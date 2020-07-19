Packs/Unpacks/Measures structs according to Python's struct format

npm install --save python-struct

Usage example:

const struct = require ( 'python-struct' ); struct.sizeOf( '>iixxQ10sb' ); struct.pack( '>iixxQ10sb' , [ 1234 , 5678 , require ( 'long' ).fromString( '12345678901234567890' ), 'abcdefg' , true ]); struct.unpack( '>iixxQ10sb' , Buffer.from( '000004d20000162e0000ab54a98ceb1f0ad26162636465666700000001' , 'hex' ));

Usage in the browser

The "browser" entry in package.json will automatically redirect to the browser adapter for the package.

But you'll have to npm i buffer in your project.

Notes

When using "native" size & alignment, we do not really have a way to find the native size of alignment of types.

But it's almost always safe to assume that node_adapter.js is compiled for the standard architectures, so native behaves like standard .

If anyone stumbles across a different case, I'll be happy to review it on that specific instance, and figure out what to do.

Contributing

If you have anything to contribute, or functionality that you lack - you are more than welcome to participate in this! If anyone wishes to contribute unit tests - that also would be great :-)

Me

Hi! I am Daniel Cohen Gindi. Or in short- Daniel.

danielgindi@gmail.com is my email address.

That's all you need to know.

Help

If you want to buy me a beer, you are very welcome to Thanks :-)

License

All the code here is under MIT license. Which means you could do virtually anything with the code. I will appreciate it very much if you keep an attribution where appropriate.