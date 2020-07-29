openbase logo
qhi

qhistory

by Paul Sherman
1.1.0 (see all)

Wrap history with query support

Overview

11.4K

GitHub Stars

44

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Readme

qhistory

Add query object support to history library location objects.

You will need to supply stringify and parse methods.

stringify

A function that takes a query object and returns a search string.

stringify({ occupation: 'computer' }) // 'occupation=computer'

parse

A function that takes a search string and returns a query object.

parse('stopDownloading=true') // { stopDownloading: 'true' }

There are lots of different query string packages that you can choose from. Some popular ones include:

There may be subtle differences in the way that each parses and stringifies, so you will need to determine which supports the features that you want.

Installation

npm install --save qhistory

Usage

import { createBrowserHistory } from 'history'
import qhistory from 'qhistory'

import { stringify, parse } from 'qs'

const history = qhistory(
  createBrowserHistory({ /* history configuration options */ }),
  stringify,
  parse
)

Usage with React Router

This can be used with React Router v4 to add query string support to location objects. If a location object has both a search string and a query object, the search string's value will be overwritten by the stringified query object.

import { Router } from 'react-router-dom'
import { createBrowserHistory } from 'history'
import qhistory from 'qhistory'

import { stringify, parse } from 'qs'

const history = qhistory(
  createBrowserHistory({ /* history configuration options */ }),
  stringify,
  parse
)

render((
  <Router history={history}>
    <App />
  </Router>
), document.getElementById('root'))

If you're using React Router 4's BrowserRouter you can incorporate qhistory like this:

class QueryRouter extends React.Component {
  static propTypes = {
    basename: PropTypes.string,
    forceRefresh: PropTypes.bool,
    getUserConfirmation: PropTypes.func,
    keyLength: PropTypes.number,
    children: PropTypes.node,
    stringify: PropTypes.func,
    parse: PropTypes.func,
  }

  history = qhistory(
    createBrowserHistory(this.props),
    this.props.stringify,
    this.props.parse
  )

  render() {
    return <Router history={this.history} children={this.props.children} />
  }
}

// usage
render((
  <QueryRouter stringify={stringify} parse={parse}>
    <App />
  </QueryRouter>
), document.getElementbyId('root'))

