Command line job queue for SQS
qdone was inspired, in part, by experiences with RQ in production.
npm install -g qdone
Enqueue a job and run it:
$ qdone enqueue myQueue "echo hello world"
Enqueued job 030252de-8a3c-42c6-9278-c5a268660384
$ qdone worker myQueue
...
Looking for work on myQueue (https://sqs.us-east-1ld...)
Found job a23c71b3-b148-47b1-bfbb-f5dbb344ef97
Executing job command: nice echo hello world
SUCCESS
stdout: hello world
Queues are automatically created when you use them:
$ qdone enqueue myNewQueue "echo nice to meet you"
Creating fail queue myNewQueue_failed
Creating queue myNewQueue
Enqueued job d0077713-11e1-4de6-8f26-49ad51e008b9
Notice that qdone also created a failed queue. More on that later.
To queue many jobs at once, put a queue name and command on each line of stdin or a file:
$ qdone enqueue-batch - # use stdin
queue_0 echo hi
queue_1 echo hi
queue_2 echo hi
queue_3 echo hi
queue_4 echo hi
queue_5 echo hi
queue_6 echo hi
queue_7 echo hi
queue_8 echo hi
queue_9 echo hi
^D
Enqueued job 14fe4e30-bd4f-4415-b902-8df29cb73066 request 1
Enqueued job 60e31392-9810-4770-bfad-6a8f44114287 request 2
Enqueued job 0f26806c-2030-4d9a-94d5-b8d4b7a89115 request 3
Enqueued job 330c3d93-0364-431a-961b-5ace83066e55 request 4
Enqueued job ef64ab68-889d-4214-9ba5-af70d84565e7 request 5
Enqueued job 0fece491-6092-4ad2-b77a-27ccb0bd8e36 request 6
Enqueued job f053b027-3f4a-4e6e-8bb5-729dc8ecafa7 request 7
Enqueued job 5f11b69e-ede1-4ea2-8a60-c994adf2c5a0 request 8
Enqueued job 5079a10a-b13c-4b31-9722-8c1d3b146c28 request 9
Enqueued job 5dfe1008-9a1e-41df-b3bc-614ec5f34660 request 10
Enqueued 10 jobs
If you are using the same queue, requests to SQS will be batched:
$ qdone enqueue-batch - # use stdin
queue_one echo hi
queue_one echo hi
queue_one echo hi
queue_one echo hi
queue_two echo hi
queue_two echo hi
queue_two echo hi
queue_two echo hi
^D
Enqueued job fb2fa6d1... request 1 # one
Enqueued job 85bfbe92... request 1 # request
Enqueued job cea6d180... request 1 # for queue_one
Enqueued job 9050fd34... request 1 #
Enqueued job 4e729c18... request 2 # another
Enqueued job 6dac2e4d... request 2 # request
Enqueued job 0252ae4b... request 2 # for queue_two
Enqueued job 95567365... request 2 #
Enqueued 8 jobs
A command fails if it finishes with a non-zero exit code:
$ qdone enqueue myQueue "false"
Enqueued job 0e5957de-1e13-4633-a2ed-d3b424aa53fb;
$ qdone worker myQueue
...
Looking for work on myQueue (https://sqs.us-east-1....)
Found job 0e5957de-1e13-4633-a2ed-d3b424aa53fb
Executing job command: nice false
FAILED
code : 1
error : Error: Command failed: nice false
The failed command will be placed on the failed queue.
To retry failed jobs, wait 30 seconds, then listen to the corresponding failed queue:
$ qdone worker myQueue_failed --include-failed
...
Looking for work on myQueue_failed (https://sqs.us-east-1.../qdone_myQueue_failed)
Found job 0e5957de-1e13-4633-a2ed-d3b424aa53fb
Executing job command: nice false
FAILED
code : 1
error : Error: Command failed: nice false
It failed again. It will go back on the failed queue.
In production you will either want to set alarms on the failed queue to make sure that it doesn't grow to large, or set all your failed queues to drain to a failed job queue after some number of attempts, which you also check.
