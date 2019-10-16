Merges Pictures and QR Codes for Artistic QR Codes.
https://kciter.github.io/qart.js/
$ npm install qartjs
or clone this repository and copy
qart.min.js to your project.
<script src="//cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/qartjs/1.0.2/qart.min.js"></script>
<script src="../dist/qart.min.js"></script>
<script>
// directly appending canvas to the document
new QArt({
value: value,
imagePath: './example.png',
filter: filter,
size: 195
}).make(document.getElementById('qart'));
// using callback
new QArt({
value: value,
imagePath: './example.png',
filter: filter,
size: 195
}).make(function (canvas) {
document.getElementById('qart').appendChild(canvas)
});
</script>
import QArt from 'qartjs';
const qart = new QArt({
value: value,
imagePath: './example.png',
filter: filter,
size: 195
});
// directly appending canvas to the document
qart.make(document.getElementById('qart'))
// using callback
qart.make((canvas) => {
document.getElementById('qart').appendChild(canvas);
});
This is a simple implementation of QArt as React Component. react-qart
There is a directive available for using qart.js in Angular.js: angular-qart
There is a directive available for using qart.js in Vue.js 2.x : vue-qart
|Field
|Type
|Description
|Default
|value
|String
|The data of the QR code.
|Required
|imagePath
|String
|The path of the combined image.
|Required
|filter
|String
|Define an image filter.
threshold or
color
|threshold
|size
|Integer
|Define an image size in pixels.
|195
|version
|Integer
|QRCode version (1 <= version <= 40)
|10
|background
|CSSColor
|Implement background if exist
|undefinded
|fillType
|scale_to_fit/fill
|Place image type(fill or scale to fit)
|scale_to_fit
If you like this open source, you can sponsor it. 😄