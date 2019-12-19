openbase logo
qi

q-i

by Artem Sapegin
2.0.1 (see all)

Node.js objects inspector with color highlighting

Popularity

Downloads/wk

97.2K

GitHub Stars

61

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

q-i: Node.js objects inspector with color highlighting

npm Build Status

Useful for debugging big objects, like webpack configuration.

Features

  • Compact and readable output
  • No unnecessary quotes
  • Color highlighted
  • Collapses huge arrays and objects (more than 30 items by default)

Installation

npm install q-i

Usage

const { print, stringify } = require('q-i');

const obj = { a: { x: 41, y: { z: 42 } } };

print(obj);
console.log(stringify(obj));
/* =>
{
  a: {
    x: 41,
    y: {
      z: 42
    }
  }
}
*/

Options

print(obj, { maxItems: Infinity })
stringify(obj, { maxItems: Infinity })

maxItems (default: 30)

Collapse arrays with more than maxItems items and objects with more than maxItems keys.

Change log

The change log can be found on the Releases page.

Contributing

Everyone is welcome to contribute. Please take a moment to review the contributing guidelines.

Sponsoring

This software has been developed with lots of coffee, buy me one more cup to keep it going.

Buy Me A Coffee

Authors and license

Artem Sapegin and contributors.

MIT License, see the included License.md file.