It's nice sometimes to listen to a set of queues matching a prefix:
$ qdone worker 'test*' # use single quotes to keep shell from globbing
...
Listening to queues (in this order):
test - https://sqs.us-east-1.../qdone_test
test1 - https://sqs.us-east-1.../qdone_test1
test2 - https://sqs.us-east-1.../qdone_test2
test3 - https://sqs.us-east-1.../qdone_test3
test4 - https://sqs.us-east-1.../qdone_test4
test5 - https://sqs.us-east-1.../qdone_test5
test6 - https://sqs.us-east-1.../qdone_test6
test7 - https://sqs.us-east-1.../qdone_test7
test8 - https://sqs.us-east-1.../qdone_test8
test9 - https://sqs.us-east-1.../qdone_test9
Looking for work on test (https://sqs.us-east-1.../qdone_test)
Found job 2486f4b5-57ef-4290-987c-7b1140409cc6
...
Looking for work on test1 (https://sqs.us-east-1.../qdone_test1)
Found job 0252ae4b-89c4-4426-8ad5-b1480bfdb3a2
...
The worker will listen to each queue for the
--wait-time period, then start
over from the beginning.
Workers prevent others from processing their job by automatically extending the default SQS visibility timeout (30 seconds) as long as the job is still running. You can see this when running a long job:
$ qdone enqueue test "sleep 35"
Enqueued job d8e8927f-5e42-48ae-a1a8-b91e42700942
$ qdone worker test --kill-after 300
...
Found job d8e8927f-5e42-48ae-a1a8-b91e42700942
Executing job command: nice sleep 35
Ran for 15.009 seconds, requesting another 60 seconds
SUCCESS
...
The SQS API call to extend this timeout (
ChangeMessageVisibility) is called
at the halfway point before the message becomes visible again. The timeout
doubles every subsequent call but never exceeds
--kill-after.
If you have workers listening on a dynamic number of queues, then any idle queues will negatively impact how quickly jobs can be dequeued and/or increase the number of unecessary API calls. You can discover which queues are idle using the
idle-queues command:
$ qdone idle-queues 'test*' --idle-for 60 > idle-queues.txt
Resolving queues: test*
done
Checking queues (in this order):
test - https://sqs.us-east-1.../qdone_test
test2 - https://sqs.us-east-1.../qdone_test2
Queue test2 has been idle for the last 60 minutes.
Queue test has been idle for the last 60 minutes.
Queue test_failed has been idle for the last 60 minutes.
Queue test2_failed has been idle for the last 60 minutes.
Used 4 SQS and 28 CloudWatch API calls.
$ cat idle-queues.txt
test
test2
Accurate discovery of idle queues cannot be done through the SQS API alone, and requires the use of the more-expensive CloudWatch API (at the time of this writing, ~$0.40/1M calls for SQS API and ~$10/1M calls on CloudWatch). The
idle-queues command attempts to make as few CloudWatch API calls as possible, exiting as soon as it discovers evidence of messages in the queue during the idle period.
You can use the
--delete option to actually remove a queue if it has been idle:
$ qdone idle-queues 'test*' --idle-for 60 --delete > deleted-queues.txt
...
Deleted test
Deleted test_failed
Deleted test2
Deleted test2_failed
Used 8 SQS and 28 CloudWatch API calls.
$ cat deleted-queues.txt
test
test2
Because of the higher cost of CloudWatch API calls, you may wish plan your deletion schedule accordingly. For example, at the time of this writing, running the above command (two idle queues, 28 CloudWatch calls) every 10 minutes would cost around $1.20/month. However, if most of the queues are actively used, the number of CloudWatch calls needed goes down. On one of my setups, there are around 60 queues with a dozen queues idle over a two-hour period, and this translates to about 200 CloudWatch API calls every 10 minutes or $8/month.
The
equeue and
enqueue-batch commands can create FIFO queues with limited features controlled by the
--fifo and
--group-id <string> options.
