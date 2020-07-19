openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ps

python-struct

by Daniel Cohen Gindi
1.1.3 (see all)

Packs/Unpacks/Measures structs according to Python's `struct` format

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

55.4K

GitHub Stars

23

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

python-struct

npm Version

Packs/Unpacks/Measures structs according to Python's struct format

Installation:

npm install --save python-struct

Usage example:


const struct = require('python-struct');

struct.sizeOf('>iixxQ10sb'); // --> 29

struct.pack('>iixxQ10sb', [1234, 5678, require('long').fromString('12345678901234567890'), 'abcdefg', true]); // --> <Buffer 00 00 04 d2 00 00 16 2e 00 00 ab 54 a9 8c eb 1f 0a d2 61 62 63 64 65 66 67 00 00 00 01>

struct.unpack('>iixxQ10sb', Buffer.from('000004d20000162e0000ab54a98ceb1f0ad26162636465666700000001', 'hex')); // --> [ 1234, 5678, 12345678901234567890, 'abcdefg', 1 ]

Usage in the browser

The "browser" entry in package.json will automatically redirect to the browser adapter for the package.
But you'll have to npm i buffer in your project.

Notes

When using "native" size & alignment, we do not really have a way to find the native size of alignment of types.
But it's almost always safe to assume that node_adapter.js is compiled for the standard architectures, so native behaves like standard.

If anyone stumbles across a different case, I'll be happy to review it on that specific instance, and figure out what to do.

Contributing

If you have anything to contribute, or functionality that you lack - you are more than welcome to participate in this! If anyone wishes to contribute unit tests - that also would be great :-)

Me

  • Hi! I am Daniel Cohen Gindi. Or in short- Daniel.
  • danielgindi@gmail.com is my email address.
  • That's all you need to know.

Help

If you want to buy me a beer, you are very welcome to Donate Thanks :-)

License

All the code here is under MIT license. Which means you could do virtually anything with the code. I will appreciate it very much if you keep an attribution where appropriate.

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2013 Daniel Cohen Gindi (danielgindi@gmail.com)

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy
of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal
in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights
to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell
copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is
furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all
copies or substantial portions of the Software.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial