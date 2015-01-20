Quick Windows Service

CLI utility that installs/uninstalls a windows service.

This is a wrapper around node-windows.

Installing your service

Interactively

> qckwinsvc prompt: Service name: Hello prompt: Service description: Greets the world prompt: Node script path: C:\my\folder\hello.js prompt: Should the service get started immediately? (y/n): y Service installed. Service started.

qckwinsvc --name "Hello" --description "Greets the world" --script "C:\my\folder\hello.js" --startImmediately Service installed. Service started.

Uninstalling your service

Interactively

> qckwinsvc prompt: Service name : Hello prompt: Node script path : C:\my\folder\hello.js Service stopped. Service uninstalled.