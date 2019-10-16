

Merges Pictures and QR Codes for Artistic QR Codes.



Glance At

https://kciter.github.io/qart.js/

Installation

NPM

npm install qartjs

or clone this repository and copy qart.min.js to your project.

CDN

< script src = "//cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/qartjs/1.0.2/qart.min.js" > </ script >

Usage

In the browser

< script src = "../dist/qart.min.js" > </ script > < script > new QArt({ value : value, imagePath : './example.png' , filter : filter, size : 195 }).make( document .getElementById( 'qart' )); new QArt({ value : value, imagePath : './example.png' , filter : filter, size : 195 }).make( function ( canvas ) { document .getElementById( 'qart' ).appendChild(canvas) }); </ script >

With ES6

import QArt from 'qartjs' ; const qart = new QArt({ value : value, imagePath : './example.png' , filter : filter, size : 195 }); qart.make( document .getElementById( 'qart' )) qart.make( ( canvas ) => { document .getElementById( 'qart' ).appendChild(canvas); });

With React

This is a simple implementation of QArt as React Component. react-qart

With Angular.JS

There is a directive available for using qart.js in Angular.js: angular-qart

With Vue 2.x

There is a directive available for using qart.js in Vue.js 2.x : vue-qart

Options

Field Type Description Default value String The data of the QR code. Required imagePath String The path of the combined image. Required filter String Define an image filter. threshold or color threshold size Integer Define an image size in pixels. 195 version Integer QRCode version (1 <= version <= 40) 10 background CSSColor Implement background if exist undefinded fillType scale_to_fit/fill Place image type(fill or scale to fit) scale_to_fit

Dependency

Inspire

TODO

Server-Side Rendering.

Server-Side Rendering. CLI Command.

Donate

LICENSE

GPLv3