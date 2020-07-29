qhistory

Add query object support to history library location objects.

You will need to supply stringify and parse methods.

stringify

A function that takes a query object and returns a search string.

stringify({ occupation : 'computer' })

parse

A function that takes a search string and returns a query object.

parse( 'stopDownloading=true' )

There are lots of different query string packages that you can choose from. Some popular ones include:

There may be subtle differences in the way that each parses and stringifies, so you will need to determine which supports the features that you want.

Installation

npm install --save qhistory

Usage

import { createBrowserHistory } from 'history' import qhistory from 'qhistory' import { stringify, parse } from 'qs' const history = qhistory( createBrowserHistory({ }), stringify, parse )

Usage with React Router

This can be used with React Router v4 to add query string support to location objects. If a location object has both a search string and a query object, the search string's value will be overwritten by the stringified query object.

import { Router } from 'react-router-dom' import { createBrowserHistory } from 'history' import qhistory from 'qhistory' import { stringify, parse } from 'qs' const history = qhistory( createBrowserHistory({ }), stringify, parse ) render(( < Router history = {history} > < App /> </ Router > ), document .getElementById( 'root' ))

If you're using React Router 4's BrowserRouter you can incorporate qhistory like this: