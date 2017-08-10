RxJS powered state management for Angular applications, inspired by Redux
@ngrx/store is a controlled state container designed to help write performant, consistent applications on top of Angular. Core tenets:
Store, an observable of state and an observer of actions
These core principles enable building components that can use the
OnPush change detection strategy
giving you intelligent, performant change detection
throughout your application.
Install @ngrx/core and @ngrx/store from npm:
npm install @ngrx/core @ngrx/store@2.2.3 --save
Optional packages:
Create a reducer function for each data type you have in your application. The combination of these reducers will make up your application state:
// counter.ts
import { ActionReducer, Action } from '@ngrx/store';
export const INCREMENT = 'INCREMENT';
export const DECREMENT = 'DECREMENT';
export const RESET = 'RESET';
export function counterReducer(state: number = 0, action: Action) {
switch (action.type) {
case INCREMENT:
return state + 1;
case DECREMENT:
return state - 1;
case RESET:
return 0;
default:
return state;
}
}
In your app's main module, import those reducers and use the
StoreModule.provideStore(reducers)
function to provide them to Angular's injector:
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core'
import { StoreModule } from '@ngrx/store';
import { counterReducer } from './counter';
@NgModule({
imports: [
BrowserModule,
StoreModule.provideStore({ counter: counterReducer })
]
})
export class AppModule {}
You can then inject the
Store service into your components and services. Use
store.select to
select slice(s) of state:
import { Store } from '@ngrx/store';
import { INCREMENT, DECREMENT, RESET } from './counter';
interface AppState {
counter: number;
}
@Component({
selector: 'my-app',
template: `
<button (click)="increment()">Increment</button>
<div>Current Count: {{ counter | async }}</div>
<button (click)="decrement()">Decrement</button>
<button (click)="reset()">Reset Counter</button>
`
})
class MyAppComponent {
counter: Observable<number>;
constructor(private store: Store<AppState>){
this.counter = store.select('counter');
}
increment(){
this.store.dispatch({ type: INCREMENT });
}
decrement(){
this.store.dispatch({ type: DECREMENT });
}
reset(){
this.store.dispatch({ type: RESET });
}
}
Please read contributing guidelines here.