A super-simple wrapper for NodeJS to interact programatically with the Python shell. Enables the use of Python-based tools from Node.

Installation

npm install python

Example

This example starts a python child process, reads stdin for python commands, pipes them through to the python shell and runs the callback method with the resulting output. State is preserved in the shell between calls.

var python= require ( 'python' ).shell; var mycallback = function ( err, data ) { if (err) { console .error(err); } else { console .log( "Callback function got : " + data); } }; process.stdin.resume(); process.stdin.setEncoding( 'utf8' ); process.stdin.on( 'data' , function ( chunk ) { python(chunk, mycallback); });

License

MIT