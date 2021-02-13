Interfaces for IO that make use of promises.
Q-IO now subsumes all of Q-HTTP and Q-FS.
The Q-IO package does not export a main module. You must reach in
directly for
q-io/fs,
q-io/http, and
q-io/http-apps.
var FS = require("q-io/fs");
File system API for Q promises with method signatures patterned after CommonJS/Fileystem/A but returning promises and promise streams.
Open returns a promise for either a buffer or string Reader or a Writer depending on the flags.
The options can be omitted, abbreviated to a
flags string, or expanded
to an
options object.
flags:
r,
w,
a,
b, default of
r, not bytewise
charset: default of
utf-8
bufferSize: in bytes
mode: UNIX permissions
begin first byte to read (defaults to zero)
end one past the last byte to read.
end - begin == length
read is a shortcut for opening a file and reading the entire contents
into memory. It returns a promise for the whole file contents. By
default,
read provides a string decoded from UTF-8. With the bytewise
mode flag, provides a
Buffer.
The options argument is identical to that of
open.
return FS.read(__filename, "b")
.then(function (content) {
// ...
})
return FS.read(__filename, {
flags: "b"
})
write is a shortcut for opening a file and writing its entire content
from a single string or buffer.
The options are identical to that of
open, but the "w" flag is
implied, and the "b" flag is implied if the content is a buffer.
return FS.write("hello.txt", "Hello, World!\n")
.then(function () {
return FS.read("hello.txt")
})
.then(function (hello) {
expect(hello).toBe("Hello, World!\n")
})
append is a shorthand for opening a file for writing from the end of
the existing content from a single string or buffer.
The options are identical to that of
open, but the "w+" flags are
implied, and the "b" flag is implied if the content is a buffer.
Copies a single file from one path to another. The target must be the full path, including the file name. Unlike at the shell, the file name is not inferred from the source path if the target turns out to be a directory.
Returns a promise for the completion of the operation.
Copies a file or tree of files from one path to another. Symbolic links are copied but not followed.
Returns a promise for the completion of the operation.
Returns a promise for a list of file names in a directory. The file names are relative to the given path.
Returns a promise for a list of files in a directory and all the directories it contains. Does not follow symbolic links.
The second argument is an optional guard function that determines what files to include and whether to traverse into another directory. It receives the path of the file, relative to the starting path, and also the stats object for that file. The guard must return a value like:
true indicates that the entry should be included
false indicates that the file should be excluded, but should still
be traversed if it is a directory.
null indiciates that a directory should not be traversed.
Returns a promise for a deep list of directories.
Makes a directory at a given path. Fails if the parent directory does not exist. Returns a promise for the completion of the operation.
The mode is an optional Unix mode as an integer or string of octal digits.
Finishes a path of directories. For any branch of the path that does not exist, creates a directory. Fails if any branch of the path already exists but is not a directory.
Makes any directories with the given Unix mode.
Removes a file at the given path. Fails if a directory exists at the given path or if no file exists at the path.
Removes a file or directory at a given path, recursively removing any contained files and directories, without following symbolic links.
Moves a file or directory from one path to another using the underlying
rename(2) implementation, thus it cannot move a file across devices.
Moves a file or directory from one path to another. If the source and
target are on different devices, falls back to copying and removing,
using
copyTree(source, target) and, if completely successful,
removeTree(source).
Creates a hard link from the source
Creates a relative symbolic link from the target to the source with an effect that resembles copying a file.
The type is important for Windows. It is "file" by default, but may be "directory" or "junction".
Creates a symbolic link at the target path. The link may be absolute or relative. The type must be "file", "directory", or "junction" and is mandatory to encourage Windows portability.
Changes the owner for a path using Unix user-id and group-id numbers.
Changes the Unix mode for a path. Returns a promise.
Follows all symbolic links along a path and returns a promise for the
metadata about a path as a
Stats object. The Stats object implements:
size the size of the file in bytes
isDirectory(): returns whether the path refers to a directory with
entries for other paths.
isFile(): returns whether the path refers to a file physically
stored by the file system.
isBlockDevice(): returns whether the path refers to a Unix device
driver, in which case there is no actual data in storage but the
operating system may allow you to communicate with the driver as a
blocks of memory.
isCharacterDevice(): returns whether the path refers to a Unix
device driver, in which case there is no actual data in storage but
the operating system may allow you to communicate with the driver as
a stream.
isSymbolicLink(): returns whether the path refers to a symbolic
link or junction. Stats for symbolic links are only discoverable
through
statLink since
stat follows symbolic links.
isFIFO(): returns whether the path refers to a Unix named pipe.
isSocket(): returns whether the path refers to a Unix domain
socket.
lastModified(): returns the last time the path was opened for
writing as a
Date
lastAccessed(): returns the last time the path was opened for
reading or writing as a
Date
Returns a promise for the
Stats for a path without following symbolic
links.
