Material texfield with consistent behaviour on iOS and Android

Features

Material design guidelines compliance

Consistent look and feel on iOS and Android

Animated state transitions (normal, focused and errored)

Customizable font size, colors and animation duration

Disabled state (with dotted underline)

Multiline text input

Character counter

Prefix and suffix

Accessory view

Helper text

RTL support

Pure javascript implementation

Installation

npm install --save react-native-material-textfield

Usage

import React, { Component } from 'react' ; import { TextField } from 'react-native-material-textfield' ; class Example extends Component { state = { phone : '' , }; render() { let { phone } = this .state; return ( < TextField label = 'Phone number' value = {phone} onChangeText = { ( phone ) => this.setState({ phone }) } /> ); } }

Properties

name description type default textColor Text input color String rgba(0, 0, 0, .87) fontSize Text input font size Number 16 titleFontSize Text field title and error fontSize Number 12 labelFontSize Text field label font size Number 12 labelHeight Text field label base height Number 32 labelPadding Text field label base padding Number 4 inputContainerPadding Text field input container base padding Number 8 lineWidth Text field underline width Number 0.5 activeLineWidth Text field active underline width Number 2 disabledLineWidth Text field disabled underline width Number 1 tintColor Text field accent color String rgb(0, 145, 234) baseColor Text field base color String rgba(0, 0, 0, .38) label Text field label text String - title Text field helper text String - prefix Text field prefix text String - suffix Text field suffix text String - error Text field error text String - errorColor Text field color for errored state String rgb(213, 0, 0) disabledLineType Text field line type in disabled state String dotted animationDuration Text field animation duration in ms Number 225 characterRestriction Text field soft limit for character counter Number - disabled Text field availability Boolean false editable Text field text can be edited Boolean true multiline Text filed multiline input Boolean false inputContainerStyle Style for input container view Object - containerStyle Style for container view Object - labelTextStyle Style for label inner Text component Object - titleTextStyle Style for title inner Text component Object - affixTextStyle Style for affix inner Text component Object - renderAccessory Render input accessory view Function - onChangeText Change text callback Function - onFocus Focus callback Function - onBlur Blur callback Function -

Other TextInput properties will also work

Methods

name description returns focus() Acquire focus - blur() Release focus - clear() Clear text field - value() Get current value String isFocused() Get current focus state Boolean isRestricted() Get current restriction state Boolean

Example

git clone https://github.com/n4kz/react-native-material-textfield cd react-native-material-textfield/example npm install npm run ios

Copyright and License

BSD License

Copyright 2017 Alexander Nazarov. All rights reserved.