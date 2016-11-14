q-encoding is a character encoding–agnostic JavaScript implementation of the
Q encoding as defined by RFC 2047. It can be used to encode data with any character encoding to its
Q-encoded form, or the other way around (i.e. decoding).
Via npm:
npm install q-encoding
Via Bower:
bower install q-encoding
Via Component:
component install mathiasbynens/q-encoding
In a browser:
<script src="q.js"></script>
In Narwhal, Node.js, and RingoJS:
var q = require('q-encoding');
In Rhino:
load('q.js');
Using an AMD loader like RequireJS:
require(
{
'paths': {
'q-encoding': 'path/to/q-encoding'
}
},
['q-encoding'],
function(q) {
console.log(q);
}
);
q.version
A string representing the semantic version number.
q.encode(input)
This function takes an encoded byte string (the
input parameter) and
Q-encodes it. Each item in the input string represents an octet as per the desired character encoding. Here’s an example that uses UTF-8:
var utf8 = require('utf8');
q.encode(utf8.encode('foo = bar'));
// → 'foo_=3D_bar'
q.encode(utf8.encode('Iñtërnâtiônàlizætiøn☃💩'));
// → 'I=C3=B1t=C3=ABrn=C3=A2ti=C3=B4n=C3=A0liz=C3=A6ti=C3=B8n=E2=98=83=F0=9F=92=A9'
q.decode(text)
This function takes a
Q-encoded string of text (the
text parameter) and
Q-decodes it. The return value is a ‘byte string’, i.e. a string of which each item represents an octet as per the character encoding that’s being used. Here’s an example that uses UTF-8:
var utf8 = require('utf8');
utf8.decode(q.decode('foo_=3D_bar'));
// → 'foo = bar'
utf8.decode(q.decode('I=C3=B1t=C3=ABrn=C3=A2ti=C3=B4n=C3=A0liz=C3=A6ti=C3=B8n=E2=98=83=F0=9F=92=A9'));
// → 'Iñtërnâtiônàlizætiøn☃💩'
q binary
To use the
q binary in your shell, simply install q-encoding globally using npm:
npm install -g q-encoding
After that, you’ll be able to use
q on the command line. Note that while the q-encoding library itself is character encoding–agnostic, the command-line tool applies the UTF-8 character encoding on all input.
$ q --encode 'foo = bar'
foo_=3D_bar
$ q --decode 'foo_=3D_bar'
foo = bar
Read a local text file,
Quoted-Printable-encode it, and save the result to a new file:
$ q --encode < foo.txt > foo-q.txt
Or do the same with an online text file:
$ curl -sL 'https://mths.be/brh' | q --encode > q.txt
Or, the opposite — read a local file containing a
Quoted-Printable-encoded message, decode it back to plain text, and save the result to a new file:
$ q --decode < q.txt > original.txt
See
q --help for the full list of options.
q-encoding is designed to work in at least Node.js v0.10.0, Narwhal 0.3.2, RingoJS 0.8-0.9, PhantomJS 1.9.0, Rhino 1.7RC4, as well as old and modern versions of Chrome, Firefox, Safari, Opera, and Internet Explorer.
After cloning this repository, run
npm install to install the dependencies needed for development and testing. You may want to install Istanbul globally using
npm install istanbul -g.
Once that’s done, you can run the unit tests in Node using
npm test or
node tests/tests.js. To run the tests in Rhino, Ringo, Narwhal, and web browsers as well, use
grunt test.
To generate the code coverage report, use
grunt cover.
|Mathias Bynens
q-encoding is available under the MIT license.