qck

qckwinsvc

by Talles L
1.0.0 (see all)

Unmainted :(

npm
GitHub
CDN

Documentation
Downloads/wk

281

GitHub Stars

123

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

3

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

logo Quick Windows Service

dependencies devDependencies npm module

npm

CLI utility that installs/uninstalls a windows service.

This is a wrapper around node-windows.

Installing your service

Interactively

> qckwinsvc
prompt: Service name: Hello
prompt: Service description: Greets the world
prompt: Node script path: C:\my\folder\hello.js
prompt: Should the service get started immediately? (y/n): y
Service installed.
Service started.

Non-interactively

> qckwinsvc --name "Hello" --description "Greets the world" --script "C:\my\folder\hello.js" --startImmediately
Service installed.
Service started.

Uninstalling your service

Interactively

> qckwinsvc --uninstall
prompt: Service name: Hello
prompt: Node script path: C:\my\folder\hello.js
Service stopped.
Service uninstalled.

Non-interactively

> qckwinsvc --uninstall --name "Hello" --script "C:\my\folder\hello.js"
Service stopped.
Service uninstalled.

