

Inspiration and purpose

First of all, I am a beginner of typescript . When I enjoy the convenience brought by nprogress, I hope that I can learn a little bit from it, so I retyped this plugin using typescript  and added some other features. I learned a lot of coding knowledge in the process, and finally I sincerely thank the nprogress contributors very much, respect!

About me

Github.svg juejin-02.svg 哔哩哔哩.svg 知乎.svg

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial