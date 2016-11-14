openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
qe

q-encoding

by Mathias Bynens
1.0.0 (see all)

A robust & character encoding–agnostic JavaScript implementation of the `Q` encoding as defined by RFC 2047.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.8K

GitHub Stars

16

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

q-encoding Build status Dependency status

q-encoding is a character encoding–agnostic JavaScript implementation of the Q encoding as defined by RFC 2047. It can be used to encode data with any character encoding to its Q-encoded form, or the other way around (i.e. decoding).

An online demo is available.

Installation

Via npm:

npm install q-encoding

Via Bower:

bower install q-encoding

Via Component:

component install mathiasbynens/q-encoding

In a browser:

<script src="q.js"></script>

In Narwhal, Node.js, and RingoJS:

var q = require('q-encoding');

In Rhino:

load('q.js');

Using an AMD loader like RequireJS:

require(
  {
    'paths': {
      'q-encoding': 'path/to/q-encoding'
    }
  },
  ['q-encoding'],
  function(q) {
    console.log(q);
  }
);

API

q.version

A string representing the semantic version number.

q.encode(input)

This function takes an encoded byte string (the input parameter) and Q-encodes it. Each item in the input string represents an octet as per the desired character encoding. Here’s an example that uses UTF-8:

var utf8 = require('utf8');

q.encode(utf8.encode('foo = bar'));
// → 'foo_=3D_bar'

q.encode(utf8.encode('Iñtërnâtiônàlizætiøn☃💩'));
// → 'I=C3=B1t=C3=ABrn=C3=A2ti=C3=B4n=C3=A0liz=C3=A6ti=C3=B8n=E2=98=83=F0=9F=92=A9'

q.decode(text)

This function takes a Q-encoded string of text (the text parameter) and Q-decodes it. The return value is a ‘byte string’, i.e. a string of which each item represents an octet as per the character encoding that’s being used. Here’s an example that uses UTF-8:

var utf8 = require('utf8');

utf8.decode(q.decode('foo_=3D_bar'));
// → 'foo = bar'

utf8.decode(q.decode('I=C3=B1t=C3=ABrn=C3=A2ti=C3=B4n=C3=A0liz=C3=A6ti=C3=B8n=E2=98=83=F0=9F=92=A9'));
// → 'Iñtërnâtiônàlizætiøn☃💩'

Using the q binary

To use the q binary in your shell, simply install q-encoding globally using npm:

npm install -g q-encoding

After that, you’ll be able to use q on the command line. Note that while the q-encoding library itself is character encoding–agnostic, the command-line tool applies the UTF-8 character encoding on all input.

$ q --encode 'foo = bar'
foo_=3D_bar

$ q --decode 'foo_=3D_bar'
foo = bar

Read a local text file, Quoted-Printable-encode it, and save the result to a new file:

$ q --encode < foo.txt > foo-q.txt

Or do the same with an online text file:

$ curl -sL 'https://mths.be/brh' | q --encode > q.txt

Or, the opposite — read a local file containing a Quoted-Printable-encoded message, decode it back to plain text, and save the result to a new file:

$ q --decode < q.txt > original.txt

See q --help for the full list of options.

Support

q-encoding is designed to work in at least Node.js v0.10.0, Narwhal 0.3.2, RingoJS 0.8-0.9, PhantomJS 1.9.0, Rhino 1.7RC4, as well as old and modern versions of Chrome, Firefox, Safari, Opera, and Internet Explorer.

Unit tests & code coverage

After cloning this repository, run npm install to install the dependencies needed for development and testing. You may want to install Istanbul globally using npm install istanbul -g.

Once that’s done, you can run the unit tests in Node using npm test or node tests/tests.js. To run the tests in Rhino, Ringo, Narwhal, and web browsers as well, use grunt test.

To generate the code coverage report, use grunt cover.

Author

twitter/mathias
Mathias Bynens

License

q-encoding is available under the MIT license.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial