Useful for debugging big objects, like webpack configuration.
npm install q-i
const { print, stringify } = require('q-i');
const obj = { a: { x: 41, y: { z: 42 } } };
print(obj);
console.log(stringify(obj));
/* =>
{
a: {
x: 41,
y: {
z: 42
}
}
}
*/
print(obj, { maxItems: Infinity })
stringify(obj, { maxItems: Infinity })
maxItems (default: 30)
Collapse arrays with more than
maxItems items and objects with more than
maxItems keys.
The change log can be found on the Releases page.
Everyone is welcome to contribute. Please take a moment to review the contributing guidelines.
This software has been developed with lots of coffee, buy me one more cup to keep it going.
Artem Sapegin and contributors.
MIT License, see the included License.md file.