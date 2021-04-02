Rob Tweed rtweed@mgateway.com
24 February 2016, M/Gateway Developments Ltd http://www.mgateway.com
Twitter: @rtweed
Google Group for discussions, support, advice etc: http://groups.google.co.uk/group/enterprise-web-developer-community
Thanks to Ward De Backer for debugging assistance and functionality suggestions
In summary: QEWD is a Node.js-based platform for developing and running both interactive WebSocket-based applications and REST APIs. QEWD can run as either a monolithic back-end or as a set of MicroServices.
QEWD uses a unique architecture that prevents CPU-intensive or long-running APIs bringing a Node.js system to its knees, and includes QEWD-JSdb, a powerful high-performance, tightly-integrated multi-model database which, uniquely, presents your data as persistent JavaScript Objects.
The quickest way to try out QEWD is using the pre-built Docker version.
docker pull rtweed/qewd-server
There's also a Raspberry Pi version
docker pull rtweed/qewd-server-rpi
Create three files within a folder of your choice (eg ~/myQEWDApp), using the sub-folder structure shown below:
~/myQEWDApp
|
|_ configuration
| |
| |_ config.json
| |
| |_ routes.json
|
|_ apis
| |
| |_ helloworld
| |
| |_ index.js
{
"qewd_up": true
}
[
{
"uri": "/api/helloworld",
"method": "GET",
"handler": "helloworld"
}
]
module.exports = function(args, finished) {
finished({
hello: 'world'
});
};
Fire up the QEWD Docker instance:
docker run -it --name qewdup --rm -p 3000:8080 -v ~/myQEWDApp:/opt/qewd/mapped rtweed/qewd-server
or on a Raspberry Pi:
docker run -it --name qewdup --rm -p 3000:8080 -v ~/myQEWDApp:/opt/qewd/mapped rtweed/qewd-server-rpi
Try out your REST API:
http://{{host-ip-address}}:3000/api/helloworld
eg:
http://192.168.1.100:3000/api/helloworld
Baseline QEWD Environment, with Tutorials on devloping REST APIs and Interactive WebSocket-based Applications.
Installing and using QEWD with a native installation of YottaDB
Installing and using QEWD with a networked connection to IRIS
Getting Started with QEWD using QEWD-Up
Information on QEWD-JSdb, the multi-model database that is integrated with QEWD. This is a unique, ground-breaking database abstraction which provides you with on-disk, persistent JavaScript Objects with which you directly interact via JavaScript.
Copyright (c) 2016-19 M/Gateway Developments Ltd,
Redhill, Surrey UK.
All rights reserved.
http://www.mgateway.com
Email: rtweed@mgateway.com
Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
You may obtain a copy of the License at
http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
limitations under the License.