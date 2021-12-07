QEDA

QEDA is a Node.js library aimed to simplify creating libraries of electronic components for using in EDA software. You can easily create both symbols for schematic and land patterns for PCB.

Features

Downloading component definitions from global repository

Generating schematic symbols: Single and multi part IC (dual-in-line, quad) Connector Capacitor, crystal, diode, FET, fuse, inductor, LED, pushbutton, resistor, switch, test point, transistor, TVS Power supply, ground GOST style alternative

Borrowing packages dimensions from standards: Industrial (JEDEC, JEITA) Manufacturer's (NXP)

Land pattern calculation according to IPC-7351 (tending to comply latest IPC-7351C): Chip Array Dual (CFP, DIP, SOIC, SOJ, SOL, SON, SOP) Grid Array (BGA, CGA, LGA) Mounting hole Oscillator (corner concave, side concave, side flat) Quad (CQFP, QFN, QFP) Radial lead (Cylindrical) SOT (SOT143, SOT223, SOT23, SOTFL) Test point TO (*PAK) Two Pin (Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitor, Chip, Crystal, Molded body, MELF, SOD, SODFL) Custom element

Generating libraries: KiCad format gEDA gschem and pcb coralEDA pcb-rnb

3D models generation

Installation

QEDA module for using in scripts as well as command line interface:

npm install -g qeda

Examples

First example will download component descriptions from library repository then save them to disk and add to library manager. Last string is to generate component library in KiCad format (schematic symbols for Eeschema as well as PCB footprints for PcbNew).

CLI

Run in terminal (note that component names are case insensitive but power and ground nets are not):

qeda reset qeda add altera/ 5 m1270zt144 qeda add analog/ad9393 qeda add st/l3gd20h qeda add ti/iso722 qeda power + 5 VDC qeda power + 3 V3DC qeda ground GNDDC qeda ground signal/GNDS qeda ground earth/GNDE qeda ground chassis/GNDCH qeda generate mylib

And find generated files in ./kicad directory.

Read more about available commands.

From script

Example is written on CoffeeScript but one can use vanilla JavaScript.

script.coffee:

Qeda = require 'qeda' lib = new Qeda.Library lib.add 'Altera/5M1270ZT144' lib.add 'Analog/AD9393' lib.add 'ST/L3GD20H' lib.add 'TI/ISO722' lib.power '+5VDC' lib.power '+3V3DC' lib.ground 'GNDDC' lib.ground 'Signal/GNDS' lib.ground 'Earth/GNDE' lib.ground 'Chassis/GNDCH' lib.generate 'mylib'

Run it:

coffee script .coffee

And find generated files in ./kicad directory.

Custom component description

Any electronic component is described using YAML-file located in ./library directory (or some subdirectory within). You can clone all available descriptions from https://github.com/qeda/library, add your ones, copy from any source. Then just point correspondent path as parameter for qeda add ... command or Qeda.Library.add method (without ./library/ prefix and .yaml suffix).

library/dummy.yaml:

name: Dummy pinout: DIN: 1 ~DOUT: 2 Vcc: 3 GND: 4 , 5 NC: 6 -8 properties: power: Vcc ground: GND in: DIN out: ~DOUT nc: NC inverted: ~DOUT schematic: symbol: IC left: DIN, NC right: ~DOUT, NC top: Vcc bottom: GND housing: outline: JEDEC MS-012 AA

Read more about component description.

Then run in terminal:

qeda reset qeda add dummy qeda generate dummy

Or create custom.coffee:

Qeda = require 'qeda' lib = new Qeda.Library lib.add 'Dummy' lib.generate 'dummy'

And run:

coffee custom .coffee

Result:

Documentation

Please refer to Documentation section on the website for additional information.

License

Source code is licensed under MIT license.

Coming soon