Database migration framework for node.js

Details about sponsorships

Support this project by becoming a sponsor. Your logo will show up here with a link to your website. [Become a sponsor] or reach out to magic+dbsponsorship@wizardtales.com.

Usage

Installation

npm install -g db-migrate

DB-Migrate is now available to you via:

db-migrate

As local module

Want to use db-migrate as local module?

npm install db-migrate

DB-Migrate is now available to you via:

node node_modules/db-migrate/bin/db-migrate

Officially Supported Databases

Resources and usage instructions

Please follow the link below, for usage instructions examples and the full documentation of db-migrate.

Documentation: https://db-migrate.readthedocs.io/en/latest/

Support db-migrate

Backers

A big thank you to our backers. You're a tremendous and important help, to keep the project healthy! [Become a backer]

Support this project by becoming a sponsor. Your logo will show up here with a link to your website. [Become a sponsor] or reach out to magic+dbsponsorship@wizardtales.com.

License

(The MIT License)

Copyright (c) 2015 Tobias Gurtzick

Copyright (c) 2013 Jeff Kunkle

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.