Returns a promise for the
Stats for a Unix file descriptor number.
Follows symbolic links and returns a promise for whether an entry exists at a given path.
Follows symbolic links and returns a promise for whether a file exists at a given path and does not cause an exception if nothing exists at that path.
Follows symbolic links and returns a promise for whether a directory exists at a given path and does not cause an exception if nothing exists at that path.
Returns a promise for whether a symbolic link exists at a given path and does not cause an exception if nothing exists at that path.
Follows symbolic links and returns a promise for the
Date when the
entry at the given path was last opened for writing, but causes an
exception if no file exists at that path.
Follows symbolic links and returns a promise for the
Date when the
entry at the given path was last opened for reading or writing, but
causes an exception if no file exists at that path.
Splits a path into the names of entries along the path. If the path is absolute, the first component is either a drive (with a colon) on Windows or an empty string for the root of a Unix file system.
Joins a sequence of paths into a single normalized path. All but the last path are assumed to refer to directories.
Like join but treats each path like a relative URL, so a terminating slash indicates that a path is to a directory and the next path begins at that directory.
Takes a single path or sequence of paths and joins them into a single
path, eliminating self
. and parent
.. entries when possible.
Joins and normalizes a path from the current working directory, returning a string.
Returns a promise for the absolute, canonical location of a given path, following symbolic links and normalizing path components. An entry does not need to exist at the end of the path.
Returns a promise for the path string of a symbolic link at a given path.
For any two absolute or relative paths, computes whether the parent path is an ancestor of the child path.
Returns a promise for the relative path from one path to another using
.. parent links where necessary. This operation is asynchronous
because it is necessary to determine whether the source path refers to a
directory or a file.
Assuming that the source path refers to a file, returns a string for the relative path from the source to the target path.
Assuming that the source path refers to a directory, returns a string for the relative path from the source to the target path.
Returns whether a path begins at the root of a Unix file system or a Windows drive.
Returns whether a path does not begin at the root of a Unix file system or Windows drive.
Returns whether a path is to the root of a Unix file system or a Windows drive.
Returns the Windows drive that contains a given path, or the root of a Unix file system.
Returns the path to the directory containing the given path.
Returns the last entry of a path. If an extension is provided and matches the extension of the path, removes that extension.
Returns the extension for a path (everything following the last dot
.
in a path, unless that dot is at the beginning of the entry).
Returns an attenuated file system that uses the given path as its root. The resulting file system object is identical to the parent except that the child cannot open any file that is not within the root. Hard links are effectively inside the root regardless, but symbolic links cannot be followed outside of the jail.
Reads every file in the file system under a given path and returns a promise for an object that contains the absolute path and a Buffer for each of those files.
Not yet implemented
Not yet implemented
Q-IO provides a mock filesystem interface. The mock filesystem has the same interface as the real one and has most of the same features, but operates on a purely in-memory, in-process, in-javascript filesystem.
A mock filesystem can be created from a data structure. Objects are directories. Keys are paths. A buffer is a file’s contents. Anything else is coerced to a string, then to a buffer in the UTF-8 encoding.
var MockFs = require("q-io/fs-mock");
var mockFs = MockFs({
"a": {
"b": {
"c.txt": "Content of a/b/c.txt"
}
},
"a/b/d.txt": new Buffer("Content of a/b/d.txt", "utf-8")
})
You can also instantiate a mock file system with the content of a subtree of a real file system. You receive a promise for the mock filesystem.
var FS = require("q-io/fs");
FS.mock(__dirname)
.then(function (fs) {
//
})
.done();
The HTTP module resembles CommonJS/JSGI.
var HTTP = require("q-io/http");
The
http module exports a
Server constructor.
listen(port)
stop()
The
http module exports a
request function that returns a promise
for a response.
The
http module exports a
read function, analogous to
Fs.read(path), but returning a promise for the content of an OK HTTP
response.
url.
forEach into proper response objects.
undefined, it returns
undefined. This is used as
a singal to the requester that the responder has taken control of
the response stream.
