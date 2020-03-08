qdd is short for quickly download dependencies. That's all it
does. It's meant as a replacement for
npm ci in situations where you don't
need install scripts. (This means no compiled/native-addon modules either.)
This corner is cut in order to deliver modules to you at high speed. See the Benchmarks section below for more details.
This tool,
qdd, is not meant as a replacement for
npm or even for
npm ci.
npm is a full-featured JavaScript project management tool, and
qdd is not.
npm ci isn't a full-featured tool, but still is subject to some overhead in
order to maintain levels of compatibility that we're completely ignoring.
All software is about tradeoffs. In this case, we're making the tradeoff that
this tool is only useful if all your dependencies are
install-script-free.
This is a prette severe limitation, but in many situations, this is still good
enough to get the job done.
npm i -g qdd
# And now, in a directory with a package-lock.json
qdd
To get an idea whether
qdd might be appropriate for your project, check that
the following are true:
--ignore-scripts to
npm or
yarn when you install dependencies.
bundleDependencies.
(*) Note: For the moment, Windows is not supported. This will change real soon, I swear!
In a directory containing a
package-lock.json, run
qdd on its own to
install the dependencies into
$PWD/node_modules/. The
node_modules
directory must not exist prior to running
qdd. It will not be deleted
automatically, as it would in
npm ci.
If the first argument passed to
qdd does not start with a
-, then the
command will be passed through to
npm, as found on the
$PATH. This is useful
for situations where you want to use
qdd in place of
npm as your project
management tool. For example, you can install a single package into your project
with
qdd install package-name.
Options may either be given as environment variables of the form
QDD_OPTION or
as command line arguments of the form
--option [value]. For boolean values,
set the environment variable to
1 or use the command line argument without a
value to set the option to true (defualt is false).
prod|production (boolean): Skip installing
devDependencies.
NODE_ENV=prod or
NODE_ENV=production
will also turn this on.
concurrency (number): Number of sockets to download with. (Default 10.)
debug (boolean): Get some very verbose logging to stderr.
cache (path string): Location to store the cache. (Default
$HOME/.cache/qdd.)
nocache (boolean): Do not use the disk cache at all.
onlycache (boolean): Do not install in
node_modules, and only use the disk
cache.
Alongside
qdd,
qdd-node is also installed. This will run your application
just as
node would, except the loader will check qdd's cache directory. All
node options are supported. This works nicely with
qdd --onlycache, which
skips installing into
node_modules. Note that that would not really be
necessary because if the cache is missing a package, then
qdd --onlycache will
be run for you implicitly and then the module will be loaded. To specify the
cache directory for
qdd-node, set the
QDD_CACHE environment variable to
absolute path for the cache directory.
To summarize, if your app is qdd-compatible (see "Can I Use It?" section above),
then you can simply run it with
qdd-node instead of
node, and don't bother
with the installation step. If your cache is fresh, it will take some time to
install the packages into the cache, but otherwise this should be fairly
quick.
Since this is an experimental feature, the following limitations apply:
qdd-node must be run in the same directory as
package-lock.json.
You can run the benchmarks with
npm run bench. This will run both
npm ci and
qdd, both with primed caches and fresh caches, 10x for each case, and output
the averages. You can set the number of iterations with an
ITERATIONS
environment variable.
On my machine (a Lenovo X1 Carbon from mid 2016), this gives the following output:
fresh cache npm ci (avg): 7.5899417363 seconds
fresh cache qdd (avg): 3.9653772702 seconds
primed cache npm ci (avg): 5.4712137427 seconds
primed cache qdd (avg): 0.4172178746 seconds
It's pretty quick, but remember that speed like this comes with tradeoffs.
See CONTRIBUTING.md.
This project uses the Developer's Certificate of Origin. See DCO.txt.
See CODE_OF_CONDUCT.md.
MIT License. See LICENSE.txt.