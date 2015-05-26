A simple Promise-based ajax library based on Q.
Qajax is a simple and pure
XMLHttpRequest wrapper.
All browsers are supported (including IE).
Node.js is also supported via
xmlhttprequest dependency.
Qajax is a NPM package that you can use from browserify and Node.js.
dependencies: {
"qajax": "1.0.x"
}
You can also use the library as standalone by taking
src/qajax.js or
build/qajax.min.js.
Qajax does not involve magic but does the strict minimum to work with ajax on all browsers (IE is supported!).
Qajax has been designed using Promise and split up into pure functions composable with
.then.
The
Qajax function just returns a successful Promise of XHR when the server has returned a result - whatever the
status code is.
There are 3 possible signatures:
Qajax(url: String) => Promise[XHR]
Qajax(options: Object) => Promise[XHR]
Qajax(url: String, options: Object) => Promise[XHR]
Simple usage:
var promiseOfXHR = Qajax("/all.json");
// short version of: Qajax({ url: "/all.json", method: "GET" });
At this time, the promise is only rejected if the server has failed to reply to the client (network problem or timeout reached).
If you want to filter only on success statuses, then you need the
Qajax.filterSuccess function:
var promiseOfSuccessfulXHR =
Qajax("/all.json").then(Qajax.filterSuccess);
But you can also provide you own filter logic:
var promiseOf200XHR =
Qajax("/all.json")
.then(Qajax.filterStatus(function (code) {
return code == 200; /* only support 200 */
}));
And at the end you can map it to a JSON:
var promiseOfJson =
Qajax("/all.json")
.then(Qajax.filterSuccess)
.then(Qajax.toJSON);
Or you can use the getJSON shortcut for this specific use-case:
var promiseOfJson = Qajax.getJSON("/all.json");
Of-course, you can use other HTTP Verbs like POST with Qajax:
Qajax({ url: "/entry", method: "POST" })
.then(Qajax.filterSuccess)
.get("responseText") // using a cool Q feature here
.then(function (txt) {
console.log("server returned: "+txt);
}, function (err) {
console.log("xhr failure: ", err);
});
You can also submit some data as JSON:
Qajax({ url: "/people", method: "POST", data: { name: "Gaetan", age: 23 } })
.then(Qajax.filterSuccess)
.then(doYourSuccessStuff, displayAnError)
.done();
Qajax.serialize helps you to deal with query string parameters:
var lastYearYoungPeople =
Qajax.getJSON("/people.json?"+Qajax.serialize({ from: "2012-01-01", to: "2013-01-01", "age$lt": 18 }));
// will get from: "/people.json?from=2012-01-01&to=2013-01-01&age%24lt=18"
But alternatively, and more simply you can give a "params" object:
var lastYearYoungPeople =
Qajax({
url: "/people.json",
// This params object will be serialized in the URL
params: {
from: "2012-01-01",
to: "2013-01-01",
"age$lt": 18
}
}).then(Qajax.filterSuccess).then(Qajax.toJSON);
Qajax("/download").progress(function (xhrProgressEvent) {
console.log(xhrProgressEvent);
});
See also: https://dvcs.w3.org/hg/progress/raw-file/tip/Overview.html#progressevent
var p = Qajax("/", { timeout: 5000 });
// p will be rejected if the server is not responding in 5 seconds.
The default timeout is
Qajax.defaults.timeout and can be overriden.
header options.
var p = Qajax({ url: "/", headers: { "X-Foo": "bar" } });
var p = Qajax({ url: "http://another-domain.com/", withCredentials: true });
cancellation Promise to abort an ajax request.
Here is a typical use case:
var cancellationD = null;
function getResults (query) {
if (cancellationD) {
cancellationD.resolve();
}
cancellationD = Q.defer();
return Qajax({
url: "/search?"+Qajax.serialize({ q: query }),
cancellation: cancellationD.promise
})
.then(Qajax.filterSuccess)
.then(Qajax.toJSON);
}
/*
* getResults can be called typically for a typeahead,
* it ensures it never creates 2 requests at the same time,
* the previous xhr is aborted if still running so it let the latest query have the priority.
*/
The library is stress-tested with
qunit and a mock node.js server which test different edge-cases like different HTTP code, method, server lag,...
Test locally:
grunt and go to
http://localhost:9999/test/.
Install dev deps with
npm install.
Then run
grunt.
1.3.0
data.
Q @ 1.4.x
1.2.0
Q @ 1.2.x
1.1.0
1.0.0
Qajax.TIMEOUT. Use
Qajax.defaults.timeout instead.
Qajax.defaults.logs boolean by
Qajax.defaults.log logging function. Usage Example:
Qajax.defaults.log=console.log.bind(console);
Qajax.Builder.
0.2.6
0.2.5
0.2.3
0.2.2
Q version
1.0.0
0.2.1
0.2.0
ie default to
cache
cache is only true on
msie and
logs are now disabled by default.
params option
Qajax.defaults.headers
0.1.6
onprogress XHR event support using the progress event of the returned Promise.
cancellation parameter. It allows to provide a "cancellation" promise which if fulfilled will cancel the current XHR.
xhr parameter: use
cancellation instead.
0.1.5
Qajax.defaults Object.
0.1.4
0.1.3
Qajax(url, settings) + validation
0.1.2
0.1.1
0.1.0