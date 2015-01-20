CLI utility that installs/uninstalls a windows service.
This is a wrapper around node-windows.
> qckwinsvc
prompt: Service name: Hello
prompt: Service description: Greets the world
prompt: Node script path: C:\my\folder\hello.js
prompt: Should the service get started immediately? (y/n): y
Service installed.
Service started.
> qckwinsvc --name "Hello" --description "Greets the world" --script "C:\my\folder\hello.js" --startImmediately
Service installed.
Service started.
> qckwinsvc --uninstall
prompt: Service name: Hello
prompt: Node script path: C:\my\folder\hello.js
Service stopped.
Service uninstalled.
> qckwinsvc --uninstall --name "Hello" --script "C:\my\folder\hello.js"
Service stopped.
Service uninstalled.