A complete request object has the following properties.
url the full URL of the request as a string
path the full path as a string
scriptName the routed portion of the path, like
"" for
http://example.com/ if no routing has occurred.
pathInfo the part of the path that remains to be routed,
like
/ for
http://example.com or
http://example.com/
if no routing has occurred.
version the requested HTTP version as an array of strings.
method like
"GET"
scheme like
"http"
host like
"example.com" in case of default ports (80 or 443), otherwise like
example.com:8080
hostname like
"example.com"
port the port number, like
80
remoteHost
remotePort
headers
corresponding values, possibly an array for multiple headers
of the same name.
agent
a custom node HTTP
or HTTPS
agent. HTTP and HTTPS agents can implement custom socket pools,
allow use of SSL client certificates and self-signed certificates.
body an array of string or node buffers
timeout an optional socket timeout in miliseconds to thread through to
the HTTP agent.
node the wrapped Node request object
cancelled a promise that indicates by rejection that the HTTP request
should be aborted and the response promise should be rejected with the given
error. Such a promise must not be fulfilled.
A complete response object has the following properties.
status the HTTP status code as a number, like
200.
headers
body any
forEachable, such as an array of strings
onclose is an optional function that this library will call
when a response concludes.
node the wrapped Node response object.
Headers are an object mapping lower-case header-names to corresponding values, possibly an array for multiple headers of the same name, for both requests and responses.
body is a representation of a readable stream, either for the content of a request or a response. It is implemented as a Q-IO reader.
forEach(callback)
callback(chunk) function
Buffer
forEach function for arrays of strings or buffers is
sufficient for user-provided bodies
forEach function is the only necessary function for
bodies provided to this library.
forEach, bodies provided by this library
support the entire readable stream interface provided by
q-io.
read()
An HTTP application is a function that accepts a request and returns a
response. The
request function itself is an application.
Applications can be chained and combined to make advanced servers and
clients.
Reader instances have the following methods:
read()
forEach(callback)
close()
node the underlying node reader
Additionally, the
Reader constructor has the following methods:
read(stream, charset) accepts any foreachable and returns either a
buffer or a string if given a charset.
join(buffers) consolidates an array of buffers into a single
buffer. The buffers array is collapsed in place and the new first
and only buffer is returned.
The
reader module exports a function that accepts a Node reader and
returns a Q reader.
Writer instances have the following methods:
write(content) writes a chunk of content, either from a string or
a buffer.
flush() returns a promise to drain the outbound content all the
way to its destination.
close()
destroy()
node the underlying node writer
The
writer module exports a function that accepts a Node writer and
returns a Q writer.
var BufferStream = require("q-io/buffer-stream");
var stream = BufferStream(new Buffer("Hello, World!\n", "utf-8"), "utf-8")
The HTTP applications module provides a comprehensive set of JSGI-alike
applications and application factories, suitable for use with the
http
server and client.
var Apps = require("q-io/http-apps");
Creates an
HTTP 200 Ok response with the given content, content type,
and status.
The content may be a string, buffer, array of strings, array of buffers,
a readable stream of strings or buffers, or (generally) anything that
implements
forEach.
The default content type is
text/plain.
The default status is
200.
An application that returns an
HTTP 400 Bad request response for any
request.
An application that returns an
HTTP 404 Not found response for any
request.
An application that returns an
HTTP 405 Method not allowed response
for any request. This is suitable for any endpoint where there is no
viable handler for the request method.
An application that returns an
HTTP 406 Not acceptable response for
any request. This is suitable for any situation where content
negotiation has failed, for example, if you cannot response with any of
the accepted encoding, charset, or language.
Not to be confused with an HTTP application, this is a utility that generates redirect responses.
The returns response issues a redirect to the given location. The utility fully qualifies the location.
This particular method should be used directly to generate an
HTTP 301 Temporary redirect response, but passing
307 in the status argument
turns it into an
HTTP 307 Permanent redirect response.
This particular method should be used to send all requests to a specific
location, but setting the
tree argument to
true causes the redirect
to follow the remaining unrouted path from the redirect location, so if
you move an entire directory tree from one location to another, this
redirect can forward to all of them.
Produces an
HTTP 301 Temporary redirect from one directory tree to
another, using
redirect.