Using the
--fifo option with
enqueue or
enqueue-batch:
.fifo suffix to be appended to any queue names that do not explicitly have them
${name}_failed.fifo
Using the
--group-id option with
enqueue or
enqueue-batch implies that:
--group-id will be worked on in the order they were received by SQS (see FIFO docs).
--group-id it defaults to a unique id per call to
qdone, so this means messages sent by
enqueue-batch will always be processed within the batch in the order you sent them.
--group-id-per-message option with
enqueue-batch.
Enqueue limitations:
enqueue-batch. Adding this feature in the future will change the format of the batch input file.
Using the
--fifo option with
worker:
.fifo suffix to be appended to any queue names that do not explicitly have them
.fifo suffix when wildcard names are specified (e.g.
test_* or
*)
Worker limitations:
--include-failed is set.
--group-id will only be executed by one worker at a time.
The output examples in this readme assume you are running qdone from an interactive shell. However, if the shell is non-interactive (technically if stderr is not a tty) then qdone will automatically use the
--quiet option and will log failures to stdout as one JSON object per line the following format:
{
"event": "JOB_FAILED",
"timestamp": "2017-06-25T20:21:19.744Z",
"job": "0252ae4b-89c4-4426-8ad5-b1480bfdb3a2",
"command": "python /opt/myapp/jobs/reticulate_splines.py 42",
"exitCode": "1",
"killSignal": "SIGTERM",
"stderr": "...",
"stdout": "reticulating splines...",
"errorMessage": "You can't kill me using SIGTERM, muwahahahahaha! Oh wait..."
}
Each field in the above JSON except
event and
timestamp is optional and only appears when it contains data. Note that log events other than
JOB_FAILED may be added in the future. Also note that warnings and errors not in the above JSON format will appear on stderr.
Send a SIGTERM or SIGINT to qdone and it will exit successfully after any running jobs complete. A second SIGTERM or SIGINT will immediately kill the entire process group, including any running jobs.
Interactive shells and init frameworks like systemd signal the entire process group by default, so jobs may exit prematurely after receiving the group signal.
To get around this problem in systemd, use
KillMode=mixed to keep the job from hearing the signal sent to qdone (but still allow systemd to send a SIGKILL to the child if it runs past
TimeoutStopSec).
Here is an example systemd service that runs a qdone worker that allows jobs to run for up to an hour. Calls to
systemctl stop|restart will block until any running job is safely finished:
[Unit]
Description=qdone long-running job example
AssertPathExists=/usr/bin/qdone
[Service]
Type=simple
Restart=always
RestartSec=30
TimeoutStopSec=3600
KillMode=mixed
ExecStart=/usr/bin/qdone worker long-running-job-queue --kill-after 3600
[Install]
WantedBy=multi-user.target
|Context
|Calls
|Details
qdone enqueue
|2 [+3]
|One call to resolve the queue name, one call to enqueue the command, three extra calls if the queue does not exist yet.
qdone enqueue-batch
|q + ceil(c/10) + 3n
|q: number of unique queue names in the batch
c: number of commands in the batch
n: number of queues that do not exist yet
qdone worker (while listening, per listen round)
|n + (1 per n×w)
|w:
--wait-time in seconds
n: number of queues
qdone worker (while listening with
--active-only, per round)
|2n + (1 per a×w)
|w:
--wait-time in seconds
a: number of active queues
qdone worker (while job running)
|log(t/30) + 1
|t: total job run time in seconds
You must provide ONE of:
Example IAM policy allowing qdone to use queues with its prefix in any region:
{
"Version": "2012-10-17",
"Statement": [
{
"Action": [
"sqs:GetQueueAttributes",
"sqs:GetQueueUrl",
"sqs:SendMessage",
"sqs:SendMessageBatch",
"sqs:ReceiveMessage",
"sqs:DeleteMessage",
"sqs:CreateQueue",
"sqs:ChangeMessageVisibility"
],
"Effect": "Allow",
"Resource": "arn:aws:sqs:*:YOUR_ACCOUNT_ID:qdone_*"
},
{
"Action": [
"sqs:ListQueues"
],
"Effect": "Allow",
"Resource": "arn:aws:sqs:*:YOUR_ACCOUNT_ID"
}
]
}
For the
idle-queues subcommand, you must add the following permission (and as of this writing, it is
not possible to narrow the scope):
{
"Version": "2012-10-17",
"Statement": [
{
"Action": ["cloudwatch:GetMetricStatistics"],
"Effect": "Allow",
"Resource": "*"
}
]
}
usage: qdone [options] <command>
Commands
enqueue Enqueue a single command
enqueue-batch Enqueue multiple commands from stdin or a file
worker Execute work on one or more queues
Global Options
--prefix string Prefix to place at the front of each SQS queue name [default: qdone_]
--fail-suffix string Suffix to append to each queue to generate fail queue name [default: _failed]
--region string AWS region for Queues [default: us-east-1]
-q, --quiet Turn on production logging. Automatically set if stderr is not a tty.
