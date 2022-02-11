openbase logo
qianq-quill

by quilljs
1.5.5 (see all)

Quill is a modern WYSIWYG editor built for compatibility and extensibility.

56

GitHub Stars

31.9K

Maintenance

Last Commit

6d ago

Contributors

138

Package

Dependencies

6

License

BSD-3-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Note: This branch and README covers the upcoming 2.0 release. View 1.x docs here.

Quill Rich Text Editor

Quill Logo

QuickstartDocumentationDevelopmentContributingInteractive Playground

Build Status Version Downloads

Test Status

Quill is a modern rich text editor built for compatibility and extensibility. It was created by Jason Chen and Byron Milligan and actively maintained by Slab.

To get started, check out https://quilljs.com/ for documentation, guides, and live demos!

Quickstart

Instantiate a new Quill object with a css selector for the div that should become the editor.

<!-- Include Quill stylesheet -->
<link href="https://cdn.quilljs.com/1.0.0/quill.snow.css" rel="stylesheet" />

<!-- Create the toolbar container -->
<div id="toolbar">
  <button class="ql-bold">Bold</button>
  <button class="ql-italic">Italic</button>
</div>

<!-- Create the editor container -->
<div id="editor">
  <p>Hello World!</p>
</div>

<!-- Include the Quill library -->
<script src="https://cdn.quilljs.com/1.0.0/quill.js"></script>

<!-- Initialize Quill editor -->
<script>
  var editor = new Quill('#editor', {
    modules: { toolbar: '#toolbar' },
    theme: 'snow',
  });
</script>

Take a look at the Quill website for more documentation, guides and live playground!

Download

CDN

<!-- Main Quill library -->
<script src="//cdn.quilljs.com/1.0.0/quill.js"></script>
<script src="//cdn.quilljs.com/1.0.0/quill.min.js"></script>

<!-- Theme included stylesheets -->
<link href="//cdn.quilljs.com/1.0.0/quill.snow.css" rel="stylesheet" />
<link href="//cdn.quilljs.com/1.0.0/quill.bubble.css" rel="stylesheet" />

<!-- Core build with no theme, formatting, non-essential modules -->
<link href="//cdn.quilljs.com/1.0.0/quill.core.css" rel="stylesheet" />
<script src="//cdn.quilljs.com/1.0.0/quill.core.js"></script>

Community

Get help or stay up to date.

License

BSD 3-clause