Produces an
HTTP 307 Permanent redirect to a given location, using
redirect.
Produces an
HTTP 307 Permanent redirect from one directory tree to
another, using
redirect.
Produces an HTTP response with the file at a given path. By default, it infers the content type from the extension of the path.
The file utility produces an
e-tag header suitable for cache control,
and may produce an
HTTP 304 Not modified if the requested resource has
the same entity tag.
The file utility may produce an
HTTP 206 Partial content response with
a
content-range header if the request has a
range header. If the
partial range request cannot be satisified, it may respond
HTTP 416 Not satisfiable.
In all cases, the response body is streamed from the file system.
Computes an entity tag for a file system
Stats object, using the
node.ino,
size, and last modification time.
This is not yet implemented.
Returns an
HTTP 200 Ok response from some JSON, using the same
argumensts as
JSON.stringify.
A factory that produces an HTTP application that will always respond
with the given content, content type, and status. The default content
type is
text/plain and the default status is
200.
The body may be a string, array of strings or buffers, or a readable stream of strings or buffers.
A factory that produces an HTTP application that will always respond
with the file at the given path. The content type is inferred from the
path extension by default, but can be overridden with
contentType.
A factory that produces an HTTP application that responds to all requests with files within a branch of the file system starting at the given path and using any unprocessed portion of the request location.
Options include:
notFound(request, response): alternate 404 responder, defaults to
HttpApps.notFound
file(request, path, contentType, fs): alternate file responder,
defaults to
HttpApps.file
contentType: forces the content type of file requests, forwarded
to the
file handler.
directory(request, path, contentType, fs): alternate directory
responder, defaults to
HttpApps.directory.
redirectSymbolicLinks: directs the client to use a redirect
response for symbolic links instead of following links internally.
permanent: symbolic links that are turned into HTTP redirects will
be permanent.
followInsecureSymbolicLinks: directs
FileTree to serve files
that are outside the root path of the file tree if a symbolic link
traverses there.
fs: alternate file system, defaults to the
fs module.
A factory that produces an HTTP application that temporarily redirects to the given path.
A factory that produces an HTTP application that redirects all requests under the requested path to parallel locations at the given path.
A factory that produces an HTTP application that redirects all requests to an exact location and instructs the requester's cache never to ask again.
A factory that produces an HTTP application that redirects all requests under the request path to a parallel location under the given path and instructs the requester's cache never to ask again.
A factory that produces an HTTP application that will cause an
HTTP 404 Not found response if the request has not reached the end of its route
(meaning
pathInfo is not
"" or
"/"), or will forward to the given
application.
Several routing application factories have the same form. They all take an object as their first argument and an optional fallback application as their second. The object maps each of the supported options for keys to an HTTP application for handling that option.
Produces an HTTP application that uses a function to determine the next
application to route. The
selector is a function that accepts the
request and returns an HTTP application.
Returns an HTTP application that attempts to respond with each of a
series of applications and returns the first response that does not have
a
404 Not found status, or whatever response comes last.
Wraps an application such that any exceptions get converted into
HTTP 500 Server error responses. If
debug is enabled, produces the
exception and stack traces in the body of the response.
Wraps an application such that request and response times are logged.
The
log function reports to
console.log by default. The
stamp(message) function prefixes an ISO time stamp by default.
Adds an
x-response-time header to the response, with the time from receiving
starting the request to starting the response in miliseconds.
Adds a
date header to the response with the current date for cache
control purposes.
Wraps an application such that the
tap function receives the request
first. If the tap returns nothing, the request goes to the
app. If
the
tap returns a response, the
app never gets called.
Wraps an application such that the
trap function receives the
response. If it returns nothing, the response if forwarded. If the
trap returns a response, the original response is discarded.
Wraps an application such that the query string is parsed and placed in
request.parse.
Use
npm run cover to generate and view a coverage report of Q-IO.
|File
|Percentage
|Missing
|
fs-boot.js
|87%
|41
|
fs.js
|72%
|100
|
reader.js
|94%
|8
|
writer.js
|91%
|8
|
fs-common.js
|87%
|52
|
fs-root.js
|88%
|11
|
fs-mock.js
|91%
|46
|
buffer-stream.js
|89%
|6
|
http.js
|93%
|25
|
http-apps.js
|80%
|286
|
http-cookie.js
|79%
|15
Copyright 2009–2013 Kristopher Michael Kowal MIT License (enclosed)