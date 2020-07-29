Add query object support to
history library location objects.
You will need to supply
stringify and
parse methods.
stringify
A function that takes a query object and returns a search string.
stringify({ occupation: 'computer' }) // 'occupation=computer'
parse
A function that takes a search string and returns a query object.
parse('stopDownloading=true') // { stopDownloading: 'true' }
There are lots of different query string packages that you can choose from. Some popular ones include:
There may be subtle differences in the way that each parses and stringifies, so you will need to determine which supports the features that you want.
npm install --save qhistory
import { createBrowserHistory } from 'history'
import qhistory from 'qhistory'
import { stringify, parse } from 'qs'
const history = qhistory(
createBrowserHistory({ /* history configuration options */ }),
stringify,
parse
)
This can be used with React Router v4 to add query string support to location objects. If a location object has both a search string and a query object, the search string's value will be overwritten by the stringified query object.
import { Router } from 'react-router-dom'
import { createBrowserHistory } from 'history'
import qhistory from 'qhistory'
import { stringify, parse } from 'qs'
const history = qhistory(
createBrowserHistory({ /* history configuration options */ }),
stringify,
parse
)
render((
<Router history={history}>
<App />
</Router>
), document.getElementById('root'))
class QueryRouter extends React.Component {
static propTypes = {
basename: PropTypes.string,
forceRefresh: PropTypes.bool,
getUserConfirmation: PropTypes.func,
keyLength: PropTypes.number,
children: PropTypes.node,
stringify: PropTypes.func,
parse: PropTypes.func,
}
history = qhistory(
createBrowserHistory(this.props),
this.props.stringify,
this.props.parse
)
render() {
return <Router history={this.history} children={this.props.children} />
}
}
// usage
render((
<QueryRouter stringify={stringify} parse={parse}>
<App />
</QueryRouter>
), document.getElementbyId('root'))