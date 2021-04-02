qewd: Quick and Easy Web Developer

Rob Tweed rtweed@mgateway.com

24 February 2016, M/Gateway Developments Ltd http://www.mgateway.com

Twitter: @rtweed

Google Group for discussions, support, advice etc: http://groups.google.co.uk/group/enterprise-web-developer-community

Thanks to Ward De Backer for debugging assistance and functionality suggestions

What is QEWD?

In summary: QEWD is a Node.js-based platform for developing and running both interactive WebSocket-based applications and REST APIs. QEWD can run as either a monolithic back-end or as a set of MicroServices.

QEWD uses a unique architecture that prevents CPU-intensive or long-running APIs bringing a Node.js system to its knees, and includes QEWD-JSdb, a powerful high-performance, tightly-integrated multi-model database which, uniquely, presents your data as persistent JavaScript Objects.

Try it out

The quickest way to try out QEWD is using the pre-built Docker version.

docker pull rtweed/qewd-server

There's also a Raspberry Pi version

docker pull rtweed/qewd-server-rpi

Create three files within a folder of your choice (eg ~/myQEWDApp), using the sub-folder structure shown below:

~/myQEWDApp | |_ configuration | | | |_ config.json | | | |_ routes.json | |_ apis | | | |_ helloworld | | | |_ index .js

{ "qewd_up" : true }

[ { "uri" : "/api/helloworld" , "method" : "GET" , "handler" : "helloworld" } ]

module .exports = function ( args, finished ) { finished({ hello : 'world' }); };

Fire up the QEWD Docker instance:

docker run -it --name qewdup --rm -p 3000 : 8080 -v ~/myQEWDApp:/opt/qewd/mapped rtweed/qewd-server

or on a Raspberry Pi:

docker run -it --name qewdup --rm -p 3000 : 8080 -v ~/myQEWDApp:/opt/qewd/mapped rtweed/qewd-server-rpi

Try out your REST API:

http :

eg:

http :

Further Reading

Baseline QEWD Environment, with Tutorials on devloping REST APIs and Interactive WebSocket-based Applications.

Installing and using QEWD with a native installation of YottaDB

Installing and using QEWD with a networked connection to IRIS

Getting Started with QEWD using QEWD-Up

Information on QEWD-JSdb, the multi-model database that is integrated with QEWD. This is a unique, ground-breaking database abstraction which provides you with on-disk, persistent JavaScript Objects with which you directly interact via JavaScript.

License

Copyright (c) 2016-19 M/Gateway Developments Ltd,

Redhill, Surrey UK.

All rights reserved.

http://www.mgateway.com

Email: rtweed@mgateway.com

Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");

you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.

You may obtain a copy of the License at

http :

Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software

distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,

WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. See the License for the specific language governing permissions and

limitations under the License.