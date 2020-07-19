Packs/Unpacks/Measures structs according to Python's
struct format
npm install --save python-struct
const struct = require('python-struct');
struct.sizeOf('>iixxQ10sb'); // --> 29
struct.pack('>iixxQ10sb', [1234, 5678, require('long').fromString('12345678901234567890'), 'abcdefg', true]); // --> <Buffer 00 00 04 d2 00 00 16 2e 00 00 ab 54 a9 8c eb 1f 0a d2 61 62 63 64 65 66 67 00 00 00 01>
struct.unpack('>iixxQ10sb', Buffer.from('000004d20000162e0000ab54a98ceb1f0ad26162636465666700000001', 'hex')); // --> [ 1234, 5678, 12345678901234567890, 'abcdefg', 1 ]
The
"browser" entry in
package.json will automatically redirect to the browser adapter for the package.
But you'll have to
npm i buffer in your project.
When using "native" size & alignment, we do not really have a way to find the native size of alignment of types.
But it's almost always safe to assume that
node_adapter.js is compiled for the standard architectures, so
native behaves like
standard.
If anyone stumbles across a different case, I'll be happy to review it on that specific instance, and figure out what to do.
If you have anything to contribute, or functionality that you lack - you are more than welcome to participate in this! If anyone wishes to contribute unit tests - that also would be great :-)
If you want to buy me a beer, you are very welcome to Thanks :-)
All the code here is under MIT license. Which means you could do virtually anything with the code. I will appreciate it very much if you keep an attribution where appropriate.
The MIT License (MIT)
Copyright (c) 2013 Daniel Cohen Gindi (danielgindi@gmail.com)
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy
of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal
in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights
to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell
copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is
furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all
copies or substantial portions of the Software.