-v, --verbose Turn on verbose output. Automatically set if stderr is a tty.
-V, --version Show version number
--help Print full help message.
usage: qdone enqueue [options] <queue> <command>
usage: qdone enqueue-batch [options] <file...>
<file...> can be one ore more filenames or - for stdin
Options
-f, --fifo Create new queues as FIFOs
-g, --group-id string FIFO Group ID to use for all messages enqueued in current command. Defaults to an string unique to this invocation.
--group-id-per-message Use a unique Group ID for every message, even messages in the same batch.
--deduplication-id string A Message Deduplication ID to give SQS when sending a message. Use this
option if you are managing retries outside of qdone, and make sure the ID is
the same for each retry in the deduplication window. Defaults to a string
unique to this invocation.
--prefix string Prefix to place at the front of each SQS queue name [default: qdone_]
--fail-suffix string Suffix to append to each queue to generate fail queue name [default: _failed]
--region string AWS region for Queues [default: us-east-1]
-q, --quiet Turn on production logging. Automatically set if stderr is not a tty.
-v, --verbose Turn on verbose output. Automatically set if stderr is a tty.
-V, --version Show version number
--help Print full help message.
usage: qdone worker [options] <queue...>
<queue...> one or more queue names to listen on for jobs
If a queue name ends with the * (wildcard) character, worker will listen on all queues that match the name up-to the wildcard. Place arguments like this inside quotes to keep the shell from globbing local files.
Options:
-k, --kill-after number Kill job after this many seconds [default: 30]
-w, --wait-time number Listen at most this long on each queue [default: 20]
--include-failed When using '*' do not ignore fail queues.
--active-only Listen only to queues with pending messages.
--drain Run until no more work is found and quit. NOTE: if used with
--wait-time 0, this option will not drain queues.
--prefix string Prefix to place at the front of each SQS queue name [default: qdone_]
--fail-suffix string Suffix to append to each queue to generate fail queue name [default: _failed]
--region string AWS region for Queues [default: us-east-1]
-q, --quiet Turn on production logging. Automatically set if stderr is not a tty.
-v, --verbose Turn on verbose output. Automatically set if stderr is a tty.
-V, --version Show version number
--help Print full help message.
usage: qdone idle-queues [options] <queue...>
Options:
-o, --idle-for number Minutes of inactivity after which a queue is considered
idle. [default: 60]
--delete Delete the queue if it is idle. The fail queue also must be
idle unless you use --unpair.
--unpair Treat queues and their fail queues as independent. By default
they are treated as a unit.
--include-failed When using '*' do not ignore fail queues. This option only
applies if you use --unpair. Otherwise, queues and fail queues
are treated as a unit.
--prefix string Prefix to place at the front of each SQS queue name [default: qdone_]
--fail-suffix string Suffix to append to each queue to generate fail queue name [default: _failed]
--region string AWS region for Queues [default: us-east-1]
-q, --quiet Turn on production logging. Automatically set if stderr is not a tty.
-v, --verbose Turn on verbose output. Automatically set if stderr is a tty.
-V, --version Show version number
--help Print full help message.