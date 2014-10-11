openbase logo
qd

qcode-decoder

by Ciro S. Costa
0.1.0 (see all)

QR Code decoder using Lazar Laszlo's decoder

Popularity

Downloads/wk

35

GitHub Stars

236

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js QR Code Generator

Readme

qcode-decoder

Decodes QRCode in the browser http://cirocosta.github.io/qcode-decoder/

Browser Compatibility

Using in your project

Download it as a dependency

$ bower install qcode-decoder

attach it to your .html file

<script src="../bower_components/qcode-decoder/build/qcode-decoder.min.js"></script>

and use it!

For more examples, see the github.io page and examples folder.

The API is Pretty simple:

QCodeDecoder()

Constructor. No args. Might be create with or without new.

var qr = new QCodeDecoder();
// or
var qr = QCodeDecoder();

This construction lets us be able to chain some methods (although not very necessary - the API is really simple).

::decodeFromImage(img)

Decodes an image from a source provided or an <img> element with a src attribute set.

qr.decodeFromImage(img, function (err, result) {
  if (err) throw err;

  alert(result);
});

::decodeFromVideo(videoElem, cb, [,once])

Decodes directly from a video with a well specified src attribute

QCodeDecoder()
  .decodeFromVideo(document.querySelector('video'), function (err, result) {
    if (err) throw err;

    alert(result);
  }, true);

::decodeFromCamera(videoElem, cb, [,once])

Decodes from a videoElement. The optional argument once makes the QCodeDecoder to only find a QRCode once.

qr.decodeFromCamera(videoElem, function (err) {
  if (err) throw err;

  alert(result);
});

::stop()

Stops the current qr from searching for a QRCode.

Messing around

The proper use of camera APIs and, then, the use of this module, the developer needs to first initiate a webserver for running the examples. I suggest going with http-server.

Credits

The main decoder methods are from [Lazar Laszlo](http://www. lazarsoft.info/), who ported ZXing lib (Apache V2) to JavaScript.

LICENSE

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) <2014>

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

