qdt-components

by qlik-demo-team
3.0.2 (see all)

React Components to be used with Angular 10, React 16 and Vue 2. Connects with the Capability API and Engine API.

Overview

Downloads/wk

413

GitHub Stars

86

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

32

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vue Component Library

Readme

Banner

latest npm badge

Qdt Components

Qlik-powered components built by the Qlik Demo Team (aka Qdt). For use with simple HTML (Vanilla JavaScript), Angular 10, React 16, and Vue 2

Style Guide

  • components have the signature ({ model, layout, options }) => ()
  • don't change qdtCompose or QdtComponent
  • picasso settings should be functions that receive theme, properties, and the minimum set of parameters
  • components and interactions in picasso settings should have a parameter and be added with push so they can be conditionally included

Installation

npm install --save qdt-components

Live Demo with the latest additions

Usage

Click below to see how you can use qdt-components

Components

QtdVizQdtCurrentSelectionsQdtFilterQdtSelectionToolbar
QdtPicassoQdtSearchQtdMapBoxQdtTable
QdtSequencerQdtKpi
Contributing

Please see CONTRIBUTING to learn more.

Version Log

