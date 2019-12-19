q-i: Node.js objects inspector with color highlighting

Useful for debugging big objects, like webpack configuration.

Features

Compact and readable output

No unnecessary quotes

Color highlighted

Collapses huge arrays and objects (more than 30 items by default)

Installation

npm install q-i

Usage

const { print, stringify } = require ( 'q-i' ); const obj = { a : { x : 41 , y : { z : 42 } } }; print(obj); console .log(stringify(obj));

Options

print(obj, { maxItems : Infinity }) stringify(obj, { maxItems : Infinity })

maxItems (default: 30)

Collapse arrays with more than maxItems items and objects with more than maxItems keys.

Change log

The change log can be found on the Releases page.

Contributing

Everyone is welcome to contribute. Please take a moment to review the contributing guidelines.

This software has been developed with lots of coffee, buy me one more cup to keep it going.

Authors and license

Artem Sapegin and contributors.

MIT License, see the included License.md file.