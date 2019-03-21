Most robust and simple Python bridge. Features, and comparisons to other Python bridges below, supports Windows.
View documentation with TypeScript examples.
npm install python-bridge
'use strict';
let assert = require('assert');
let pythonBridge = require('python-bridge');
let python = pythonBridge();
python.ex`import math`;
python`math.sqrt(9)`.then(x => assert.equal(x, 3));
let list = [3, 4, 2, 1];
python`sorted(${list})`.then(x => assert.deepEqual(x, list.sort()));
python.end();
Spawns a Python interpreter, exposing a bridge to the running processing. Configurable via
options.
options.python - Python interpreter, defaults to
python
Also inherits the following from
child_process.spawn([options]).
options.cwd - String Current working directory of the child process
options.env - Object Environment key-value pairs
options.stdio - Array Child's stdio configuration. Defaults to
['pipe', process.stdout, process.stderr]
options.uid - Number Sets the user identity of the process.
options.gid - Number Sets the group identity of the process.
var python = pythonBridge({
python: 'python3',
env: {PYTHONPATH: '/foo/bar'}
});
`expression(args...)`.then(...)
Evaluates Python code, returning the value back to Node.
// Interpolates arguments using JSON serialization.
python`sorted(${[6, 4, 1, 3]})`.then(x => assert.deepEqual(x, [1, 3, 4, 6]));
// Passing key-value arguments
let obj = {hello: 'world', foo: 'bar'};
python`dict(baz=123, **${obj})`.then(x => {
assert.deepEqual(x, {baz: 123, hello: 'world', foo: 'bar'});
});
`statement`.then(...)
Execute Python statements.
let a = 123, b = 321;
python.ex`
def hello(a, b):
return a + b
`;
python`hello(${a}, ${b})`.then(x => assert.equal(x, a + b));
Locks access to the Python interpreter so code can be executed atomically. If possible, it's recommend to define a function in Python to handle atomicity.
python.lock(python => {
python.ex`hello = 123`;
return python`hello + 321'`;
}).then(x => assert.equal(x, 444));
// Recommended to define function in Python
python.ex`
def atomic():
hello = 123
return hello + 321
`;
python`atomic()`.then(x => assert.equal(x, 444));
Pipes going into the Python process, separate from execution & evaluation. This can be used to stream data between processes, without buffering.
let Promise = require('bluebird');
let fs = Promise.promisifyAll(require('fs'));
let fileWriter = fs.createWriteStream('output.txt');
python.stdout.pipe(fileWriter);
// listen on Python process's stdout
python.ex`
import sys
for line in sys.stdin:
sys.stdout.write(line)
sys.stdout.flush()
`.then(function () {
fileWriter.end();
fs.readFileAsync('output.txt', {encoding: 'utf8'}).then(x => assert.equal(x, 'hello\nworld\n'));
});
// write to Python process's stdin
python.stdin.write('hello\n');
setTimeout(() => {
python.stdin.write('world\n');
python.stdin.end();
}, 10);
Stops accepting new Python commands, and waits for queue to finish then gracefully closes the Python process.
Alias to
python.end()
Send signal to Python process, same as
child_process child.kill.
let Promise = require('bluebird');
python.ex`
from time import sleep
sleep(9000)
`.timeout(100).then(x => {
assert.ok(false);
}).catch(Promise.TimeoutError, (exit_code) => {
console.error('Python process taking too long, restarted.');
python.kill('SIGKILL');
python = pythonBridge();
});
We can use Bluebird's
promise.catch(...) catch handler in combination with Python's typed Exceptions to make exception handling easy.
Catch any raised Python exception.
python.ex`
hello = 123
print(hello + world)
world = 321
`.catch(python.Exception, () => console.log('Woops! `world` was used before it was defined.'));
Catch a Python exception matching the passed name.
function pyDivide(numerator, denominator) {
return python`${numerator} / ${denominator}`
.catch(python.isException('ZeroDivisionError'), () => Promise.resolve(Infinity));
}
pyDivide(1, 0).then(x => {
assert.equal(x, Infinity);
assert.equal(1 / 0, Infinity);
});
Alias to
python.Exception, this is useful if you want to import the function to at the root of the module.
Alias to
python.isException, this is useful if you want to import the function to at the root of the module.
After evaluating of the existing landscape of Python bridges, the following issues are why python-bridge was built.
child_process.spawn wrapper with unintuitive API; no serialization.
